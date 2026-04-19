11 Best New Home Depot Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Get into the season with fantastic patio furniture, party essentials, games, grills, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The Best Life team has been huge fans of the Home Depot spring deals to date that have made it easy to save money and get prepared for the season at the same time. But if you’re still on the hunt for outdoor essentials, the home improvement retailer still has you covered. This week, there’s furniture for patios of all sizes, party games, smokers, and so much more. Ready to see what we’re tossing into our digital carts? These are the best new Home Depot outdoor living finds that are flying off shelves right now.

RELATED: 11 Best New Target Outdoor Living Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

1 Upland Outdoor Rocking Chair Set

The only thing that beats sitting on your porch or patio in nice weather is being able to rock while doing so. This Upland Outdoor Rocking Chair Set ($269.61) is made of HDPE composite, making it incredibly durable compared to traditional wood (even though you won’t even be able to see the difference). It’s safe to say that these chairs truly rock!

2 Permasteel Party Cooler

If you’re on party host or hostess duty, you owe it to yourself to make things as easy as possible. In our experience, having a Permasteel Party Cooler ($219) can be a true lifesaver, thanks to its convenient portability that makes filling and moving so much easier than dealing with a traditional cooler. And with an 80-quart capacity, you won’t have to worry about restocking constantly, either!

3 Hey! Play! Bocce Ball Set

You might not think that Home Depot would be a resource for lawn games, but you’d be wrong! The home improvement retailer stocks this Hey! Play! Bocce Ball Set ($28.46), which is arguably one of the best classic summer games out there. Whether it’s on your lawn or at the beach, it never hurts to bring a little friendly competition into the picture!

“Good quality was expected, but this set exceeded our expectations!” gushes one happy customer in a review. “We are having a ball, if you’ll pardon the pun, and we play almost every afternoon! Love this set!”

4 Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Been waiting too long to upgrade your outdoor cooking setup? Before you end up having to run out in a pinch, take advantage of this Home Depot sale and get a Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($199) for less. With 566 square inches of cooking space and four zones capable of setting different temperatures, it’s an approachable and reliable option.

And it’s not just about saving money: Customers love this model for how easy it is to assemble and how well it cooks food.

RELATED: 11 Best Walmart Outdoor Finds Selling Out Fast Mid-April.

5 Traeger Pro Series 22-Pellet Grill and Smoker

Looking for something a little more advanced? Look no further than this Traeger Pro Series 22-Pellet Grill and Smoker ($549.99) adds “low and slow” to your backyard grilling experience, complete with a digital control panel that lets you set the precise temperature for your recipe needs.

“The Traeger Pro 22 is an excellent smoker—easy to use and consistent temps,” says one happy customer. “It nailed my first baby back ribs to perfection. A must-have for any backyard BBQ lover!”

6 Hampton Bay Breezy Bay Outdoor Egg Chair

Even when you’re outdoors, it can feel nice to cocoon away while enjoying the nice weather. This Hampton Bay Breezy Bay Outdoor Egg Chair ($299) is the ideal place to lounge, curl up with a book, or simply take a load off.

With a solid 5-star average rating on the Home Depot website, it’s also clearly a fan favorite. One customer said “it has quickly become one of my favorite spots to unwind” after recently adding it to their patio.

“Between its comfort, quality, and style, this chair has exceeded my expectations as a homeowner looking to elevate our outdoor living space,” they gush.

7 Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella

When a spring sales event brings such great deals, how can you not look for patio furniture options? Once it’s done providing plenty of shade throughout the day, this Hampton Bay 11 ft. Solar LED Offset Patio Umbrella ($399) flips the script and becomes an overhead LED light, truly making it one of the more versatile models out there.

Even before the latest sale kicked in and made it even more affordable, customers say that this is “such a great umbrella at an amazing price,” adding that it’s “comparable to high-end umbrellas at specialty outdoor stores.”

8 eVita Round Propane Fire Pit Table

Getting an aesthetically pleasing fire pit in place doesn’t necessarily need to be a major chore. Pick up a eVita Round Propane Fire Pit Table ($254.15) and you’ll basically be able to plug and play your way to much warmer nights all spring and summer long.

“I’ve been using this 30-inch propane fire pit table on my patio for a few weeks, and it has quickly become one of the most frequently used pieces of outdoor furniture,” writes a customer in one of the many 5-star reviews. “The overall construction feels solid, and the metal finish holds up well outdoors. It looks clean and modern, and the size fits comfortably on a standard patio without taking up too much space.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Outdoor Living Finds Flying Off Shelves.

9 Sizzim 5-Piece Aluminum Patio Seating Set

If you’re still on the fence about what kind of furniture to use for your yard, you might want to consider going with metal. Specifically, this Sizzim 5-Piece Aluminum Patio Seating Set ($819.99) provides all the durability you need but remains relatively lightweight and easy to move.

“I actually really love this set!” gushes one happy customer. “It’s worth the money! It’s not cheap patio furniture like you sometimes get. It’s well-made and put together easily! The cushions are so plush and comfortable! Love it so much!”

10 Maxxus Aspen 2-Person Infrared Sauna

If you’ve been waiting for someone to tell you it’s alright to splurge on a sauna for yourself, you can officially consider this your permission! This Maxxus Aspen 2-Person Infrared Sauna ($2,099) is affordable, easy to set up, and a great way to relax in your backyard.

“Shockingly easy to assemble,” writes one reviewer. “Sauna works great and looks amazing. Well worth the price.”

11 Vevor Canvas Bell Tent

Just because you’re planning on spending time in the great outdoors doesn’t mean you can’t have some of the comforts of home. This Vevor Canvas Bell Tent ($296) provides plenty of space to camp in comfort and style without breaking the bank.