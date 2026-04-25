11 Marshalls Spring Shoes That Are Selling Fast

Shop 11 Marshalls spring shoes selling fast, from Golden Goose sneakers to Cole Haan oxfords.

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The Marshalls shoe aisle has its own kind of logic. You go in not knowing what you’ll find, and if you’re lucky, you leave carrying something that retails for three times the price tag elsewhere. This spring, brands that normally require a specialty retailer or a designer boutique are turning up on the floor alongside weekend-casual finds, and the prices are doing what Marshalls prices do best—making the decision easy.

This week’s selection runs the full range: Brazilian-made leather sneakers, raffia-heeled sandals under $20, suede cross-strap sandals, a Golden Goose find for the seriously committed, and Cole Haan wingtip oxfords for men who need something polished but wearable. Women’s and men’s shoes both show up strong. Here are eleven pairs selling fast.

1 Veja Women’s Leather Volley Sneakers

Brazilian-made leather sneakers are a specific category that casual shoppers walk past and sneaker people stop for. These Veja leather Volley sneakers have a clean silhouette that reads as fashion-forward rather than athletic. The brand recognition elevates even a simple outfit, but the bright green shade is made for fun. The right call for spring, and the leather construction means these will hold their shape through the season. They’re priced at $119.99.

2 Dolce Vita Women’s Made in Brazil Suede Elasi Heels

A suede heel at this price point almost always means a compromise somewhere. These Made in Brazil suede Elasi heels sidestep that pattern, with Brazilian craftsmanship and suede construction which gives them a quality feel. A heel this versatile in suede for under $30? That’s a deal that’s hard to walk past.

3 Principessa Women’s Raffia Heeled Sandals

Raffia is having a sustained moment in spring footwear, and this Principessa raffia heeled sandal is the version that makes the most sense at the most accessible price. Raffia brings a natural, textured quality that works with sundresses, linen, and virtually everything in a warm-weather wardrobe, and the heeled silhouette gives it just enough lift to feel dressed up. Available in a white and rainbow combo as well as a neutral and black palette, these are priced below value at $19.99.

4 Ash Leather Brenda Flats

A leather flat that holds its shape, doesn’t stretch out, and looks good after a full day of wear is harder to find than it should be. These leather Brenda flats are a quiet standout in the women’s shoe section—classic enough to work with everything, constructed well enough to actually last. The shoes you’ll reach for every morning this spring, the leather Brenda flats are priced at $99.99.

5 Mix Mooz Made in Portugal Leather Daisey Sandals

Portuguese leather work has a strong reputation in the footwear world, and these Made in Portugal leather Daisey sandals carry that quality without the typical price. The leather construction and clean sandal silhouette are built for repeated warm-weather wear that cheaper materials don’t survive. These come in at a wallet-friendly $34.99.

6 Badgley Mischka Women’s Giorgia Low Block Slide-On Sandals

A low block heel on a slide is the practical heel—stable enough for real life, elevated enough to carry you from day to night. These Giorgia low block slide-on sandals have the slip-on ease of a flat with the visual lift of a heel, making them an easy grab for anyone who wants to look put-together without the effort of straps and buckles. The Giorgia low block slide-on sandals are priced at $69.99.

7 Bernardo Women’s Balien Slingback Mary Jane Heels

Mary Jane heels are firmly in their moment, and the Made in Spain Balien slingback is the version that earns the trend. Spanish-made shoes carry a particular craftsmanship reputation, and the slingback format keeps this feeling modern rather than vintage. Priced at $69.99—a strong value for the origin and construction.

8 Keen Women’s Suede Cross Strap Sandals

Cross strap sandals are a perennial spring silhouette that reads differently depending on what’s around them—casual with denim, elevated with a midi dress. These suede cross strap sandals land on the more versatile end of that spectrum, with a suede upper that gives them enough texture to feel cute for all occasions. The suede cross strap sandals are priced at $49.99.

9 New Balance Unisex Suede Lifestyle Sneakers

A unisex suede sneaker that works for both men and women? That’s the kind of practical find that gets worn constantly. These New Balance suede lifestyle sneakers have a clean, low-profile silhouette that pairs naturally with everything from joggers to chinos—which is often exactly what a spring sneaker needs to do. Priced at $59.99, you’ll be wearing them on repeat.

10 Cole Haan Men’s Original Grand Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford Sneakers

Cole Haan’s Original Grand line has delivered a dress shoe that actually feels like a sneaker underfoot: the Stitchlite Wingtip Oxford. The knit upper keeps it breathable for spring, the wingtip detailing keeps it office-appropriate, and the Grand cushioning keeps it comfortable through a full day’s wear. Finding it at Marshalls for $59.99—compared to $120 elsewhere—is the kind of score that justifies the trip.

11 Gucci Men’s Made in Italy Leather Ace Sneakers

Walking down the street in a pair of Gucci Leather Ace sneakers, no one will guess that you paid $300 less to get them at Marshall’s. Made with Italian leather construction and craftsmanship, you’ll get the iconic luxury look without paying full boutique retail. These are not an impulse buy at $699.99—but for a shoe that compares at over $900, finding it at Marshalls is exactly the kind of designer score the store is built for.