7 Best Aldi Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

March 3, 2026
Fact-Checked
These Aldi decor finds are perfect for spring refresh.
March 3, 2026
Are you looking for spring home decorations that are actually affordable? Head to Aldi.  The grocery store has amassed a serious cult following for not only lining its aisles with delicious food and beverages, but also clothing, furniture, kitchen and cleaning gadgets, and home decor for less. I am always shocked by what I find at Aldi, and so is everyone else, which is why many items sell out almost as soon as they arrive in the store. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best Aldi decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1
This Geode Planter

Geode Planter, Green
Aldi

Aldi is gaming up its plants, planters, and plant stand offerings this week as spring edges in. This $4.99 Belavi Geode Planter is my favorite of the collection. It is beautifully handcrafted with a geode-like design on one side and is perfect for housing your favorite indoor or outdoor plant.

2
New Outdoor Doormats

18" x 30" Spring Coir Mat - Sunflower Slice
Aldi

There are also new doormats hitting Aldi. most in the traditional rectangular shape, but the KIRKTON HOUSE Coir Mat  Sunflower Slice is super unique. The bright and cheery welcome mat is made with durable natural fibers, is skid-resistant, and is designed to easily clean dirt off your shoes. Get it for $6.99.

3
New Candles

3 Wick Candle - Afternoon Walk in the Park, 14 oz
Aldi

Spring is hitting the candle section as well, with new, inspired scents of the $4.99 3-wick candles now at Aldi. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle in Afternoon Walk in the Park (Mandarin, Peach, Honey), Summer Nights (Eucalyptus Rain), or Weekend Getaway (Amber, Lemon, Magnolia).

4
New Rugs

KIRKTON HOUSE 24" x 72" Spring Utility Runner - Black Medallion
Aldi

If you need a new area rug or runner for a high-traffic area, don’t spend too much. Aldi has great patterns in various sizes for $9.99 each. This skid-resistant, machine-washable KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Utility Runner features a fabulous Black Medallion print.

5
Little Vases for Spring Stems

Propagation Glass Vases, White
Aldi

Stem vases are one of my favorite pieces to house backyard spring stems. This beautiful KIRKTON HOUSE Propagation Vases set, which comes with five individual spaces for flowers, is just $9.99 and gives me all the bougie farmhouse feels.

6
Welcome Signs

48" Tall Spring Reversible Porch Sign - Bee Home/Welcome
Aldi

Get your front porch ready for spring. The new line of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Reversible Porch Signs, $9.99, each features a different design on the front and back and comes with a rope hook. My favorite? It’s Good to Bee Home, which reverts to a simple “Welcome, Spring.”

7
And, Decorative Spring Gnomes

16" Spring Mini Gnome - Blue Tweed
Aldi

Aldi loves gnomes, no matter the season. This spring, the store is bringing the beloved little guys back. For $4.99, choose from various colors and styles of the KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Mini Gnome. They are perfect for setting on a shelf or mantel.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
