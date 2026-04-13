11 Best Tractor Supply Spring Sales Starting This Week

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One of the best things about shopping at Tractor Supply is the steady stream of new arrivals that makes every visit feel worth it. But now, the rural retailer is making it even more enticing with a slew of new sales. You’ll be able to pick up essential gardening supplies, chic patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, clothing, and so much more. Read on for the best Tractor Supply spring sales starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best Lowe’s “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now.

1 GroundWork Towable Dump Cart

Savings: $50

When it comes to gardening, it’s still a good idea to work smart, not hard. This GroundWork Towable Dump Cart ($99.99) is the way to get your supplies to and fro, with an 800-pound capacity and quick release for easy emptying.

“This cart is exactly what I was looking for,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “Well made, sturdy, and won’t rust! I’ve looked at a lot of carts and was amazed at how well this one was made for the price.”

2 Preen Garden Weed Preventer

Savings: $5

While it’s always nice to see things growing in your garden, not all plants are welcome. Stay ahead of constant picking and pruning with this Preen Garden Weed Preventer ($29.99), which can help stop their growth for up to three months.

Customers also vouch for the product, giving it a 4.7-star rating average. “I’ve used Preen for years to help me keep the weeds in our flower beds to a minimum. Good stuff!!!” writes one.

3 Greenscapes Premium Weed Barrier Fabric

Savings: $10

Greenscapes Premium Weed Barrier Fabric ($39.99)

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/jobes-powergrid-premium-4-ft-x-200-ft-weed-barrier-fabric-52221-1045056

4 DLF Grass Seed

Savings: Buy one, get one 50 percent off

Whether you’re patching things up after this past brutal winter or getting a fresh new start on your lawn, you’re going to need the right supplies to get things growing again. Now, you can get DLF Grass Seed for a lot less when buying in bulk from Tractor Supply. And with three different types to pick from, you’ll likely be able to cover all the ground you need!

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Patio & Garden Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

5 GroundWork All-Steel Elevated Planter

Savings: $110

We’re all about raised garden beds over here at Best Life, especially when they look as good as this GroundWork All-Steel Elevated Planter ($89.99). Not only is it on sale, but customers have given it a 4.9-star rating average, calling it “amazing quality” and “well built.”

6 DeWalt Cut Off Tool

Savings: $30

If you’re still pushing through your spring home improvement to-do list, it never hurts to have plenty of tools on hand—especially when you can pick them up on sale. This DeWalt Cut Off Tool ($169.99) is a workspace essential that can cut metal, tile, stone, plastic, drywall, and more.

“This tool is absolutely incredible!” writes one very happy customer. “It is very versatile and has excellent build quality. I would highly recommend it.”

7 Even Embers 2-Burner Fryer Cart

Savings: $100

Sure, grilling season might soon be upon us. But imagine if you could match up those chargrilled mains with some deliciously crispy sides? An Even Embers 2-Burner Fryer Cart ($99.99) can make that happen, providing separate temperature controls that make it perfect for everything from hot wings to jalapeño poppers.

With some customers calling it a “game changer for outdoor cooking,” it also appears to perform well. “The dual burners heat up quickly and evenly. The build feels solid and professional. I love the extra shelf space and how easy it is to move around. Totally worth it—performs just like a pro setup!” one reviewer writes.

8 Nuu Garden Patio Loveseat Rocking Bench Glider

Savings: $31

You’re all but guaranteed to spend much more time outside when you’ve got the right furniture in place. This Nuu Garden Patio Loveseat Rocking Bench Glider ($88.99) is the ideal piece, perfect for relaxing with a loved one, curling up with a book, or simply enjoying the breeze in your backyard. Customers say it’s “super easy to put together” and “comfortable.”

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week.

9 Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Person Patio Bistro Set

Savings: $303

Looking for something a little more modern? This Nuu Garden Outdoor 2-Person Patio Bistro Set ($166.99) is the perfect ensemble for two, especially if you’re working with a smaller patio or balcony. Cushions are also included!

10 Wattbricks Energy Portable Power Station and Portable Solar Panel Bundle

Savings: $50

Staying powered up on the go doesn’t have to be a hassle! Despite weighing only two pounds, the Wattbricks Energy Portable Power Station and Portable Solar Panel Bundle ($69.99) is a truly great option for anyone on the go. In fact, it was specifically designed to fit in your carry-on luggage for plane and train travel!

The best part is that you don’t even have to worry about rushing back to another plug to recharge it, thanks to its solar panels that draw extra energy from the sun.

“I’m a huge fan of this little guy: It’s part of my everyday carry,” writes one five-star reviewer. “I charge it once a week and usually can charge my phone and miscellaneous things like headphones about a total of 6 times throughout the week before I need to recharge. It works great.”

11 Carhartt Men’s Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

Savings: Up to $8

Now that it’s t-shirt weather again, shouldn’t you be updating your rotation? Fortunately, this Carhartt Men’s Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt is available in a wide range of colors, made with soft jersey material that helps wick away sweat and keep you cool when you need it most. Shoppers also love how they “last forever” and “fit perfectly.”