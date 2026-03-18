7 Best New Costco Home Decor Finds in Mid-March

Shop the 7 best Costco home decor finds this mid-March, from LED flamingos to the viral couch.

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Are you looking for some spring decor refresh ideas? Head to your local Costco, which is filling up with indoor and outdoor home items that will get your house looking and feeling like spring is about to start in just a few days. From kitchen comfort mats to fake plants and even flamingos for your yard, there is no lack of excitement at the warehouse. What should you shop for before the best items sell out? Here are the 7 best new Costco home decor finds mid-March.

1 Spring Comfort Mats for Your Kitchen

Costco Buys shared about new mats for the kitchen. “Thomasville Comfort Mat 2-Pack at Costco is such a great home refresh find! Each set comes with an accent mat and a runner, both made with 100% PVC foam and an anti-slip back that actually stays put, and they’re super easy to clean 🧹 You can choose from gorgeous styles including navy floral, blue geometric, white and red floral, and a lemon botanical print, so there’s a look for every space,” they captioned the post. Get them for $21.99.

2 LED Flamingo Statues

Costco New Deals shared about next-level flamingo decorations for your yard. “These flamingos at Costco are seriously the cutest yard decor 🦩✨They’re LED metal statues with built-in solar panels so they charge during the day and glow at night. You get two in the box and they’re weather resistant, making them perfect for gardens, flowerbeds, or a fun backyard glow. And look how adorable they light up after dark 😍 $49.99 at Costco for the pair,” they captioned the post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 LED Porcelain Lanterns

Costco Buzz shared about another score. “NEW Costco home decor find! ✨ EVERGREEN LED Porcelain Lanterns (Set of 2) in White or Black 🤍🖤 Warm white LED glow + timer + rechargeable battery = instant cozy vibes for shelves, entry tables, patios, or bedside,” they wrote.

4 Real-Looking Faux Plants

Costco Fan 4 U shared about some new faux plants that look real. “Have you seen this faux decorative plant trio at Costco? 🌿 If you’re like me and don’t exactly have a green thumb, these are the perfect way to add some greenery to your space without worrying about watering or keeping them alive. They look great on shelves, coffee tables, entry tables, or even in a bathroom for a quick little refresh,” they captioned the post. Get the set for $39.99.

5 A Three Tier Acacia Wood Stand

Costco Wins shared about a small furniture piece. “Mesa 3 Tier Acacia Wood Stand is such a versatile little piece at Costco and the natural wood tone is beautiful in person! The size is about 35.5 by 15 by 13 inches, which makes it ideal for bathrooms, kitchens, or even a small entryway 🌿 I could see this holding towels, plants, or baskets and instantly making the space feel more organized 🏡 For under forty dollars, it’s a really solid find if you love functional decor that still looks elevated!” they wrote. Get it for $38.99.

6 The Viral Sectional

The Aiden and Ivy sectional has gone seriously viral. Not only is it super gorgeous, but also functional. “Truly my favorite piece of furniture we’ve got thus far- and I just saw they restocked at @costco,” one influencer shared in a video.

7 Blackout Curtains

And, Costco even has window treatments. The Piper Blackout Curtain Panels set is just $29.99 and comes with two panels in two neutral color options. Each has a magnetic closure to keep panels together and double-sided grommets for easy hanging.