Shop the 11 best new Costco outdoor living deals, from high-end patio sets to wood sheds.

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Spring is almost here, which means outdoor season is about to get started. To kick it off, Costco is having a major sale on outdoor items, ranging from high-end grills and gadgets to outdoor living essentials and even structures. Some items are hundreds of dollars off and will likely sell out before summer starts. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best new Costco outdoor living deals starting this week.

1 A Modern Outdoor Patio Set

This Henredon Calis 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set includes everything you need for your outdoor living space. The set, two chairs, a sofa, and a coffee table, is a whopping $700 off, $1,999.99 including delivery. It looks very RH or Crate & Barrel for a fraction of the price.

2 A Timless Adirondack Set

I have four Polywood Adirondack chairs, and I probably paid $400 per chair! But at Costco right now, you can get the POLYWOOD Portside 3-Piece Outdoor Patio Shellback Adirondack Set, two chairs, and a table, for $100 off, $479.99 delivered.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Sunvilla Patio Set

Via Costco Direct, get the SunVilla Alden 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Seating Set for $1,699.99 after $500 off, including delivery. It includes two swivel chairs, a sofa, and a table.

4 And, The Matching Dining Set

The matching dining set is also on sale! The SunVilla Alden 7-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $1,699.99 after $500 off, including delivery, comes with four regular chairs, two swivel chairs, and a table. The chairs also have removable cushions for added comfort.

5 A Huge Hot Tub

Have you been waiting for the right deal to invest in a hot tub? Now is the time. Save $2,000 on the Evolution by Strong Spas Oxford 121-jet, 7-person Acrylic Spa. The luxurious item is $7,999.99 now until March 22. “This isn’t my first spa, so after looking at similar models I thought $12,000 to $14,000 was going to the price I needed to pay for 120 Jets and 4 Pumps. The value of this Spa is awesome. Configuration of the jets and seats is much better then more expense spas I’ve sat in,” writes a shopper.

6 A Wood Shed-Slash-Garage

Influencers have been going wild over all the Yardline structures at Costco, including the Yardline Upton 12′ x 24′ Wood Shed – Do It Yourself or Pro Installed. Get it for $4,999.99 after $1,500 off. “Very good experience overall. Ordered 9/11/24, delivered 9/30/24. I purchased the ‘no floor’ and ‘no installation’ options. I emailed Yardline with several questions both before my purchase and afterwards. They always responded quickly and with helpful answers. The kit arrived in very good condition with no damage. Me and my neighbor (both retired) enjoyed building it. I paid pros to pour a cement slab and to shingle the roof. Otherwise we did everything else ourselves. Kit instructions were well written and mostly easy to follow. In NC you need to add those little metal clips between the sheets of wood on the roof deck, between each set of rafters and need to add ventilation along the soffits, also roof ridge vent is recommended for proper ventilation. I purchased a pre-hung 36″ door to use as the side door instead of the 48″ barn door style side door that came in the kit. I wish I had built this shed years earlier. Now my garage can finally be for cars,” writes a happy shopper.

7 A Gorgeous Outdoor Sectional Set

If you want to go big with your outdoor living space, invest in the Sirio Niko 10-piece Outdoor Patio Modular Seating Set, on sale for $3,799.99 after $700 off. “Great quality for the price,” writes a shopper. “It shipped in 2 days and I received it 4 days after I ordered it. It’s as well made and as good looking as the much more expensive store.”

8 A Large Swing Set and Playground

Your kids will love the KidKraft Treetop Observatory Wooden Outdoor Swing Set. The best thing about the set, which includes multiple slides, swings, and climbing options, is that the price includes professional installation. Get it for $600 off, $2,399.99 until March 23.

9 A Huge Greenhouse and Solarium

This Palram Canopia Victory Orangery 10’x12′ Greenhouse and Solarium w/Auto Vent Kit is definitely on my wish list. It is currently $400, $1,899.99, and shoppers love it. One maintains it is “perfectly engineered,” while another calls it s a”beautiful greenhouse.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Traeger Silverton XL Pellet Grill

Up your grilling game this summer with the Traeger Silverton XL Pellet Grill. The foodie favorite is $1,099.99 after $300 off.

11 And, the Greenworks Chainsaw Set

I am a big fan of Greenworks rechargeable tools. Right now, the Greenworks 80V 18″ 2.5Kw Chainsaw is $80, $339.99, and will save you loads of money, as you can cut down little trees in your yard without having to hire professionals.