11 Best Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Fast Mid-April

Make the most of warm weather this season with this bestselling furniture, pool supplies, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Now that warm weather is finally back, it’s only natural to want to spend more time living outdoors. But even if you feel like you’re not prepared, you can get a lot of what you need from Walmart. The mega retailer is beyond well-stocked with patio furniture, water activity equipment, party supplies, pool products, and so much more. So grab your SPF and get ready for the best Walmart outdoor finds that are selling out fast right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

1 Patio Wicker Bifanuo Hanging Chair

There’s something extra special about swaying in the breeze on a warm day. This Patio Wicker Bifanuo Hanging Chair ($107.99) is one way to do that, with all the flowy comfort of a hammock combined with the chic look of designer furniture. It’s the perfect place for reading or relaxing!

2 Tinkle Well Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board

Now that it’s getting warm enough to get out on the water again, you’re going to need the right equipment. This Tinkle Well Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board ($79.99) is the perfect starter kit, complete with a 2-in-1 adjustable paddle, a high capacity pump for faster inflation and deflation, a carrying backpack, and even a waterproof phone bag to keep your electronics high and dry while in use.

3 Joyfy Pool Float Hammock, 2-Pack

If your idea of getting on the water is a little more leisurely, there’s still a great option for you! This Joyfy Pool Float Hammock ($27.99) comes in a pair so you and a friend can relax and soak in the pool all day, designed for maximum comfort and support.

4 Muzpu Travel & Hiking Backpack

Spring and summer are the seasons where we’re most likely to be on the go. This Muzpu Travel & Hiking Backpack ($33.99) is ideal both for that quick weekend getaway or for hitting the trail with over 50 liters of storage space (which is enough for three to five days). It also includes a retractable waterproof curtain that adds an extra level of protection from the elements.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week.

5 Mainstays Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

If you can’t remember the last time you replaced your towels, it’s likely a sign that it’s time to do it now. In that case, you should consider this Mainstays Cabana Stripe Cotton Blend Beach Towel ($5.74) as a super absorbent and fast-drying option that make all those days at the beach or pool possible.

Customers in the review section say it’s a “great towel to take to the beach” and that it’s “timeless and totally durable.”

“Cozy towel, not too thick not too thin just perfect, the length is great, and the color is just beautiful,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “The hotel towels didn’t absorb water as much as this one. Will definitely purchase more in other colors. A beach or pool staple.”

6 Mainstays Outdoor Rechargeable Table Lamp

If you’re planning on dining al fresco as much as we are this summer, do yourself a favor and pick up at least one Mainstays Outdoor Rechargeable Table Lamp ($12.92). The best-selling product is a true must-have for nighttime meals, cocktail parties, or gatherings, providing eight to 12 hours of light with a single charge and adjustable to multiple levels of brightness. It’s also a real relief not to have to worry about flames getting snuffed by the breeze or being near a power outlet!

“This light was just what I was hoping for!” gushes on happy customer. “It’s cute and gives off a nice warm light. Perfect for the patio or a cozy spot inside. Definitely a great value for the price!”

7 Better Homes & Gardens LED Edison Outdoor String Lights

If you’re looking to light up an even bigger space, you’re going to have to think a little bigger. Fortunately, these Better Homes & Gardens LED Edison Outdoor String Lights ($29.97) can do just that, giving off a warmer amber glow to your backyard and patio get-togethers. They’re also incredibly durable, made with shatterproof bulbs.

“I love the cozy, warm glow they give off,” writes one reviewer. “They were easy to install and really transformed the space, [and are] perfect for relaxing or entertaining in the evenings.”

8 MF Studio 3-Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set

Finding the right outdoor furniture is fairly unique from person to person, but we’re not surprise that this MF Studio 3-Piece Patio Furniture Conversation Set ($254.99) is one of the faster selling items at Walmart this month. This sectional comes complete with a center table that can also transform into an extra ottoman, making it a uniquely comfortable option for relaxing outside.

Customers are also enthusiastic about the set in their reviews, with one writing: “It’s incredibly comfortable, stylish, and has completely transformed our patio into a space we actually want to spend time in every day. The quality is impressive, and it feels very durable. Highly recommend!”

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Outdoor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

9 MinnARK Light Up LED Cornhole Board Set

Just because the sun goes down doesn’t mean the games have to end! This MinnARK Light Up LED Cornhole Board Set ($34.88) is perfect for those post sunset competitions, lighting up whenever a player manages to sink a bean bag (which also glow themselves). It also gets bonus points for being super light and portable!

10 Solo Stove Fire Pit Surround Tabletop

Even though they’ve become much more popular in recent years, not all fire pits are created equal. This Solo Stove Fire Pit Surround Tabletop ($349.99) stands out for it’s eye-catching design, but also features design that helps reduce exposure to intense heat while minimizing smoke.

11 Bluescape Inflatable Family Swimming Pool

Did that Christmas bonus check for your new in-ground pool ended up being a Jelly of the Month Club subscription instead? No worries! This Bluescape Inflatable Family Swimming Pool ($59) is the perfect stand-in, with enough room for four people to relax and cool off comfortably.

“This inflatable pool has been such a great addition to our backyard this summer!” writes one customer who purchased the product. “It’s really spacious—big enough for multiple kids to splash around comfortably. The built-in seats are a fantastic feature and make it easy for adults to sit and relax while watching the kids play. Dog even enjoys it!”