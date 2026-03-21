Shop the 7 best new Costco items flying off shelves, from Mickey jackets to ALOHA beach bags.

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I have been shopping at Costco for several decades, and it never gets old. Whenever I walk into the store, there is a sense of excitement, because I never know what I will walk out with. Sometimes I go in for a $5 rotisserie chicken and walk out with a new sofa. If you haven’t made it into the store this week and aren’t sure what to expect, we have a sneak peek for you. Here are the 7 best new Costco items flying off shelves right now.

1 A Pretty Flatware Caddy with Silverware

If you need a new set of silverware, Costco has you covered. “How great are these! We ❤️ the two different colors too,” Costco Twins shared about the 24 piece flatware caddy, $24.99, which includes your color choice of baskets and silverware.

2 A Next-Level Sauna

The Costco Twins also shared about the viral sauna. “How great is this!! We ❤️ that is a 2 person sauna and is made from Red Cedar!” they captioned the post. The Almost Heaven saunas start at $3,599 on the Costco website.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Mickey Mouse Varsity Jackets

Costco Buys shared about the viral Disney Adult Unisex Varsity Jacket, which is “giving total throwback varsity energy and the Mickey Mouse detailing is so well done!” they write. “It comes in black and green colorways, and the two styles are covered in embroidered Mickey graphics and patches all over the sleeves and body. 😍 It’s unisex so it works for everyone…seriously so cute!!” Get it for $79.99.

4 Vacation Sunscreen

Costco Does It Again shared about my all-time favorite sunscreen, back at Costco for another season. Trust me when I say this is a steal, and you should stock up. “Look and smell like you’ve been to paradise and back! Vacation Classic Sunscreen Lotion, SPF 50, 6 fl oz Duo $21.99,” they write.

5 An Aloha Collection and Clevermade Tote

Get ready for beach season with a designer collaboration. “Beach days feel so much easier when the bag actually holds its shape, and I’m obsessed with this ALOHA Collection and CleverMade Collapsible Beach Tote at @costco 😍 It pops open with a sturdy frame, then folds flat for storage, which is such a win when you’re trying to keep things organized at home or in the car. The details are what made me fall in love! There’s a zippered lid to keep everything secure, nine pockets for all the little things, and exterior towel straps so you’re not doing the awkward towel juggle 😋 The mesh side panels are also so smart because they help sand escape instead of coming home with you! I’d use it for the beach, pool days, kids sports sidelines, or even as an everyday carry all when you need to bring a lot without feeling chaotic! If it’s sold out at your Costco, more should be on the way! Keep an eye out for restocks!” Costco Buys shared.

6 An Inflatable Water Hammock

Costco Buys shared the Tommy Bahama Inflatable Water Hammock, writing, “the ultimate pool float upgrade you need this summer!” “It’s a gorgeous hexagonal shaped float with a beautiful blue tropical print, mesh center so you stay cool in the water, and multiple handles around the sides to hold on 🌺 I’d grab this and spend an entire afternoon floating around because it looks absolutely incredible.” Get it for $199.99.

7 A DKNY Crossbody Bag

New purse alert! “DKNY Women’s Crossbody Camera Bag at Costco is giving major designer bag energy and it is so cute! It comes in a cream and tan monogram print or a rich brown monogram print, both with that classic DKNY logo pattern and an adjustable strap that makes it super easy to wear 🤎 It’s the perfect compact size for carrying just the essentials in serious style,” Costco Buys shared. Get it for $32.99.