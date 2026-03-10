Save big with the 11 best Costco spring sales, from Dyson vacuums to outdoor planters.

You can get great deals at Costco every day of the year, which is why people are willing to pay a membership fee to shop there. However, if you want to supersize your savings, you should always shop Costco’s sales. Right now, there are a few ongoing, including the regular Weekly Warehouse Insider, Member-Only Savings, and Everyday Values. What should you shop for right now to save the most money? Here are the 11 best Costco Spring sales hitting shelves this week.

1 Flocked Hangers

The latest Weekly Warehouse Insider deals just dropped. If you are in the midst of spring cleaning and organizing, there is a great deal on hangers. Take $2 off Flocked Hangers 1/8″ Wide, 50-Count, now through the end of March.

2 Olay Retinol

There are so many fabulous skincare deals on, including $9 off a favorite anti-aging product. The Olay Every Night Retinol, 1.7 oz, 2-Pack, is $9 off.



3 The Dyson Ball Animal Vacuum

If you have been waiting for a sweet deal to splurge on a Dyson, run to Costco. Now through April 3, take $110 off the Dyson Ball Animal 3+ Upright Vacuum.

4 The Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

And, the Nintendo Switch 2 + NSO + Memory Card Bundle, is also marked down. Get the video game device and accessories for just $519.99.

5 Cedarcraft Self Watering Planter

Planning an outdoor garden this summer? Get the Cedarcraft Self-Watering Planter on a major sale. It is currently $119.99 after $30 off through 3/15/26. The same planter is about twice as expensive at Home Depot.

6 An Adjustable Desk

Looking for a new desk? Take $60 off the Tresanti Aurora 47″ Adjustable Height Desk with LED Lighting, bringing the in-warehouse price down to $239.99 through March 22.

7 Singer Heavy Duty 8832 Sewing Machine

Costco Buys was excited for this Singer Heavy Duty 8832 Sewing Machine, calling it “a solid Costco find if you want something powerful without feeling intimidating!” in an Instagram post. “This model is for thicker fabrics and everyday projects, with 110 stitch applications, a built-in needle threader, and a one-step buttonhole that actually makes setup feel manageable. 👏🏼 I also like that it comes with multiple presser feet so you can switch things up without needing extras, and it feels sturdy enough to handle regular use without fuss. Definitely a practical upgrade if you’re ready to move beyond a basic starter machine!” It’s currently on sale at the warehouse for $179.99.

8 A Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker

Get the popular Ninja SLUSHi Professional Frozen Drink Maker, 96 oz Capacity for $219.99 after $80 off. The price is only valid for a week, until March 15.

9 Big Joe Kona Noodle Sling Chair Pool Float

Now is the time to get all your pool stuff! The Big Joe Kona Noodle Sling Chair Pool Float is $21.99. You can also shop for it online in additional colors in a two-pack.

10 A Gorgeous Sectional

The Henredon Caley Reversible Sofa Chaise with Ottoman is currently $500 off online, $1,299.99, and looks as gorgeous as a Pottery Barn sectional. “We absolutely love this couch from Costco! It’s incredibly comfortable — the deep cushions are perfect for lounging, and the back is taller than most other Costco couches, which I’m thrilled about. It offers great support and adds to the cozy, relaxed feel. The color is a beigy taupe — not a pure beige, but still neutral and beautiful. It blends perfectly with our farmhouse-style decor and gives the room a warm, inviting look. It looks high-end and feels amazing. Highly recommend this one if you’ve been hunting for a comfortable, stylish, and affordable couch from Costco,” one shopper writes.

11 A Beautiful Blue GreenPan Set

I love this gorgeous, blue GreenPan Jewel Pro 11-piece Cookware Set. The great nonstick pots-and-pans set is $50 off this month. “If you want an all in one set that checks a lot of boxes, then this is a strong pick. The design and the healthy nonstick were my main selling points, and as long as you take gentle care of this set it will last you a long time. Food slides right off, and celanup is effortless. Overall, its a stylish and high performing set thats definitely worth it for anyone who wants reliable, healthy, and easy to use cookware,” one shopper writes.