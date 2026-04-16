11 Best New Harbor Freight Deals Starting Mid-April

Check out the seasonal discounts on everything from power tools to home essentials.

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While the Best Life team has been hard at work looking for the best spring sales pretty much everywhere, it appears even more bargains have bubbled up at Harbor Freight. This discount hardware retailer is full of phenomenal finds right now—including some slashed prices as we get halfway through the month. In fact, these might be just the incentives you were looking for to upgrade (or finally buy) power tools, home essentials, and other hardware mainstays. Here are the best new Harbor Freight deals starting in mid-April.

RELATED: 11 Best Home Depot Spring Sales Starting This Week.

1 Haul-Master Steel Loading Ramps, Set of 2

Sometimes, you need a ride for you ride. In those cases, these Haul-Master Steel Loading Ramps ($79.99) make it easier than ever to load your ATV, motorcycles, and heavy equipment into your flatbed. And with a capacity of 1,000 pounds, you can rest easy that it’ll get the job done.

2 Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag

Taking your tools on the go is a lot easier when you’ve got the right way to tote them along. This Bauer 24 in. Tool Bag ($26.99) has 16 pockets, and can help you keep your implements and parts nice and organized even when you’re away from your workbench.

Customers say it’s a “well-made tool bag” and “really roomy,” earning bonus points for being “good looking and tough.” And with a 4.9-star rating average overall, it’s clearly a customer favorite.

3 First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Sure, you might’ve tested them lately, but when was the last time you updated your home’s most important alarms? This First Alert Carbon Monoxide Alarm ($17.99) can help protect you and your loved ones from that odorless toxic gas. And even if you’re not replacing them, this current deal might make it worthwhile to install one or two extras where they make sense.

4 Pittsburgh Combination Wrench Set

It doesn’t matter whether you’re updating your existing tools or starting from scratch: This 14-Piece Pittsburgh Combination Wrench Set ($19.99) comes with all the standard sizes you’ll ever need.

“Great set of wrenches at a great price. Definitely recommend,” writes one happy customer.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves.

5 Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 26-Piece

While we’re on the topic of tools, you might want to get that other toolbox essential squared away, too. And with the current deal on this Pittsburgh Ratcheting Screwdriver Set, 26-Piece ($9.99), you’ll be happy you finally upgraded (or replaced, or just finally bought) a set that can help in any situation.

“Everybody needs to have one of them in their toolbox,” writes one reviewer of the set. “Real handy.”

6 Franklin Multipurpose Scaffold

Need to get up a little higher than a ladder can provide? A Franklin Multipurpose Scaffold ($199.99) is perfect for those situations when you’re painting a ceiling, applying drywall high up, or otherwise working further off the ground.

Besides being “very sturdy,” people who’ve purchased the product have good things to say about it, too. “This product is better than having a ladder,” writes one. “For a painter or a person in construction, you have space to move and walk without climbing up and down. This was a must-have for me.”

7 Hercules Tape Measure

It’s ironic how what is often the most essential tool on any job happens to go missing exactly when you need it most. Replace yours (or pick up a spare) with this Hercules Tape Measure ($12.99), which rolls out to 25 feet and is designed to survive an 80-foot drop.

8 Warrior Cordless Drill Kit

Even if you already have a decent one, the deal on this Warrior Cordless Drill Kit ($24.99) is almost too good to pass up. With 20 clutch settings and a built-in LED light for better guidance, it’s simply a fantastic tool.

“My favorite cordless drill,” one customer writes in a 5-star review. “Strong, but it won’t smash my hand when it gets jammed. I find myself using it more than the others. Gets into tight places.”

RELATED: 11 Best Tractor Supply “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves Now.

9 Luminar Outdoor Warm White Solar Rope Light

Setting the right mood with the perfect lighting setup isn’t nearly as hard as it used to be. Products like this Luminar Outdoor Warm White Solar Rope Light ($14.99) make it so much easier to illuminate your walkways, railings, decks, and more, with enough charge each day to run for at least 24 hours.

Above all, customers love how it makes it easy to light up areas that aren’t necessarily close to a power supply.

“I was skeptical when we purchased these as to how bright they would be or how long they would stay lit, [but they] made me a believer as they light up well for solar and stay lit all night long,” says one happy customer in a review.

10 Central Machinery 3-Speed High-Velocity Fan

Now that it’s spring, it’s time to start preparing for those sweltering days before you’re caught off guard by that first heat wave. This Central Machinery 3-Speed High-Velocity Fan ($44.99) is perfect for garages, basements, decks, and anywhere else that could use a constant flow of air. Shoppers who’ve purchased it say they love how surprisingly quiet yet powerful it is, especially for the low price.

11 Warrior Reciprocating Saw

As they used to say in a very popular ’90s sitcom: Cut. It. Out! This Warrior Reciprocating Saw ($ 21.99) not only has solid power to get the job done, but also features a 180-degree rotating handle that makes it easy to use in any position.

“This saw is exactly what I want from Harbor Freight,” says one reviewer. “It’s cheap, it works well for small jobs, and it didn’t fall apart.”