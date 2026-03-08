8 Best New Costco Groceries, According to a Healthy Eating Expert

Including a kid-friendly frozen snack that tastes like ice cream.

My relationship with Costco is both a blessing and curse. The bulk pricing strategy does wonders for my wallet, but my pantry space…not so much. And I tend to go overboard on the snacks and frozen treats, because who wouldn’t? Fortunately, I stumbled across the TikTok page of FlavCity founder Bobby Parrish, who has a healthy grocery series with Costco being one of his top stops. See Parrish’s eight healthy Costco grocery selects below.

1 The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame

Looking for a light snack that will hold you over until dinnertime? Skip the chips and grab a handful of The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame ($9).

As Parrish points out in a TikTok video, they only contain three ingredients: edamame, sea salt, and avocado oil—emphasis on there being no seed oils, which are ultra-processed and pose no health benefits. One serving is 120 calories, and provides 14 grams of protein and six grams of fiber.

“This is where it’s at when you need a nutrient-dense snack,” he says.

2 Roli Roti Butcher’s Organic Chicken Bone Broth

Parrish loves stocking up on Roli Roti Butcher’s Organic Chicken Bone Broth ($10), especially “during cold and flu season.” Roli Roti Butcher’s also sells a bone broth infused with turmeric and ginger, which he says is “very immune boosting.”

The organic chicken broth is “great for your immunity, great for your gut, great for your skin, great for your joints,” he adds. “This is lovely stuff!”

3 Fishwife Tinned Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil

Have you heard of Fishwife’s Tinned Albacore Tuna in Spicy Olive Oil? According to Parrish, Fishwife is the “canned seafood brand that the Gen Z TikTokers love.”

The extra kick comes from a flavorful burst of hot paprika, cayenne, white pepper, garlic, and salt. One tin packs 17 grams of protein; pick up a three-pack for $14 at Costco.

4 Suja Organic Ginger Love Cold Pressed

Keep your immunity in check with Suja’s Organic Ginger Love Cold Pressed ($13 per six-pack). Standout ingredients include “ginger, lemon, pineapple, cayenne pepper to burn the devil away, and live and active bacteria for your gut,” notes Parrish.

“This is never heated with high-heat pasteurization—it’s cold-pressed. Very good stuff,” he says. “You might want to drink this in the winter to stay healthy.”

5 O’food Organic Glass Noodles

O’food Organic Glass Noodles are great for meal prep, especially when paired with bone broth, suggests Parrish.

“These are the types of noodles they use at those healthy, fast casual places and it’s one ingredient: organic sweet potato starch,” he explains.

Date Lady’s Date Sugar ($9) is “so much better than cane sugar because it’s a lower glycemic sweetener, and it tastes amazing,” says Parrish in another TikTok. And you don’t have to worry about confusing conversion measurements because it’s an easy “one-to-one swap with cane sugar.”

7 Brami Protein Pasta

Brami’s Protein Pasta contains 21 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber thanks to a “high-protein, high-fiber bean” called the lupini bean, explains Parrish.

“Made in Italy, where they take their wheat serious and they use Italian mineral water, and they slow-make the pasta, making it very digestible,” he explains. Snag four boxes for just $11.

8 Sweet Nothings Smoothie Pops Variety Pack

According to Parrish, Sweet Nothings‘ Smoothie Pops Variety Pack ($10 per 16-count box) is “as clean as a frozen treat can get.” Your kids won’t know the difference between this and a popsicle!

The pops are packed with organic fruit, including bananas, blueberries, dates, and strawberries, as well as chia seeds for added fiber.