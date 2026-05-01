11 Best Ulta Beauty “New Arrivals” Hitting Shelves This Week

New Ulta launches include skincare, makeup, and spring fragrances.

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If your makeup bag or skincare routine is due for a refresh, you’re in luck because tons of popular beauty brands have new products dropping this month at Ulta Beauty. From DIY manicures and spa-like face masks to spring-inspired fragrances, these items are definitely worth adding to your cart. Discover the 11 best new arrivals hitting shelves this May at Ulta below.

1 OPI xPRESS/ON Nails

Skip the pricey nail salon visit and give yourself a luxe DIY manicure with the OPI xPRESS/ON Nails ($14). The spring collection features 16 shades, including pastels like soft green, pink ombré, and baby blue.

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2 Voesh AHA Exfoliating Body Bar

Voesh is a new brand at Ulta Beauty, but its AHA Exfoliating Body Bar ($19) is already a certified bestseller.

“The buffing side smooths away dry skin effectively without feeling harsh or scratchy, while the built-in cleanser creates a light, creamy lather that leaves skin feeling clean but never stripped,” explained one shopper, who described it as “a spa treatment packed into one simple step.”

3 Fenty Beauty Shake N’ Play Buildable Liquid Blush

The Fenty Beauty Shake N’ Play Buildable Liquid Blush ($28) has a waterproof, sweat-resistant formula with cucumber extract for extra hydration. Apply one dot for a subtle undertone, or two dots for a bold pop of color.

4 Buxom Plumping Peptide Lip Tint

I’m a big fan of Buxom’s volumizing mascara, so I’m excited to try the new Plumping Peptide Lip Tint ($24). It contains hyaluronic acid, a tri-peptide complex, shea butter, and vitamin E for a fuller, smoother pout.

5 4-Pack Crease-Free Clips

These 4-Pack Crease-Free Clips from Product-obsessed come in pink gingham and cherry designs. They keep hair out of your face without leaving any dents.

6 Mediheal Rose PDRN Essential Masks

Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Treat your mama to an at-home spa treatment with the Mediheal Rose PDRN Essential Masks ($8 per four-pack). The rose-derived PDRN firms and smooths the skin, while also shrinking pores and boosting elasticity.

7 Iconic London Underglow Matcha Melting Cleansing Balm

Iconic London’s Underglow Matcha Melting Cleansing Balm ($22) strips makeup, deeply cleanses, locks in moisture, and glows and nourishes the skin. According to the brand, matcha green tea is “rich in antioxidants, helping to soothe, even and protect your skin against environmental stress.”

8 BLK/OPL Mist Me Not Priming Spray Mist

The BLK/OPL Mist Me Not Priming Spray Mist ($14) is formulated with hyaluronic acid, green tea, glycolic acid (for skin texture), aloe, cucumber, and allantoin. Best of all, the 2.4-ounce spray bottle is travel-friendly.

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9 COSRX Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch

Shoppers say the COSRX Peptide Collagen Hydrogel Eye Patch ($23) is “perfect for sensitive eyes,” “great for puffiness,” and “feels so soothing and refreshing.”

“They do make a big difference in the skin under my eyes. At 44, my undereye skin is so thin and frustrating, but these help,” shared another reviewer.

10 Lancôme Les Ô Cool Juicy Hair & Body Mist

This 2-in-1 Lancôme Les Ô Cool Juicy Hair & Body Mist ($29) has fresh notes of pear, verbena, and sandalwood for the perfect spring-to-summer scent. It’s floral and fruity and bound to sellout, so grab yours now.

11 Printed Head Scarf

Hop on the head scarf trend with this summer-themed Printed Head Scarf ($12) from Product-obsessed. As the brand suggests: “Wear it as a headband, wrap it around a ponytail or bun, braid it into your hair, or knot it for a playful accent.”