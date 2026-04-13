11 Best Lowe’s Finds Shoppers Call Hidden Gems This Week

The DIY store is full of great items, from household basics to high-end furniture dupes.

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The last few weeks have brought plenty of reasons to take a quick shopping trip to Lowe’s, from the store’s fantastic spring finds to great deals on decor. But even though the team at Best Life has been able to come up with must-have products, it’s really the customers who’ve proven to be the best at finding those truly outstanding items. The best part? These same intrepid DIY fans are willing to share their discoveries with the world via social media. If you’re looking for the next best thing, here are some of the best Lowe’s finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 Versatile Basin Container

Even though there’s nothing wrong with tools that complete one task, it’s truly special when you come across something while shopping that’s truly versatile. TikTok user @chicaandjo proves this point with a simple basin they found at Lowe’s that costs less than $10.

In her clip, she points out that the bin (which is intended to be used for mixing cement and drywall) is helpful as a spill-proof basin for painting, a wash tub for handling big messes, a portable potting basin, a way to carry plantings, cart away trimmed landscape trimmings, and so much more.

2 Lowe’s Mini Buckets

The modern phenomenon of products going viral is one that can strike anywhere and anytime—and apparently, that includes Lowe’s. Shoppers have been clamoring for these mini Lowe’s buckets that are pint-sized versions of paint buckets. Instagram user @candiceinatx showed off her find at her local store, saying she uses them to organize small items around the house, such as spare keys, screws, and more. Still, users in the comment section came up with even more uses.

“Drill some holes in the bottom, and it becomes a tiny planter,” writes one.

3 Retractable Screen Door

Talk about hitting the mother lode! In a recently posted video, user @creatively.crisp posted a set of recent items that she said “didn’t even know existed, let alone can be purchased at [Lowe’s]!”

The first item she points out is a retractable screen door that she explains was “so easy to install in minutes with just a couple of screws.” The handy-looking item makes it possible to keep your door open without having to worry about insects flying indoors, all without having to install a new screen door.

4 Mulch Glue

The next item mentioned by @creatively.crisp is one you might never have heard of: Mulch glue.

“This stuff speaks for itself,” she explains in the video. She then shows herself spraying the product on mulch spread in her yard before grabbing a blower. But when she powers it on, she easily removes leaves without any mulch taking to the wind.

“I’m actually shook at how well it works, and it also works amazingly on pea gravel. Literally a landscaping game changer!” she gushes.

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5 Preassembled Ceiling Beams

If you’re planning a home renovation, you might like the next item in her lineup. She explains that these preassembled ceiling beams were “ten times easier” to use than fitting in large pieces of lumber when redoing her living room and hallway.

“They come in a variety of stains, [but] you can stain them yourself like I did,” she explains. “Just wow…Look at how beautiful [they are]!”

6 Screened-In Porch

The last item @creatively.crisp shows off is even bigger: a screened-in porch. She adds that it was “crazy how much money I saved” and was still easy to build.

“Took about a weekend, saved us thousands of dollars, and gave us about 190 square feet of screened-in porch!” she says, explaining that the unit has three sides and connects to the side of her house. “It’s secured all around the bottom with cement anchors, so while it’s not technically attached to the house, it is secure.”

7 Patio Tiles

We all know Lowe’s can be a fantastic resource for upgrading your outdoor space. But now that it’s spring, you might want to consider giving yours a whole new look by literally starting from the ground up.

In a recent Instagram video, user @styledbybeck says, “these hidden gem interlocking tiles were just what this patio needed,” showing off the impressive glow up in real time.

Customers on the Lowe’s website agree, saying the product is “good quality” and that “for the money, [it] can’t be beat.”

“Turned my sad concrete balcony into a warm and inviting space. Took me 20 minutes to do 60 sq ft. Would definitely recommend,” writes another.

8 Universal Storage Tote Dividers

If you’re still in the midst of spring cleaning, you might want to pay attention to this find. Instagram user @hip2save recently posted about storage tote dividers in her local store, an item she calls a “total game changer for storage” for getting even more out of your existing containers.

“This is such a genius idea,” she gushes. “When you pack your stuff away, it can be in little compartments instead of rolling around the whole big tote,” noting that there are sizes available for both the 27-gallon containers and 66-quart totes.

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9 Keter Stackable Bins

Speaking of organizing, Instagram user @shawnamartinez_realtor says that finding a portable organization item like this stockable bin has made her job even easier.

“So much easier than having a messy bin to keep having to organize and dig through,” she says. This product could come in handy for anyone who has a job on the go, or even for anyone who just wants to organize their products.

10 Allen + Roth Patio Planters

Getting new greenery is one of the best ways to spruce up your outdoor space, but finding the right container for it is just as important. Fortunately, you don’t have to blow out your plant budget, thanks to Instagram user @houseofsaintdesign, who swears by these planters from the store’s Allen + Roth line.

“I wish more people knew these ‘designer’ outdoor planters are less than $50 at Lowe’s,” she explains in her video, adding in the caption that they “look like concrete and high-end” despite their low price tag.

11 Pottery Barn Patio Set Dupe

While we’re on the topic of saving money, how would you feel about scoring something that looks like a designer piece for a fraction of the full price tag? In a recent Instagram post, user @kendrafoundit points out some of her new favorite patio furniture at Lowe’s—including one set of outdoor rocking chairs that appears to be a dupe for this Pottery Barn Indio Metal Chair Set.

The full-priced pieces retail at a hefty $1,597 (and that’s the current sale price). But if you choose to pick up a practically identical item from Lowe’s, you’ll only have to pay $498 for a pair!