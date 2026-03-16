Shop the 11 best Costco spring finds flying off shelves, from Weber grills to water slides.

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Over the weekend, Costco started springing into action. The warehouse has gotten in so much merchandise for spring and summer, and shoppers are going wild over what they are finding. From brand-new Weber grills and outdoor playsets to kitchen gadgets and toys, there are so many items selling fast. What should you shop for before it is gone? Here are the 11 best Costco spring finds flying off shelves this week.

1 Adorable Weighted Stuffies

The Costco Twins shared about some super cute stuffed animals. “You guys Costco has weighted stuffies and they are beyond adorable! Even though we had no idea what some of them were…they are absolutely adorable,” they captioned a post. “So cute!!! It’s a weighted Capybara!!” a follower commented. “Omg these are adorable!!” another added.

2 A 5-in-1 Griddler

The Costco Twins shared about a great new Cuisinart kitchen gadget. “It took us a hot moment to figure this 5-in-1 Griddler out 😅 But once we did, how can you live without this thing?” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Bagsmart Backpacks

Costco Buys shared about a Bagsmart Backpack. ” I just found a BAGSMART backpack at @costco and it’s such a good special Costco roadshow event find 😍 It has that “everything has a place” organization that makes daily life and travel feel so much less chaotic,” they captioned the post. “I’m big on compartments, and @bagsmart_official really nailed the layout here. Plenty of space, smart pockets for the little stuff, and it’s comfortable to carry even when it’s fully packed 👀 I’d use it for commuting, work days, school, weekend trips, or as a personal item when you want to stay organized without overthinking it.”

4 Kitchen Comfort Mats

Costco Buys shared about the Thomasville Comfort Mat 2-Pack at Costco, “such a great home refresh find! Each set comes with an accent mat and a runner, both made with 100% PVC foam and an anti-slip back that actually stays put, and they’re super easy to clean 🧹 You can choose from gorgeous styles including navy floral, blue geometric, white and red floral, and a lemon botanical print, so there’s a look for every space,” they wrote in the caption. Get it for $21.99.

5 A Cat Scratcher Bed Set

If you have cats, there is a great new set. “Cat parents, the Buddy Buddy Cat Scratcher Bed 13 Piece Set at Costco is such a solid find for your furry girl or guy! You get a full scratcher bed plus 11 cat toys and a telescoping wand all in one set, with fun ocean-themed toys like a clownfish, dolphin, starfish, and more 🐠 I’d set the scratcher bed up in their favorite spot and rotate through the toys to keep things exciting for them,” Costco Buys shared. The item is $18.99.

6 Swim Sets for Kids

There is a great swimwear set for kids. ” If you’re doing a kids swim refresh for spring and summer, I just spotted @UVSkinz 3 piece swim sets at @costco and it’s such a smart grab 😍 The set comes with a swim shirt, bottoms, and a swim hat, and it has a UPF 50 rating that blocks 98% of the sun’s UVA and UVB rays,” Costco Buys shared. “I love that it’s made for real life at the pool or beach. It’s quick dry, chlorine and saltwater resistant, and the hat is reversible, which is so nice for keeping it in rotation 😋 Also, the Blue Shark and Orange Dino sets have a water activated print on the short pocket and hat, which is such a fun detail for kids. Sizes run 2T through 7, and there are four color options: Orange Dino, Blue Shark, Pink Flower, and Purple Unicorn. If you spot them, it’s an easy one and done set for sunny days!”

7 Color Changing Beverage Tubs

Costco Hot Finds shared about a color-changing Light-Up Beverage Tub. “This is so fun! The video doesn’t do justice to the vibrant colors!” they captioned the post. “Aww this is so cool for summer nights! I can’t pick a favorite color,” a follower commented.

8 A Live Bunny Wreath

Currently Costco shared about some Easter bunny wreaths for $28.99. “Honestly, you just never know what you’re going to find when you walk into Costco!! These live bunny wreaths are adorable ☺️ Are you buying one?” they captioned the post.

9 A Giant Slip and Slide

Costco Wonders shared about a game-changing outdoor water slide. “Costco just stocked the Wham-O Slip ‘N Slide and this is pure summer nostalgia. Hook it up to the hose, run, slide, and cool off instantly on hot days. Backyard fun like this never lasts long in the seasonal section. Share this with a friend who remembers using one of these,” they captioned a post.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 New Weber Grills

Costco Wonders shared about the new Weber grill. “Costco just stocked a brand-new Weber gas grill in the outdoor section and grilling season is officially here. Weber grills are known for powerful burners and even heat that make steaks, burgers, and BBQ taste incredible. These big seasonal items don’t usually stay long in warehouses. Share this with a friend who loves grilling,” they wrote.

11 A Huge Playcenter

And, don’t forget to invest in a new playground for your backyard. “Costco just brought back the KidKraft Summit Vista Swing Set and this is the backyard playset that turns your yard into the most popular address in the entire neighborhood all summer long. Two wavy slides, a twisty tunnel, two belt swings, an acrobar, a playhouse with play kitchen, a climbing wall, and a third-story lookout tower with an arched roof all in one incredible set built for up to nine kids at once. This is the kind of Costco seasonal find that sells out before most families even know it landed. Tag every parent who needs to see this before it disappears!” Costco Wonders shared.