11 Best New Trader Joe’s Items Hitting Shelves This Month

Grab limited-edition bath products, sweet treats, and even a new boozy beverage.

Trader Joe’s February Fearless Flyer is here, and you know what that means—brand new seasonal food items, fresh body care dupes, and all kinds of other goodies. And, of course, all of these items are a fraction of what they’d cost at other stores. Ready to fill your TJ’s cart? Read on for the best new products hitting shelves this month.

1 Marula Oil Cream Cleanser

According to TikToker @dupe.score, Trader Joe’s new Marula Oil Cream Cleanser is a copycat of Drunk Elephant’s $36 Mello Marula Cream Cleanser. However, at TJ’s you’re going to pay just $7.

Both products contain 1 percent colloidal oatmeal to help soothe the skin, and they both effectively remove makeup, sunscreen, and daily grime.

2 Chocolate Whipped Light Cream

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, AKA the holiday of chocolate, comes Trader Joe’s decadent Chocolate Whipped Light Cream. It’s made with real cream, Dutch-processed cocoa powder, and 23.5 percent butterfat, yielding an extra creamy finish. Use it on cakes, berries, waffles, or even in your cup of coffee. Grab it for just $4.50.

3 Dark Chocolate Bark

Speaking of chocolate, how delicious does this Dark Chocolate Bark with puffed quinoa and dried raspberries sound? The $5.50 treat is only available for a limited time, so you might want to stock up.

4 Rose Oil Body Scrub

This $7 Rose Oil Body Scrub is another limited-edition item you’ll want to get your hands on fast. “This scoopable, sugar-based Scrub features small-grain luffa fruit powder to help polish away dullness, while cocoa seed butter, coconut oil, and, of course, damask Rose Oil leave skin feeling nourished, hydrated, and petal-soft,” reads the product description.

5 Sweetheart Bath Fizzers

Add to your Galentine’s Day self-care schedule with one of these Sweetheart Bath Fizzers ($4 each). Both colors smells like sweet, berry candy and include a cute message a la candy hearts. Even better, they are infused with kaolin clay and grapeseed oil for smooth, moisturized skin.

6 Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies

There’s just something about colorful sprinkles that makes everything taste better—and we’d venture that TJ’s new $4 Jubilant Sprinkle Cookies are no exception. They are shaped like cute ice cream cones, presents, rainbows, and balloons, and taste like birthday cake.

7 Irish Coffee

If your local Trader Joe’s carries alcohol, you’re in luck. Ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, the store has introduced a new ready-to-drink Irish Coffee that’s made with imported Irish whiskey. Best of all, it’s only $10 a bottle.

8 Salsa Taquera

For just $2.50, you can take Taco Tuesday to the next level with Trader Joe’s new Salsa Taquera. Just like at your favorite taqueria, the salsa is made with diced red tomatoes, blended tomatillos, jalapeños, habañeros, roasted green chiles, and concentrated mango purée.

9 Organic Juice Shots

Cold and flu season is far from over, but you can boost your immunity with a $2 organic juice shot. Have a shot on its own for an energizing pick-me-up, or include them in smoothies for some added nutrition.

Mighty Turmeric “is bright and citrusy, with a refreshing base of coconut water and lemon juice and bracing notes of bold turmeric and black pepper.” And No Joke Ginger “is a spicy, eye-opening mix of organic ginger juice and cayenne pepper, also mixed with coconut water and lemon juice.”

10 Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets

Trader Joe’s has another tasty way to boost your energy. Their new Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets make drinking your favorite beverage a breeze. Each packet is made with authentic Matcha powder from the Korean island of Jeju, along with skim milk powder and sugar. Just add hot or cold water to enjoy a Matcha latte whenever you want!

A box of 10 packets is $5—much cheaper than a daily run to the coffee shop.

11 Whipped Feta Spread

If you’ve ever gotten lunch from Cava, you know how addictive their whipped feta is. Now, thanks to Trader Joe’s new Whipped Feta Spread, you can enjoy the creamy delight any time you want and at a fraction of the price (it’s just $4). It’s made with 51 percent fresh feta, along with cream cheese, Greek yogurt, and a bit of olive oil.