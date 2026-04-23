11 Harbor Freight Deals Shoppers Are Snapping Up

Members of the store's Inside Track loyalty program save even more on tools, hardware, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We all know there’s no shortage of deals at Harbor Freight, no matter when you shop. And as regular customers know, the discount hardware retailer cuts prices even deeper for members of its Inside Track Club loyalty program. Whether it’s essential tools, basic hardware, or organizational objects (or more), there’s likely something you’ll want to pick up for yourself. Here are the Harbor Freight deals from the Inside Track Club shoppers are snapping up right now.

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1 Viking Heavy Duty Jumper Cables

The hardest thing about learning that you need jumper cables is that it will inevitably happen at the worst possible moment. Get ahead of the curve and get prepared with these Viking Heavy Duty Jumper Cables ($39.99). They’re the essential truck addition (and as always, the good Samaritan thing to do)!

Customers appreciate the 20-foot length that makes jumping at a distance much easier, while others say the price is what truly seals the deal.

2 Bauer Large Modular Toolbox

If you’re not quite at roll cab level yet, you can still stay organized! This Bauer Large Modular Toolbox ($34.99) has 50 different configurations for maximum efficiency, as well as a 50-pound weight capacity.

Customers appear to love the product too, calling it a “well-built, strong locking box” and an “excellent build quality for the price.” Many also appreciate the modular capabilities that make this a truly versatile storage option.

3 LED Mini Flashlights, 2-Pack

Sure, you might have a flashlight on your phone…But have you ever noticed it sometimes just doesn’t cut it? At this obscenely low price, you almost can’t afford not to pick up this LED Mini Flashlights 2-Pack ($1.79). They’re great for stashing in the car, your toolbox, your emergency preparedness kit, and more.

“The price is perfect for these flashlights,” one 5-star reviewer writes. “I was surprised to find the batteries were included. Win-win. They are bright and easy enough to stick in your pocket or purse.”

4 HFT Mesh Weather-Resistant Tarp

Setting up a shaded area is key if you’re planning on spending time outdoors this spring and summer. But if a big umbrella isn’t in your budget, you might want to consider this HFT Mesh Weather-Resistant Tarp ($19.99) for a fraction of the price. The 8-foot by 10-foot piece blocks out 60 to 70 percent of the sun’s heat (which also makes it a fantastic option for DIY carport).

While many customers in the review section say they’re using it for their own personal shade, others point out just how versatile it really is. Some use it to protect plants during a hail forecast, while others say it’s great for keeping equipment like outdoor freezers from roasting. One even says the added shade it provides to the back of their house has dropped their indoor temperatures by more than 10 degrees!

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5 Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy

Not to throw too much shade here, but if you’re looking for a more portable option, you really can’t go wrong with this Coverpro Pop-Up Canopy ($99.99). With easy setup and take down, it’s perfect for a day at the beach, a backyard event, and more.

“This is the best pop-up canopy I’ve ever had,” writes one happy customer. “Very heavy-duty and durable.”

6 Thunderbolt Edge AA Alkaline Batteries, 18-Pack

There’s nothing worse than running out of juice on an essential item and not having any backup batteries on hand. If you’re looking for the best deal around to refill your supply drawer, you can’t miss this Thunderbolt Edge AA Alkaline Batteries, 18-Pack ($3.99).

Customers love the pricing, but also the performance. “These seem to work as well as higher-priced batteries,” writes one reviewer, adding that they’re a “good value.”

7 Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer

Once you’ve finished your spring cleaning, the most important thing is not to let all of your hard work go to waste! You can keep your workspace or hobby room nice and organized with this Storehouse 4-Drawer Toolbox Organizer ($14.99). Thanks to its compact build, it can be useful pretty much anywhere!

Customers in the reviews point out that this is helpful for everything from storing fishing lures and spare nuts and bolts to LEGO pieces and screws—all for a low price.

“I’ve bought several of these boxes for various uses, such as organizing hardware and crafting supplies. Good quality,” writes one reviewer.

8 Yukon Workbench with Light

If you’re serious about handywork and DIY projects, you owe it to yourself to set up a good workspace. Luckily, this Yukon Workbench with Light ($99.99) is the ideal starting point for all hobbyists and tinkerers, complete with a pegboard and drawers for easy organization.

“I love having light and a large workspace all in one,” writes one customer who says they’ve been thrilled with their purchase. “I’m getting another to dedicate to my shipping needs.

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9 Franklin 2-Step Stool

Whether it’s getting things from up on high around the workshop or reaching something from the top shelf in the kitchen, there’s always use for a sturdy mini-ladder to give yourself that boost. This Franklin 2-Step Stool ($19.99) fits that bill, while also being affordable.

“Sturdy and very handy for getting into top cupboards,” writes one customer in a 5-star review. “The locking feature gives it extra security and peace of mind when standing on the top step.”

10 Bauer Cordless String Trimmer

Even if you’ve got the right mower to take care of your lawn, you’re going to need something else to keep those edges looking fresh. This Bauer Cordless String Trimmer ($44.99) is a phenomenally well-priced piece of equipment that also works as a mini mower and an edger, making it a combo value you can’t beat!

“I’ve had a few electric weed whackers I’ve used in the past, but this thing blows them all away,” gushes one customer. “And the price point is amazing for this powerful and easy-to-use tool.”

11 Pittsburgh Combination Wrench Set

It doesn’t matter whether you’re updating your existing tools or starting from scratch: This 14-Piece Pittsburgh Combination Wrench Set ($34.99) comes with all the standard sizes you’ll ever need.

“These feel just like a higher-priced option,” writes one happy customer.