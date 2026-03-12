Discover the 9 best Costco Easter finds hitting shelves this week, from candy to festive decor.

There are just a few weeks left until Easter, and Costco has everything you need for the biggest spring holiday. From pre-filled Easter baskets and candy to decorations and Easter baskets, there are tons of great products selling fast. What should you shop for before the best items are sold out? Here are the 9 best new Costco Easter finds this week.

1 The Viral Disney Spring Train

Costco New Deals shared about the viral Disney Spring Train. “Run to Costco 👀 The new Disney Spring train at Costco is on sale $20 OFF and it’s soo beautiful it Plays Joyful Spring Music it’s Illuminated with Timer Function: 6 Hours On, 18 Hours Off For Indoor Use Only send this to a Disney lover and follow for more,” they wrote.

2 Lego Easter Baskets

Costco New Deals shared about Lego Easter baskets. “Costco just brought in the cutest Lego spring Easter baskets 🧺 and they are super fun with a variety of candy ( my fave peeps ) and legos like Fortnite and Mario,” she wrote.

3 So Much Easter Candy

There are so many Easter candies at the warehouse, including Albanese bunny gummies. “Easter treats are arriving at Costco,” Costco New Deals writes. “Love all the Easter treats coming out!!” one shopper said.

4 Easter Plants

There are tons of spring plants to brighten up your home for Easter. “Guys!!! I’m in love with these braided azalea trees I spotted at Costco They are gorgeous 😍 such a great price too for $23.99 these would look amazing as a centerpiece or as a housewarming/ spring gift,” writes Costco New Deals.

5 Easter Dresses

There are so many pretty Easter dresses. “I walked past these and had to do a double take. If you’re looking for an Easter dress for a little one, these were too cute not to share. Found them at Costco yesterday!” one influencer wrote.

6 Easter Books

Costco Chika shared about the giant chocolate Easter bunny. “Costco just stocked the cutest Easter bunnies! 🐰🌸 Perfect for Easter baskets, kids’ classrooms, or sweet spring surprises at home!” they wrote.

7 Carrot Cake

Over in the bakery, shoppers are picking up the carrot cake. “If you love carrot cake, you need to try this one from Costco 🥕🍰 it actually reminded me of the Cheesecake Factory one,” Costco New Deals. “It’s packed with raisins, pineapple, and walnuts, and I love that you can actually see all the chunky pieces in every slice. Perfect for Easter or any spring gathering.I brought it home to share with my family… and well… this little piece is all that’s left 😅 Would you grab a slice of this?”

8 Hello Kitty Bunnies

If you are shopping for a Hello Kitty lover, don’t miss these Easter-bunny themed Sanrio toys. They are extra adorable.

9 Dubai Style Easter Eggs

Costco Chika shared about another trend-happy candy. “Dubai-style Easter eggs just landed at Costco and they’re so cute! 🌸✨ colorful, oversized, and ridiculously delicious,” they wrote.