Shop the 7 best new Sam's Club arrivals, from Steve Madden jellies to GapFit sling bags.

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Spring and summer are coming, to Sam’s Club at least! The members-only warehouse is filling up with so many fantastic new arrivals, ranging from clothing and shoes for the whole family to backyard entertainment, grilles, summer beach reads, and more. My advice when shopping at warehouse or discount stores? Always shop a season ahead. By the time summer is officially here, all the best items will be gone, and the store will be stocked with back-to-school and Halloween decorations. What should you shop for this week? Here are 7 Sam’s Club new arrivals flying off shelves this week.

1 So Many Great Books

If you are an avid reader, run to Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club Does It Again shared about the new books hitting the shelves. “All booked up for the week 📚! Find me reading these new releases @samsclub. Which one would you pick up?!” they wrote. Titles include The Housemaid Is Watching, Verity, the new James Patterson, and more. “Love the housemaid series!!” a shopper commented.

2 Steve Madden Jellies

Sam’s Club Does It Again also shared about Steve Madden jellies. “Mad about these jelly slides!! They’re only $22.98 & are so comfortable. I tried on the Walmart & Target version & they do NOT match up- these are superior in fit & comfort level imo. I had to get them both!” they wrote. “Super cute,” commented a shopper. “Love these!” added another.

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3 Spring Dresses for Toddlers

There are also tons of cute little dresses. “TUTU cute 🥰 @zunieclothing girls pastel colored tutu dresses that are perfect for spring & summer. They’re available in limited sizing – 3T, 4, 5, & 6 (wish there was more variety in sizes for sure). Available in 4 different colors,” Sam’s Club Does It Again wrote. “Soooo cute! Great for summer too,” commented a shopper. “These are so sweet,” added another.

4 Adorable Wildfox Pajamas for Women

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about the new designer pajama sets. “CUTE pajama alert at Samsclub.com! This Wildfox Women’s Tank and Pant Sleep Set is only $15.98 and it comes in three adorable prints so you will want all of them! The fabric is a soft brushed Hacci knit that feels so cozy against your skin, perfect for lounging or sleeping. It’s also machine washable which is always a win!” they wrote. “Love this set! It’s so cute on too!” a shopper commented.

5 The Viral Shark Attack Double Slide

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about the viral outdoor slide. “Your kiddos will LOVE this! This Shark Attack Double Slide is the ultimate backyard water slide for summer! Kids can race side by side down two slides with a shark tunnel, waterfall, and climb wall. Sets up in minutes – it’s $399.98!” they wrote.

6 Summer-Themed Dog Toys

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about a new summer-themed dog toy set. “Dog parents, HOW cute are these!? These Popsicle Plush Dog Toys are perfect for summer and your pup is going to love them! You get a 4-piece set with built-in squeakers, rope ends for tugging, and the most adorable popsicle design. Just $17.98!” they wrote.

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7 A Lululemon Sling Bag Dupe

Sam’s Club Lovers shared about the new Lululemon sling bag dupe. “NEW! This GapFit Sling Bag looks and feels like a high end bag for just $12.98! Made with smooth nylon, lightweight crescent shape design, adjustable straps, and inner slot pockets. Available in green and black and such a steal!” they captioned the post.