Shop the 11 best Walmart home finds mid-April, from patio sets to viral woven lamps.

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If there is one store you should be shopping at for home decor this season, it is Walmart. The discount store, which was often thought to be a tier below Target for home decor and furnishings, has significantly upped its game in recent months. All the influencers I follow have been sharing about the gorgeous items they are finding there, ranging from outdoor furniture and decorations to everything you need to get your home looking designer for less. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Walmart home finds flying off shelves mid-April.

1 The Most Gorgeous Patio Set That Sells Out Every Year

Home and Kinds shared about a patio set that goes viral annually. “POV: your patio actually becomes your favorite ‘room’ in the house,” she wrote. “We set this up 2 years ago and I still use it almost every single day — morning study, afternoon hangs, summer nights… it’s truly an extension of our home. This Better Homes & Gardens patio set from Walmart is the one that goes viral and sells out every year — and it’s finally back in stock again. We’ve had ours for 2 years now and it has held up so well. It does come with covers, which we try to throw on in the winter and before rain (when we remember), and that’s made a big difference in keeping it looking good. If you’ve been wanting to make your outdoor space feel more usable, this is such a good one.”

2 Patriotic Decor

House of Murphy found some gorgeous patriotic items. “I stopped in at Walmart to grab a few things and they were putting out some summer red, white, and blue! 🇺🇸 Sharing some of my favorites! These are going fast, so grab them early!” they captioned the post. It includes everything from bows and other decorations to kitchen essentials.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 So Many Bougie Items for Less

From plants to patio pieces, there is an abundance of bougie-looking items for less at the store. “These look high-end… but they’re from Walmart, And they’re going fast right now. I went digging and found pieces that give that elevated, put-together feel without the price tag. Like the kind of finds people ask you where they’re from… And don’t believe you when you say Walmart,” The Brittany Edit shared.

4 Cyprus Balls for Your Patio

The Porch Place found the most gorgeous faux patio plants. “When I ordered these online from Walmart, I wasn’t sure what the quality was gonna be like. As soon as I took them out of the box, I was so surprised at how expensive they look! I also got two planners, one more traditional, and one more modern,” they wrote.

5 The New Porch Line

Leslie Stokes shared some gorgeous porch finds, ranging from wreaths and bells to flowers. “Finally gave our front porch a little refresh for spring. 🌱🌱🌱 This new line from Walmart is so cute! I even grabbed a few extra things to switch it out for Memorial Day/the 4th!” she wrote in the video. “The spring porch by Walmart- so good!” a follower agreed.

6 All the Pioneer Woman Goodies

The Pioneer Woman Collection is getting a lot of attention right now. The kitchen accessories, including towels and oven mitts, are beyond cute. “Went in for one… left wanting all of them 🤭🌸 You can find all of this gorgeousness at Walmart!” they captioned a post. “Can kitchen towels make a person happy? 😊 I love these so much.”

7 The New Early Summer Drop

The Wal Guide shared about tons of cute random decorations. “Walmart home is having a moment and I’m not gatekeeping 🫢 The new early summer drop is full of pieces that look straight out of a high-end home store… but at Walmart prices (and somehow still under the radar 👀). If you’ve been wanting to refresh your space for summer without spending a fortune, this is your sign. I went through everything and rounded up the best of the best,” they wrote.

8 Items That Look Like “Boutique Decor”

Fallons Homestead shared about more amazing new finds. “Walmart did it again… 🤍💙❤️,” they wrote. “Walmart did NOT miss with these new arrivals👏 Everything here is affordable but looks like boutique decor. The pillow patterns, the bow detail, the woven tray… so good for summer styling. I finally made it to Walmart and almost everything was almost gone in the new recent decor drop… but I did find some of these beautiful pieces! Still on the hunt for the My texas house Wreath though! It restocks and goes quick! So keep an eye out.”

9 A Viral Lamp

Lexi Wood shared about a new viral lamp. “This $20 Walmart lamp is about to be everywhere… and I totally get why 👀✨The woven texture, the shape, the glow… it looks WAY more expensive than it is. I already know this is going to be one of those pieces everyone asks about. If you see it in stock… don’t wait on this one,” they captioned the post.

10 So Many Amazing Under $20 Decorations

Budget Babe shared all her under-$20 picks. “New Walmart spring home finds under $20! Can’t get over how good these are! Vintage-look art $10, plaid doormat $15, lilac floor cushion $14, urn style vases $15, scalloped planter $17, and my favorite – the ceramic woven bowl, it’s big, heavy and gorgeous! $19.86!” she wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 The New My Texas House Line

Living with Robyn shared about the new My Texas House collection. “Look what’s new at Walmart from My Texas House! Their new spring decor just dropped and it is SO good 🤍💙🤍 I’m especially loving these real touch faux blue and white hydrangeas—they look incredibly realistic and give that high-end, designer feel without the price tag. This collection is full of classic colors and patterns including those timeless pieces that instantly make your home feel fresh for spring. If you love that elevated but still cozy look… you’re going to want to see this. Which piece would you bring home first?” she wrote.