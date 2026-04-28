11 Best New HomeGoods Finds Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Shop 11 HomeGoods finds worth grabbing now, from Capri Blue dupes to white sofas.

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If you aren’t shopping at HomeGoods this season, you are missing out. In addition to lots of spring merchandise, the stores are filling up with everything you need for summer, including gorgeous outdoor furniture sets, indoor decor, bird feeders, seasonal candles, Mother’s Day gift ideas, and more. And, because it seems as though everyone is shopping a season ahead, if you wait until after Memorial Day, all the best merchandise will be long gone. What should you shop for ASAP, before the hottest products are gone? Here are 11 HomeGoods finds shoppers say are worth grabbing now.

1 Designer-Looking Adirondack Chairs

Adirondack-style chairs are so iconic in summer. Pay hundreds of dollars for Pollywood chairs at West Elm or Crate & Barrel. Or, shop these modern-slash-Midcentury style ones for way less at HomeGoods. I love the sleek black color, which is more modern compared to the more traditional white version.

2 Dreamy Window Panels for Less

If you shop at Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware for curtains, expect to pay at least $100 per panel or $200 per window. HomeGoods had lots of gorgeous options, including this set of two Lauren Ralph Lauren white panels with metal rings for just $49.99. There are also tons of patterns, though I am a fan of white and clean-looking window treatments.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Wall Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Huge White Sofas Starting at $600

Custom Pottery Barn white sofas are so dreamy, but one sofa can easily cost you thousands. If you want the clean, white designer look for less, HomeGoods is always getting in great sofas. There are currently a few options, starting at just $599.99, including these two.

4 Gorgeous Outdoor Dining Sets

There are so many gorgeous outdoor dining sets for seriously low prices. I paid over $7,000 for my Terrain set. Then I see this long table and six chairs, priced at $1,299.99, so gorgeous and high-end-looking that you could use it indoors.

5 Gorgeous Area Rugs

When I don’t want to spend a lot of money on a rug but want it to look high-end, I either gravitate toward wool or jute. This blue area rug from Lauren Ralph Lauren is a definite find with Serena & Lily or Pottery Barn vibes. The coastal chic floor covering is handmade out of wool and looks like a high-end or custom rug for just $399.99.

6 An Anthro Dupe Candle

Capri Blue Volcano candles are my favorite, but prohibitively expensive. Don’t pay Anthropologie prices, because HomeGoods has the perfect dupe that looks similar and smells identical. The single-wick version is just $7.99, and the larger one is $14.99.

7 Floral Organizers

The whole LoveShackFancy and preppy vibe is still big. I loved the floral patterns of these organizing containers, which make them pretty enough for a desk or vanity table top. They are perfect for organizing everything from makeup brushes and cosmetics to pens, pencils, and other desk accessories.

8 The Greatest Mail or Document Organizer

I have been searching for an organizing solution for documents and mail. This wooden unit is perfect. It has enough slots to keep important mail, junk mail, catalogs, and magazines in their place. It would also be great for kids to keep all their homework and school books.

9 Book Lover Plastic Wine Glasses

Do you love books, wine, and Reese Witherspoon? Then run to HomeGoods for this set of acrylic wine glasses from the star’s Draper James brand. The set is just $7.99. It’s also perfect for a Mother’s Gift basket, along with a book from her favorite author or genre, a bottle of wine, and maybe even a candle. She will love this customized present.

10 Mom Mugs

The Rae Dunn vibe is here for Mother’s Day. There are so many adorable mugs for a girl mom, a boy mom, and even a fur mom. The farmhouse favorite brand is also way less at Homegoods than in other stores. These were less than $10 each.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, an Espresso Machine

The Breville Bambino Plus is $239.99 at HomeGoods, the perfect entry-level espresso machine that delivers high-quality shots. And, the gadget is a steal at HomeGoods, as it retails for $300 at other stores.