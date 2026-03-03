These Aldi decor finds are perfect for spring refresh.

Are you looking for spring home decorations that are actually affordable? Head to Aldi. The grocery store has amassed a serious cult following for not only lining its aisles with delicious food and beverages, but also clothing, furniture, kitchen and cleaning gadgets, and home decor for less. I am always shocked by what I find at Aldi, and so is everyone else, which is why many items sell out almost as soon as they arrive in the store. What should you shop for this week? Here are the 7 best Aldi decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Geode Planter

Aldi is gaming up its plants, planters, and plant stand offerings this week as spring edges in. This $4.99 Belavi Geode Planter is my favorite of the collection. It is beautifully handcrafted with a geode-like design on one side and is perfect for housing your favorite indoor or outdoor plant.

2 New Outdoor Doormats

There are also new doormats hitting Aldi. most in the traditional rectangular shape, but the KIRKTON HOUSE Coir Mat Sunflower Slice is super unique. The bright and cheery welcome mat is made with durable natural fibers, is skid-resistant, and is designed to easily clean dirt off your shoes. Get it for $6.99.

3 New Candles

Spring is hitting the candle section as well, with new, inspired scents of the $4.99 3-wick candles now at Aldi. Choose from the KIRKTON HOUSE 3 Wick Candle in Afternoon Walk in the Park (Mandarin, Peach, Honey), Summer Nights (Eucalyptus Rain), or Weekend Getaway (Amber, Lemon, Magnolia).

4 New Rugs

If you need a new area rug or runner for a high-traffic area, don’t spend too much. Aldi has great patterns in various sizes for $9.99 each. This skid-resistant, machine-washable KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Utility Runner features a fabulous Black Medallion print.

5 Little Vases for Spring Stems

Stem vases are one of my favorite pieces to house backyard spring stems. This beautiful KIRKTON HOUSE Propagation Vases set, which comes with five individual spaces for flowers, is just $9.99 and gives me all the bougie farmhouse feels.

6 Welcome Signs

Get your front porch ready for spring. The new line of KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Reversible Porch Signs, $9.99, each features a different design on the front and back and comes with a rope hook. My favorite? It’s Good to Bee Home, which reverts to a simple “Welcome, Spring.”

7 And, Decorative Spring Gnomes

Aldi loves gnomes, no matter the season. This spring, the store is bringing the beloved little guys back. For $4.99, choose from various colors and styles of the KIRKTON HOUSE Spring Mini Gnome. They are perfect for setting on a shelf or mantel.