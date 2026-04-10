11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves

Customers are loving these seasonally friendly items, from gardening supplies to patio furniture.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Spending more time outdoors is just something that comes with spring and summer, whether it’s enjoying your patio and garden, hitting the beach, or stepping out into nature. And if you’re a Tractor Supply fan, you’ll be happy to know that the rural retailer has plenty of products that make it easier to get out of the house. There’s everything from unique furniture to water sports equipment—including a few items that are even on sale. Now, let’s go get some fresh air! Here are the best new Tractor Supply outdoor living finds flying off shelves.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Red Shed Elkin 2-Person Log A-Frame Patio Swing

There’s something extra comforting about swinging in those spring and summer breezes. This Red Shed Elkin 2-Person Log A-Frame Patio Swing ($249.99) is the ideal swaying loveseat for your back yard or patio, made with rustic wood and logs. It’s also currently on sale for $50 off, making it an even easier buy!

2 GroundWork Plastic Whiskey Barrel Planter

Setting up planters around your yard, porch, and patio can make maintenance that much easier. And at 15.5 inches wide, this GroundWork Plastic Whiskey Barrel Planter ($9.74) can help you bring greenery to whichever corner needs it.

3 Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table

Making the most of your outdoor time will definitely require the right furniture. And what better way to deck out your deck, patio, or backyard than with this Red Shed Riverside Double Glider with Table ($299.99)? The vaguely retro piece provides a relaxing place to sit for you and a companion, made from a weather-resistant metal that will help it stand the test of time.

4 La Crosse Technology Analog Weather Thermometer

One of the hardest parts about spring is knowing exactly what the weather is doing at any given moment. With a La Crosse Technology Analog Weather Thermometer ($15.99) hanging outdoors, you’ll be able to instantly figure out whether it’s a light jacket kind of day or full-blown t-shirt conditions.

RELATED: 11 Best New Marshalls Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

5 Taylor Battery-Powered Wireless 3-Channel Digital Weather Forecaster

Want to take a few steps above a simple dial? You can get a full meteorological run down with a Taylor Battery-Powered Wireless 3-Channel Digital Weather Forecaster ($70.99). It provides information on temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure via a remote sensor, giving you not only the current conditions but also a forecast of what’s to come.

6 H2OGO! Pet Play Pool

If you’re planning on spending time wading and soaking this summer, it’s only fair that your four-legged family members get to do the same! This H2OGO! Pet Play Pool ($27.99) will help your pup stay cool along with you. Once they’re done, you can also drain and flip to create an elevated bed for them to lounge on.

7 Lifetime Spitfire 10 Sit-On-Top Kayak

If you really want to spend some time on the water this summer, this Lifetime Spitfire 10 Sit-On-Top Kayak ($279.99) might be the very best way to do it. An adjustable footrest, storage hatch, and a deep hull for added stability, you’ll never want to stop paddling.

One customer calls this a “great kayak,” adding that it’s “super stable” with “great storage [and a] comfortable seat.”

8 Red Shed Hedgehog Key Hide

Even if you haven’t made the switch to digital locks or a smarthome solution, there’s still a tried and true way to ensure you’re never locked out. This Red Shed Hedgehog Key Hide ($11.04) can discretely rest on your porch or in your garden fronting as a piece of genuinely adorable decor…And then open its back to reveal a space to stash your spare set!

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Aiper Intelligent HydroComm 24/7 Pool Water Quality Monitor

If you really want this to be a prime pool summer, you’re going to have to stay on top of your maintenance duties. Fortunately, you can make your life a lot easier using an Aiper Intelligent HydroComm 24/7 Pool Water Quality Monitor ($299.99).

This handy device collects data and sends hourly updates to an app on your phone, so you’ll always be up to date on what’s happening. It also works for spas and hot tubs!

10 Feasto Outdoor Garden Potting Bench

If you’re as serious about gardening as we are, you’re going to need a dedicated workspace to get things done. This Feasto Outdoor Garden Potting Bench ($139.99) provides both a worktop and storage space for your supplies, all designed to reduce strain while you get to planting.

11 Safavieh Venice Double Top Umbrella

If you don’t upgrade your umbrella, was it ever really springtime? This Safavieh Venice Double Top Umbrella ($259.99) is one of the chicest we’ve seen on the market, featuring a Riviera-style scalloped design and an eye-catching yellow fabric. It’s perfect for those late afternoon aperitivo hours!