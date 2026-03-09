Shop the 11 best new Aldi spring clothing finds, from Aldi Gear sneakers to cheap swimwear.

Spring is hitting Aldi in every aisle. In addition to food and beverages, the grocery store with a cult following is getting in so many fabulous warm-weather-inspired goodies, ranging from home decor to apparel and shoes. I found so many amazing clothing finds that are hitting stores this week. Aldi Gear sneakers, ballet flats, and even swimsuits are going to be the hottest items of the week. Shop them now before they sell out. Here are the 11 best new Aldi Spring clothing finds flying off shelves this week.

1 These Aldi Gear Sneakers

The majority of Aldi Gear-branded items sell out immediately. I am predicting this super cool, $14.99 ALDI Gear Sneaker in Ladies Pink will be one of them. It is part of the ALDI Gear 50th Anniversary collection and features a recycled-material TPR outsole for comfort and stability.

2 No Show Socks

Why buy name-brand no-show socks when nobody even sees them? Aldi’s $6.99 Crane Smooth & Sleek Socks Beige or Cream No Show understands the assignment and gets the job done for a lot less than other brands.

3 An Adorable Set of Pajama Shorts

New jammy sets are coming to Aldi. Personally, I prefer wearing shorts like this with a cozy tank or tee, versus buying a two-piece set. For $12.99, get the Serra 3 Pack Pajama Shorts in your choice of color combinations.

4 Flowy Beach Pants

I am on the hunt for Spring break essentials and was delighted to find that Aldi has a few stellar items. This pair of Serra Beach Pants comes in White, Printed, and Black, each for $9.99. They make the perfect swimsuit cover-up.

5 And, This Crinkle Version

For a few extra dollars, $12.99, get the Serra Crinkle Pull-On Pant. This is also a great Spring break style that can transition from daytime pants to dinner attire with the right footwear.

6 Metallic Ballet Slippers

There are a bunch of new ballet-style flats at Aldi for unbelievably low prices. This $8.99 pair of Serra Ladies Flats in Pale Gold looks seriously designer. According to shoppers, the Aldi ballet flats are also super comfy.

7 There Are Even Swimsuits

Get your bathing suit at Aldi! There are a few styles and patterns to choose from, including this leopard-print Serra Premium Swimsuit. It’s just $12.99.

8 And, New Shapewear

Spanx who? Head to Aldi for a great $9.99 dupe of the popular name brand, compression shorts. Get the Serra Shapewear, made from 85% nylon, 15% spandex. They have strong compression for the tummy and waist with seamless sculpt and lift for the rear.

9 Kids Sunglasses

Whether you are shopping for spring break or need some Easter basket fillers, these $3.99 Children’s Character Sunglasses, which come in everything from Frozen to Stitch, are adorable.

10 Kid’s Socks

These $3.99 6-packs of Lily & Dan Toddler or Children’s Socks are also adorable, available in a few lengths and pattern options.

11 And, These Creamy, Textured Flats

Serra Ladies Flats in this textured cream style are $8.99, but look seriously, designer. Nobody will guess that you scored them at Aldi.