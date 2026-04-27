7 Best New Sam’s Club Deals Shoppers are Snapping Up

Shop the 7 best Sam's Club deals, from Dyson vacuums to chic Anthropologie dupes.

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Attention Sam’s Club shoppers! There are some serious deals to be had this month on everything from beauty and body products to kitchen essentials. While every day is a great day to save at Sam’s, there are some particular great sales going on. What should you shop for to save the most money right now? Here are the 7 best Sam’s Club deals shoppers are snapping up.

1 Olay Products Sale in May

OLAY’s entire Sam’s Club portfolio will be on sale starting on April 29, bringing best sellers down to $38 ahead of Memorial Day and Summer travel. The deal? 20% off the entire OLAY portfolio at Sam’s Club. The sale runs through Sunday, 5/31.

2 Dyson Vacuums

Now is the time to buy the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner you have been eyeing. It is just $199, $100 off the usual price of $299, from now through April 29. “Powerful vaccum for home with pets,” writes a shopper. “Going from a canister vacuum to an upright and having almost a complete 360 swivel it takes a little bit of adjusting. There are different settings for carpet pile. It sucked a huge amount of hair out of my carpet runner and and rug. The transition to hard floors is very easy. The cord is very long so no need to keep unplugging and plugging into somewhere different. It’s easy to empty no bags.”

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3 A Single Serve Keurig Machine

If you drink iced coffee, you should take advantage of this deal: $20 off the Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker, now $59.98. “This is a very easy to use coffee maker that has a few great added functions. Just pull up on the lever to turn it on, drop a K-cup in, close it and pick the size of coffee you want to brew. That’s it!” writes a shopper.

4 The Anthro Dupe Mirror Is $30 Off

Who needs to spend hundreds of dollars on the Anthropologie Primrose mirror when you can get the Azalea Park Filigree Easel Full-Length Mirror, a perfect dupe, for under $80? It’s $30 off the regular price of $109.98. “I was impressed with the quality of this mirror. Great image with no distortion at all. Well made. It is pretty heavy and only a single hanging point so if you are not using the built in stand be sure you have a secure point to hang it from,” writes a shopper.

5 A Ninja Espresso Machine

The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series 3-in-1 Espresso Machine Drip Coffee Maker & Cold Brew Machine, a customer favorite, comes with a bonus now through October. Buy it for $599.98 and get $100 Sam’s Cash. “I’m obsessed – this machine can do (and does it Well) everything I want . Officially there is no need to go to a coffee shop. Lattes cold brew cold foam. All the things. It’s so simple to use . I had a Breville for years and this is just so much easier to use and consistent in quality,” writes a shopper.

6 The Perfect White 32-Piece Dish Set

Don’t bother spending top dollar at Sur La Table. Get the Member’s Mark 32-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for $10 off, bringing the price down to $39.98. The classic shapes and clean lines will look so elegant on your everyday table. There are enough dishes for eight.

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7 And, Wood Salt and Pepper Grinders for $10

Elevate your dining table with Member’s Mark Acacia Salt and Pepper Mill Set, Assorted Colors. They are currently $10, or 50 percent off, just $9.98 for the pair. “These salt & pepper grinders look great with the natural wood look. They’re also easy to take the top off in order to fill them & they hold quite a bit of salt & pepper. The coarseness is also easily changed by simply manipulating the spring via the black plastic dial,” writes a shopper.