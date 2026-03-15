Shop the 11 best Costco hidden gems this week, from a viral double chair to patio upgrades.

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One of my favorite seasons to hit Costco is the spring. The warehouse always has a stellar selection of spring decor and household essentials, with summer items starting to trickle in around this time. I always feel like you need to shop a season ahead at the members-only club, as viral items sell out fast. What are people buying this week? Here are the 11 best Costco finds shoppers call hidden gems this week.

1 DIY Deck Tiles

Redoing a deck might not be in the budget this year, and Costco is well aware. “Outdoor refresh made simple at Costco! These Golden Select composite deck tiles click together, come 8 per box, and cover 7.75 square feet. 👩🏻‍🍳 They are weather resistant and backed by a 5 year residential warranty, which makes them feel like a smart upgrade. 😋 ($24.99),” Costco Buys shared.

2 A Giant LED Mirror

Looking for a new bathroom mirror? “This LED bathroom mirror stopped me at Costco! The 32 x 24 LED mirror has integrated defog, touch controls, dimming, and can be hardwired or plugged in. 👩🏻‍🍳 It looks sleek and feels like such an easy way to elevate a space,” Costco Buys shared about the $99.99 item.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 A Pedestal Gaming Chair

Costco Hot Finds shared about a game-changing gamer chair. “We love this chair so much we got a second one! It’s on Costco.com and on promo!” she captioned the post. “I saw this in my warehouse in FL. It’s so nice!” a follower commented.

4 A Hot and Cold Massager

Costco Twins shared about The Sharper Image Power Percussion Hot + Cold Reach Massager. It “gives you hot or cold relief in seconds — up to 115°F or down to 38°F — to help ease tight, sore muscles after long days, workouts, or travel,” they write. “We love the extension handle for reaching our back and legs, plus the six speeds, five attachments, and bright LED display so you can totally customize your recovery. It’s whisper-quiet, USB-C rechargeable with up to two hours of runtime, and it all packs into a travel case so you can take it on the go.”

5 Faux Porch Hydrangeas That Look Real

You don’t have to wait several months for your hydrangeas to bloom. “How beautiful are these porch hydrangeas! No one will ever know they aren’t real,” Costco Twins shared. “Those are stunning! 😍 Yes please!” writes a shopper. “So beautiful!” adds another.

6 Disney Varsity Jackets

Several influencers and Disney fans are sharing about the new Mickey and Minnie Varsity jackets. “If you never got a varsity jacket in high school….now is your chance,” Costco Twins captioned a post. “Love this,” commented a follower.

7 Supersized Kites

It’s almost that time of the year to “go fly a kite.” Be prepared with Costco’s help. “These super-sized kites at Costco are only $19.99 and perfect for kids and adults!” Costco Chika writes. “Kiddos would love these,” added a follower.

8 Flojos Flip Flops

I’m so excited to wear flip-flops every day, and Costco is, too. “Spring is calling and Costco understood the assignment 🌞 Flojo’s men’s & women’s sandals are under $20 — comfy, durable, and perfect for everyday wear!” Costco Chika wrote.

9 The Viral Double Chair

Track season is starting soon, so I am definitely ordering the viral double chair. “Costco has the Mac Sports Double Camp Chair and this two-person loveseat style camping chair is the outdoor find that couples, best friends, and parents everywhere need to know about right now. Two drink holders, two swing-out wine glass holders, mesh storage pockets, 450 pound capacity, and it folds down into a carry bag in seconds. This is the one chair that replaces two and it is sitting in the Costco seasonal aisle waiting to be found,” Costco Wonders writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 BBQ Daddy

Do you struggle to clean your grill with old wire brushes? “Costco has the Scrub Daddy BBQDaddy steam cleaning grill brush for $26.99 and this is the one that every griller needs to know about before summer hits. No dangerous bristles, no chemicals, just pure steam power that melts away grease and charred buildup deep in the grates. The FlexTexture head firms up in cold water and softens as it heats up so you are always in control of the scrubbing power,” Costco Wonders shared.

11 And, a Premium Pickleball Set

This is the sign to start playing pickleball. “Pickleball season is here and Costco just dropped these pickleball sets 🏓💥 perfect for backyard games, park days, and friendly competition!” Costco Chika captioned a post.