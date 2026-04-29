Shop the 11 best Marshalls decor finds, from designer furniture dupes to Laura Ashley sheets.

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If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls for spring and summer decor, you are missing out on so many fabulous items. From gorgeous furniture pieces that look like they could be from Restoration Hardware, Pottery Barn, or Serena & Lily to seasonal bedding, lamps, and random decor, the discount store is flooding with fabulous finds. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls decor finds hitting shelves right now.

1 This Gorgeous Designer Mirror

There are a few amazing Howard Elliott pieces at Marshalls right now. This HOWARD ELLIOTT 36x24in Cloud Wall Mirror is just $199.99, originally $500, and features a gold-tone scalloped frame. You can orient it vertically or horizontally, and it has a triangle d-ring attachment for hanging.

2 Subhead Goes Right Here

This ARTISAN FURNITURE 16in Solid Wood Darcy Nightstand looks like something you would find at a high-end store like Design Within Reach. I can’t believe the gorgeous wood piece with a curved silhouette is just $179.99.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 The Prettiest Fabric Napkins

Make a bold dining statement at your next dinner party with a designer, name-brand fabric napkin. This set of 4 FURBISH STUDIO Henney Napkins, $29.99, features grogeous bright colors and an attention-grabbing pattern that is perfect for spring and summer.

4 Laura Ashley Cotton Percale Sheets

Laura Ashley cotton percale sheets have landed on the website, just in time for the warmer weather. The high-quality bedding sets in gorgeous prints are crisp and expensive-feeling. Get this LAURA ASHLEY Cotton Floral Sheet Set, which starts at just $34.99 for a twin and goes up to $49.99 for a queen. It has serious LoveShackFancy vibes, comes with pillowcases, and is available in pink.

5 Sand + Fog July 4th Hand Soap

Buy hand soap, but make it double as decor! This SAND AND FOG16.9oz 4th Of July Stripes Soap In Glass Bottle smells great and will get your bathroom feeling patriotic and decorated for Memorial Day and July 4th. It is just $7.99.

6 Cabana Striped Pillows

I am obsessed with the entire Sherry Kline cabana stripe collection. There are various shapes and sizes of pillows, bolsters, and cushions. This SHERRY KLINE 18×18 Cabana Striped Ruffle Pillow is just $24.99 and can be used indoors or outdoors.

7 A High-End Side Table

This SARREID 24in Solid Wood Jude Bungalow Side Table offers Anthropologie vibes and is a clutch designer piece for $399.99. It literally retailed for a whopping $1,935 on Perigold. The coastal style piece is gorgeous and a total steal.

8 And, a Serena & Lily Looking Side Table

Another great piece is the HOWARD ELLIOTT 22×20 Solid Wood Round Scalloped Table With Shelf. It’s just $199.99 at Marshalls, but selling for a lot more, like over double, on Wayfair. It looks like something you would get at Serena & Lily. The blue color is gorgeous.

9 An Dresser with Restoration Harware Vibes

Restoration Hardware has some competition with this STYLECRAFT 71in Toscana 7 Drawer Dresser. I swear it is a near-perfect dupe for the RH dresser I paid thousands for in my guest room. However, the price of the massive piece of bedroom furniture is significantly less, just $899.99.

10 This Coastal Blanket

Bring the coastal cool look into your bedroom with the BLUEBELLGRAY Seaside Stripe Quilt Set, starting at $49.99. The set has a quilt and a sham that look super high-end. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to find the same set in your local beach town boutique.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 And, This Gorgeous Console and Table Set

Another Serena & Lilly looking piece for less is the SAGEBROOK HOME 3pc Woven Console Table With Two Side Tables Set, $499.99. The natural fiber table and two smaller tables are basically three for the price of one, and will look sensational anywhere you put them.