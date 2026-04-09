11 Best Tractor Supply “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now

The latest drop of products is perfect for subtle home upgrades and design touches.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Lately, the Best Life team has been loving the latest additions to the inventory at Tractor Supply, from patio and garden essentials to home goods. But this week, the options expanded even further with even more products we can’t wait to pick up. As always, there are great home finds for all tastes, with a few party must-haves, plants, and pet accessories thrown in for good measure. Here are the best Tractor Supply “new arrivals” hitting shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Red Shed Ewe Coir Door Mat

As one of the first things your guests see, having the right doormat can be crucial—especially in muddy seasons like spring. This Red Shed Ewe Coir Door Mat ($16.99) is a subtly cheeky option, complete with a punny “hey, ewe” message to your arrivals.

2 Red Shed Chicken Coop Egg Holder

If you’re lucky enough to be raising chickens and collecting your own fresh eggs, congratulations on how much money you’re saving on groceries these days! You should be showing off your bounty with a Red Shed Chicken Coop Egg Holder ($33.99), which can hold 30 at a time and still fit on a countertop.

“This is an absolute gem for holding the fresh eggs!” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It is so cute and functional. A must have!”

3 Unique Gardener Altruistic Aloe Seed Squares

It’s always great to grow an herb garden or annual flowers at the start of each spring. But this year, you could really change things up by raising your own succulents with these Unique Gardener Altruistic Aloe Seed Squares ($12.99). This full terrarium kit has everything included except the water, making it an easy and fun way to grow your own.

4 Red Shed Ceramic Vase with Faux Florals

Not feeling the idea of your own homegrown greenery? You can also go faux! This Red Shed Ceramic Vase with Faux Florals ($21.24) looks just like the real thing and makes for an excellent addition to your entryway table, dining room, or patio tables.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now.

5 Red Shed Ceramic Rooster Plug-In Wax Warmer

Want a little aromatherapy without having to leave an open flame flickering on a scented candle? Consider picking up a Red Shed Ceramic Rooster Plug-In Wax Warmer ($19.99), which uses electricity to heat and spread fragrance throughout your home. The fact that it also looks great even when it’s not being used is just a bonus.

6 Red Shed Lavender Scented Wax Melts

…And if you’re planning on picking up a wax warmer, you’re going to need something to put in it! These Red Shed Lavender Scented Wax Melts ($12.99) are just one of the many fragrances now available at Tractor Supply, but given that it’s spring, it feels like an appropriate choice.

7 Cosmoliving by Cosmopolitan Ceramic Decorative Vase

Getting the most out of your floral displays doesn’t need to involve blowing out your budget on stems. This Cosmoliving by Cosmopolitan Ceramic Decorative Vase ($139.99) comes in a set of two that offers an elegant, minimalist way to dress up any room—with or without flowers in them!

8 Oneisall Dog Water Fountain

Staying hydrated during the warmer months is important for both humans and canines alike. Fortunately, this Oneisall Dog Water Fountain ($49.99) makes it easier than ever to serve up dog drinks! Made from easy-to-clean stainless steel and big enough to hold seven liters, this handy unit continuously filters water.

“Best dog watering dish I have ever used,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I have four dogs, and it stays clean—and the light on the front of the bowl informs you if the water is getting low. I do highly recommend this water bowl, especially if you have large dogs.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 Serta Quilted Orthopedic Pet Couch

If you’re relaxing, doesn’t your four-legged companion deserve to feel as comfortable as you do? They can with this Serta Quilted Orthopedic Pet Couch ($39.99). Just like the mattresses they make for humans, this piece of dog furniture is certified canine comfy with four inches of egg-crate foam adding extra support.

Multiple customers in the review section talk about how much their pets love the addition. Another adds that “Serta did a good job designing it for a dog with arthritis,” making it an especially good option for elder pups.

10 Red Shed Ice Bucket Stand

With spring in full bloom right now, your social calendar is likely budding, too. Make sure you’re prepared to entertain with this Red Shed Ice Bucket Stand ($67.99). Not only is it much easier to move around and reposition, but it also removes the need for guests to bend down while they search for their beverage of choice.

One customer says that while the piece looks “even better than pictured,” they’ve already discovered many different uses beyond just serving drinks—including using it as a planter stand. Regardless, they add that it “rolls smoothly” and is “good quality.”

11 Yeti Rambler 40 oz. Travel Straw Mug

Staying hydrated is a 365-day-a-year task, but it takes on a whole new level of importance with warmer weather upon us. This Yeti Rambler 40 oz. Travel Straw Mug ($48) makes taking your drink anywhere you go easy, secure, and dare we say a little bit fashionable.

“This mug is absolutely fantastic,” writes one clearly happy customer. “I put it in my bag in the morning to take to work, and there are no leaks. I love the flip straw. To me, it seems to keep my water colder than my regular Yeti mug with the straw.”