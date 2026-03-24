Shop the 11 best Costco spring finds flying off shelves, from Aloha bags to slip 'n slides.

Spring is finally here! Over the weekend, the season officially kicked off, and it’s totally obvious at Costco. The warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic finds, ranging from outdoor furniture and decor to clothing and name-brand sunscreen. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Costco finds flying off shelves this spring.

1 Vacation Sunscreen

Costco Does It Again shared about my favorite sunscreen back at the warehouse, and it is a steal compared to other stores. “Look and smell like you’ve been to paradise and back! Vacation Classic Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo $21.99,” they captioned the post.

2 Swimsuits in Every Color

Costco Does It Again also shared about new bathing suits at the warehouse, available in a bunch of colors. “DKNY Ladies swimwear! $21.99,” they wrote. “That looks like it would be so flattering!” one shopper commented.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Aloha Bags

“Costco understood the assignment with this one,” Costco Does It Again shared. “The ALOHA Collection x CleverMade Beach Tote is not your average beach bag. It pops open and holds its shape, then folds flat when you’re done. No more bottomless pit of sunscreen, goggles, and crushed snacks. Perfect for beach trips, pool days, road trips, sports sidelines… honestly this might replace my trunk organizer. Run to Costco because this is absolutely a seasonal item and will not last long,” they added.

4 A Giant Slip ‘N Slide

Costco Buys shared about the Wham-O Slip N Slide 32′ Constant Air Slip with Splash Zone at Costco. It “is giving MAJOR backyard summer vibes! You get a 32-foot extended slide path with a built-in waterfall arch, a splash zone area, and a blower included so it stays inflated the whole time. 🙌🏻 Kids ages 5-12 are going to absolutely lose their minds over this…it’s one of those backyard setups that has everyone running outside all summer long!” they captioned the post. Get it for $229.99.

5 A Cantina Gazebo

Costco Buys shared a great outdoor item. “This beautiful Yardistry 7.6′ x 7.6′ Cantina Gazebo at Costco is the ultimate backyard upgrade and it looks absolutely stunning in person! It’s built with 100% FSC certified wood and comes with aluminum cabinets, a stainless steel countertop, and 2 stools already included. Everything is pre-cut and pre-drilled so the build process is way more manageable, and the natural wood and black finish combo is such a beautiful, classic look,” they captioned the post. Get it for $1,899.99.

6 A Modular Outdoor Sectional

Costco Hot Finds shared about an outdoor sectional that basically transforms into a bed. “The giant bed is my favorite setup 💕 This is the Henredon Annalise and it’s perfect!” they write. “So comfy!! So many different ways to configure!!” a shopper commented.

7 And, This New Patio Set

Another great outdoor set, according to the Costco Twins? “How great is this SunVilla Sorrento 4-piece patio set! It’s perfect for patio season,” they wrote. “Patio set so 🔥🔥🔥,” added a follower.

8 This Athleisure Set Dupe

Costco Twins also shared about an athleisure score. “We have the perfect DUPE🥰 These crewneck and short sets are SO soft and cozy! Why pay 💰for those “OTHER” active wear brands when you can pay this!” they wrote.

9 A Faux Tulip Arrangement

Costco New Deals shared about gorgeous faux flower arrangements. “How beautiful are these faux tulip arrangements at Costco 😍they actually feel pretty real too! 😍 these would be perfect for spring decor centerpiece!” they wrote. “Those are stunning,” writes a shopper. “They look so real,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 Patio Pillows and Decor

There are so many new outdoor decor finds at the warehouse. “Costco just got in outdoor/ indoor decor pillows for only $12.99 such a great price. I used some of the outdoor furniture to model these for you!! lol hope you like them. Let me know which are your favorite?” Costco New Deals shared.

11 Designer Jeans

Get designer denim for $49.99. “Spotted Ariat Jeans at Costco 😲 I love all the detail and these are boot cut too!” Costco New shared. “Wild great find,” one shared. “I love the details on the back,” added another.