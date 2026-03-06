11 Best Costco Spring Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best new Costco spring finds, from outdoor gear to home decor and backyard sheds.

Can you believe spring is right around the corner? There are just a few weeks left until the official start of the season, but Costco is here to help you get ready. From home decor to outdoor grills and even a massive wood shed, there are tons of items to shop for at the members-only warehouse. What should you grab before it sells out? Here are the 11 best Costco spring finds starting this week.

1 A “Gorgeous” LED Mirror

Costco Buys shared about a great mirror for $99.99. “This LED bathroom mirror stopped me at Costco! The 32 x 24 LED mirror has integrated defog, touch controls, dimming, and can be hardwired or plugged in. 👩🏻‍🍳 It looks sleek and feels like such an easy way to elevate a space,” they wrote.

2 A “Huge” Yahtzee Game

Costco Buys also shared about a super-sized version of a favorite game. “Game night just leveled up at Costco! This huge Yahtzee set comes with 5 oversized soft foam dice, a bucket, and a dry erase score board for easy rematches. 👩🏻‍🍳 It works indoors or outside and is made for 2 to 6 players, so it’s actually usable for a full group,” they wrote. Get it for $41.99.

3 Fruit Pillows

“These Fruit Decorative Pillows at Costco are the cutest little pop of color for a couch or bed! You can spot fun styles like strawberry, watermelon, lemon, and avocado, and they instantly make a space feel more playful. I’d toss one in a reading chair or on a bench just to brighten things up,” Costco Buys shared about the $10.99 item.

4 Stoneware Bowl Set

Costco Buys recommends a new stoneware bowl set. “If you love a pretty bowl, this Certified 10-Piece Provence Bowl Set at Costco is going to be hard to ignore! You get 10 stoneware bowls that are dishwasher and microwave safe, and they’re the perfect size for yogurt, berries, ice cream, snacks, or soup. Every bowl has a different pattern, with mixes of blue, green, pink, and sunny yellow florals that look so cute stacked on the counter. It’s an easy way to make everyday meals feel a little more fun,” they wrote.

5 A Great Kitchen Cart

If you need a new kitchen cart, run to Costco. “Kitchen cart at Costco! Great for organizing and extra storage in your kitchen!” Costco Guide shared. Shoppers agreed it is great. “I like mine, it was easy to assemble. It rolls a lil on hardwood with the wheels locked, n it’s a lil small for some prep,” one writes.

6 A “Massive” Wood Shed

Costco Hot Finds shared a video of the unbelievable wood shed available on the website. “No Costco membership required online! It’s the Upton by @yardlinesheds and it’s basically a tiny home 😆 So amazing!” they captioned the post. “OMG this could totally be an OFFICE or PLAY ROOM in backyard,” someone commented. Save up to $4,000 off in March.

7 A Tempur-Pedic Pet Mattress

Costco Hot Finds also shared about the Tempur-Pedic Pet Mattresses, perfect for your bougie cat or dog. “It’s also as soft as a cloud! Perfect for the fur babies to snuggle on,” they wrote.

8 A Weber Gas Grill

Costco Wonders shared about a new grill. “Costco just stocked the Weber Gas Grill C435S — built for serious backyard grilling with plenty of space to handle burgers, ribs, veggies, and more. With multiple burners and a sleek design, it’s perfect for weekend barbecues. Share this with a friend who loves outdoor cooking,” they captioned the post.

9 A Camping Tent

Costco Wonders also shared about a tent. “Costco just stocked the Core 6-Person Camping Tent with a built-in light and it’s a game changer for camping trips. Spacious interior, easy setup, and integrated LED lighting make nighttime way easier. No more fumbling for flashlights inside the tent. Share this with a friend who loves camping,” they wrote.

10 Indoor Poufs

Costco Chika shared about another great home decor item. “These bouclé puffs at Costco are giving cozy luxury vibes 🤍 Perfect as seating, footrests, or décor — your home just got prettier,” they wrote. “These are so cool!” agreed a follower.

11 Disney Dress Sets

Costco Savvy shared about an adorable dress for tots. “NEW at Costco! 👀 Disney Kids 3-piece tutu set! Comes with a hoodie, tee, and tutu included. Perfect for Bluey, Disney Princess, or Hello Kitty fans!” they captioned a post.