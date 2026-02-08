11 Best New Sephora and Ulta Finds Hitting Shelves This February

Shop V-Day gift ideas and spa activities for the gals.

Shopping for a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift? We found an assortment of designer fragrances, sheet masks, and juicy lip balms hiding in Sephora and Ulta’s new arrivals section. And for those hosting Galentine’s this year, we tracked down the best hydrating sheet masks and press-on nail kits for you and the gals. Keep reading to shop the 11 best brand-new items from Laneige, Essence, YSL Beauty, Iconic London, and more.

1 Laneige JuicePop Box Lip Oil Stain

Available in eight bold shades, the Laneige JuicePop Box Lip Oil Stain ($23 at Sephora) is a lightweight water-to-oil formula that’s extra nourishing and guarantees up to 12 hours of wear. It’s already garnered over 64,000 likes from shoppers.

2 Essence Silky Blur Hydrating Longwear Concealer

Essence just dropped its brand-new Silky Blur Hydrating Longwear Concealer ($6 at Ulta), and it’s already going viral on TikTok. Users love the slanted wand, which makes it super easy to apply around the eyes. Best of all, it’s waterproof!

3 COSRX Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask

COSRX’s Peptide Collagen Lifting Glow Hydrogel Mask is formulated with five kinds of ceramides and hyaluronic acids, six types of peptides, niacinamide, and vitamin B12 to improve elasticity, dullness, and skin texture. Snag a three-pack for $15 at Ulta—it’s the perfect galentine’s activity!

4 Iconic London Rollaway Glow Highlighter

Give your cheeks a natural glow with the Iconic London Rollaway Glow Highlighter ($29 at Sephora). The shimmery liquid formula seamlessly glides on, resulting in a red carpet-ready, radiant finish.

5 Tocca Laila Eau de Parfum

Tocca’s Laila Eau de Parfum ($92 at Ulta) exudes elegance with its sophisticated gourmand scent and fluted glass bottle design, which the brand says is “inspired by the beauty of antique crystal decanters.” It has notes of bergamot, jasmine nectar, cardamom blossom, toasted vanilla, and golden amber.

6 Makeup by Mario Jelly Jar Lip & Cheek Multi-Use Balm

Only available at Sephora, Makeup by Mario’s limited-edition Jelly Jar Balm ($28) is a dual lip and cheek treatment that adds a natural-looking “wash of juicy color.” Choose from six new shades, including V-Day hues like Rose Crush and Pink Sugar.

7 Mediheal Vita Collagen Eye Ampoule Patches

Give your skin some T.L.C. this Valentine’s Day with Mediheal’s Vita Collagen Eye Ampoule Patches ($22 at Ulta). The patches, which can also be applied to your forehead and smile lines, aid with blemish care, skin elasticity, and puffiness.

8 Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit

This Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit ($20 at Sephora) comes with 30 almond-shaped fake nails with cheetah heart French tips and a natural base.

“Absolutely love glamnetic!! Each set of nails last me a whole month. They don’t even look like press ons,” raved one shopper. Others noted they “look luxurious” and “feel sturdy.”

9 Summer Fridays Mini Pink Dew Gel Cleanser

Suitable for all skin types, Summer Fridays Mini Pink Dew Gel Cleanser ($15 at Sephora) is a non-drying foam cleanser that absorbs oil and combats blemishes. Plus, it’s floral-scented.

10 Dr. Althea 345 Relief Cream

If you suffer from acne scars, add Dr. Althea’s 345 Relief Cream ($27 at Ulta) to your skincare routine ASAP. The lightweight ointment is also suitable for those with sensitive skin.

11 Yves Saint Laurent Lash Latex Sculpting & Lengthening Mascara

For voluminous lashes, reach for Yves Saint Laurent’s new Lash Latex Sculpting & Lengthening Mascara ($34 at Sephora), which promises up to 24 hours of sweat-resistant wear.