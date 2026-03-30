11 Best New Costco Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves as April Begins

Shop the 11 best Costco patio finds for April, from heated pools to viral metal pelicans.

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If you are looking to add a little excitement to your patio or garden, head to Costco. The member’s only club has everything from swimming pools (yes, actually) and outdoor playgrounds to real and faux plants. In fact, it’s my first stop of the spring for gardening supplies. What should you shop for now that April is here? Here are the 11 best new Costco patio and garden finds hitting shelves as April begins.

1 A Cantina Gazebo

Costco Buys shared about the Yardistry 7.6′ x 7.6′ Cantina Gazebo, “the ultimate backyard upgrade and it looks absolutely stunning in person!” they write. “It’s built with 100% FSC certified wood and comes with aluminum cabinets, a stainless steel countertop, and 2 stools already included. Everything is pre-cut and pre-drilled so the build process is way more manageable, and the natural wood and black finish combo is such a beautiful, classic look,” they said about the $1,899.99 item.

2 A Dinosaur Cave Inflatable Waterpark

Costco Buys shared about the Happy Hop Dinosaur Cave Adventure Waterpark, “the backyard setup every kid is going to lose their mind over!” they wrote about the $399.99 item. “It’s a massive 18 by 12.8 foot inflatable waterpark with a waterslide, a constant air blower included, and ground stakes to keep it secure, and it’s designed for kids ages 3 and up 🎉 I’d set this up on the first warm day and honestly it looks fun enough for adults too.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Faux Hydrangea Planters That Look and Feel Real

Costco New Deals shared about the greatest faux flowers for your front porch. “Spring decor is coming in strong at Costco 🌸 look at these,” they wrote. “New porch hydrangeas are such a beautiful find (one of my favorite flowers) super lifelike and they come in a really nice decorative planter. Perfect for a porch, entryway, or even inside for a spring refresh. $129.99 at Costco,” they wrote.

4 The Viral Hammock Chair

Costco Wonders shared about an exciting new return. “Costco just brought back the most viral outdoor chair of the season and the RIO Swinging Hammock Chair with Footrest is back on the floor for $59.99. Free-swinging hammock suspension in a portable foldable chair, a 9-inch padded headrest, a silicone-covered adjustable footrest, a built-in cup holder, and a carry bag for beach days, camping, sports sidelines, and backyard hangs all in one chair. People have been waiting all year for this one to come back and it is already flying,” they wrote.

5 An Outdoor Heater

Costco Fam 4 U shared about a patio heater. “Costco just dropped this propane patio heater and the price right now is SO good,” they wrote. “This has a stainless steel burner with strong heat output, plus electronic ignition so it starts up super easily. It also has wheels so you can move it around your patio without any hassle. Perfect for chilly nights, early spring, and extending your outdoor season without freezing. At this price, I don’t see these lasting long,” they said.

6 Tiger Eye Flowering Maple

Costco New Deal shared some of the real plants hitting the store’s aisles. “How beautiful are these flowering maple trees at Costco 😍. They grow between 6-10 feet tall! Love their beautiful hanging flowers. They are also related to hibiscus,” they write.

7 And, Fruit Trees

There are also new fruit trees. “There’s new fruit trees at Costco 😍 there’s is a wide variety of them too diamond princess peaches , golden sweet apricots , elephant heart plum, rainier cherries, nectarines, black cherries , apricots, citrus trees too like lemon trees and tangerines,” Costco New Deals shared.

8 A Heated Pool

If you can’t afford to install a pool, run to Costco. “Pool with solar water heater at Costco is huge and comes with everything you need!” Costco Guide writes about the $599.99 item. “That’s a great price,” a follower commented.

9 Large Yard Games

The Costco Chick wrote about giant games. “Giant Yahtzee, cornhole and a hockey/soccer training set for toddlers! ⚽️ Costco has some fun outdoor games right now! Spotted at Costco in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh),” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 The Viral Outdoor Pelican

Costco New Deals shared about the viral outdoor pelican. “This majestic colorful metal pelican is sooo cute!! And handcrafted 😍 it’s also weather resistant how cute would this be in a garden, pool or patio? This is Also available online,” they write.

11 DIY Deck Tiles

Costco New Deals shared about DIY deck tiles. “New at Costco! Golden Select composite deck tiles come 8 per box (12-inch tiles) and snap together with an easy interlocking system, so installation is super simple. They’re also weather resistant and mold & mildew resistant, making them perfect for patios, balconies, or small outdoor spaces,” they wrote.