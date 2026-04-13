Shop the 11 best Costco new arrivals, from Ninja espresso machines to a family lounge pool.

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Oh, Costco. The only place where you can walk in for a $5 rotisserie chicken, and walk out with an $800 shed you didn’t know you even needed. As the weather heats up, the warehouse is filling up with so many spring and summer must-haves, ranging from clothing and shoes to literally everything you need for your outdoor spaces. What are people shopping for right now? Here are the 11 best Costco new arrivals flying off shelves right now.

1 New Costco T-Shirt

If you have a die-hard Costco shopper in your life, don’t miss an opportunity to get Kirkland Signature t-shirt. “OMG there’s new Costco tees and they are only $9.99 that’s such a good deal!!” Costco New Deals captioned a post. They come in black and white. “Need these in my Costco asap,” one shopper writes.

2 A Ninja Espresso Machine

Costco New Deals shared about a great deal on a kitchen gadget. “Run to Costco $80 OFF 😲 the @ninjakitchen member exclusive luxe 3in 1 Espresso is on sale 😍🛒 Maybe this time around I can get this for my kitchen and upgrade 😍😍😍😍 send this deal to a coffee lover and follow for more,” they wrote.

RELATED: 11 Best New Costco Deals Hitting Stores This Week.

3 Viral Face Cream for $15 Off

Costco New Deals shared about a viral face cream. “ADDITIONAL $15 OFF THIS VIRAL LUXURY CREAM AT COSTCO 🚨✨Yes… the one with REAL GOLD FLAKES 🤯✨�The Nature Republic Ginseng Gold Silk Watery Cream is on sale and this is SUCH a good deal. This cream is normally $86 and right now you can get it for way less at Costco 🙌 It’s only $15 off for a limited time and you can find it in Costco warehouses�🏃‍♀️ Run to Costco before this deal is gone this is one you don’t want to miss,” they wrote.

4 Sunflowers

There are tons of new plants, including sunflowers. Costco New Deals shared about a few options. “Costco has sunflowers 🌻 and they are beautiful 🤩 ansi see these on my bday so you know I had to get some. How do you take care of these any tips would be appreciated,” they wrote.

5 And, There Are Giant Bird of Paradise

Costco New Deals also shared about a tropical plant. “Giant Bird of Paradise planters spotted at Costco this week and they are only $39.99 these are seasonal and they are only in stock for a limited time. They are so beautiful 🤩 did anyone have any tips to keep these a thriving?” they wrote.

6 Gorgeous Ceramic Vases

Costco Steals and Deals shared about a gorgeous new home item. “POV: you went to Costco for groceries and left with home decor that looks designer,” she wrote. “These Elements Rustic Ceramic Vases are giving high-end vibes without the high-end price. 3 gorgeous styles (smooth + ridged options). Double handles = statement piece energy. Hand-finished + watertight. Only $23.99 (!!),” she wrote. “Run, don’t walk—these will elevate your space instantly.”

7 An Ergonomic Office Chair

Costco Deals shared about a new TrueWellness All Mesh Office Chair. “Breathable mesh back & seat to keep you cool,” they wrote. “Supports up to 300 lbs. Adjustable lumbar support (height + depth!) for all-day comfort. Flip-back armrests for extra flexibility. Synchro tilt for smooth reclining. Perfect for your home office, gaming station, or daily grind,” they wrote.

8 A Deluxe Beach Canopy

There are so many great summer items, including a beach canopy. Costco New Deals shared about a few of them. “NEW summer find at Costco 👀☀️ This 7 ft beach canopy is SO good easy setup, super sturdy, and gives you that UPF 50 shade 🙌 It even has storage inside + sand pouches so it stays put 🏖️ You’re going to want this for summer trips,” they wrote.

9 An Outdoor Shed

Costco New Deals shared about a huge outdoor shed, perfect for storing outdoor stuff. “Costco deal alert🚨 $200 OFF right now 😲 this @suncastcorp sliding door modern shed is on sale only $799 this is such a good deal 362 cubic feet of storage space!!” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best New Costco Home Finds Hitting Warehouses This Week.

10 A Family Lounge Pool

Costco New Deals shared about a fun, splash-worthy item. “This family lounge pool at Costco is 👀☀️💦 soo comfortable it is those extra-wide side walls, and the built-in bench with the headrest is perfect for just sitting back and relaxing. It also has 2 cup holders (which I’m obsessed with 🙌), and the see-through design.and it’s such a good price too under $50,” they wrote.

11 And, Peonies

Costco New Deals shared about some other potted plants. “Peonies are back at Costco and I love the multi colored pink peonies it’s my favorite flower!! They also had some magenta and white. These would make the perfect gift,” a shopper wrote.