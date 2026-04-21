11 Marshalls New Spring Finds Flying Off Shelves

Shop the 11 best Marshalls spring finds, from designer dresses to chic patio planters.

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If you aren’t shopping at Marshalls this season, you are missing out on the hottest spring and summer finds at unbeatable prices. The discount department store has everything from beauty and fragrance products to clothing and shoes for the whole family, and even home goods that look designer for less. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are 11 new spring finds from Marshalls flying off the shelves right now.

1 Sand + Fog Parfum Oil

My new favorite fragrances? Sand + Fog. I love all the amazing scents and the fact that they are so inexpensive. Marshalls currently has Sand + Fog 1.7oz Candy Cloud Eau De Parfum Oil on sale for $16.99. It honestly smells so good, you will want to eat it. There are other new scents to choose from.

2 Gorgeous New Wall Art

There are lots of great new wall art finds at Marshalls that look designer for less. I am obsessed with the OLIVER 24×30 By The Sea Store Shadow Box Wall Art, $34.99. It depicts a Gucci store by the sea, and is the perfect piece for any fashion girly girl.

3 Designer Dresses

There are so many unbelievable designer dresses at Marshalls right now. I found a bunch of style from For Love & Lemons, a brand favored by a lot of the It Girls I know. This FOR LOVE & LEMONS Leighton Mini Dress is just $169.99 and is fully lined with elastic cuffs, a floral applique-embellished mesh overlay, a tie-neck detail, and an open back with tie closures.

4 And, Gorgeous Spring Dresses Under $30

In addition to designer dresses, there are also so many chic spring and summer dresses that are super affordable. This PAPERHEART Linen Blend Oversized Floral Maxi Dress is just $29.99. It is a strapless long dress, but comes with detachable straps if you prefer to wear it that way.

5 Buck Mason T-Shirts

Buck Mason is one of my favorite lesser-known Americana brands that makes high-quality basics. I was shocked to see that it is now available at Marshalls. The t-shirts are one of my favorite items they make, and Marshalls is selling the BUCK MASON Curved Hem Tee for just $19.99.

6 Gorgeous Outdoor Planters

The entire Martha Stewart summer outdoor collection is so incredibly stunning this season. I have seen so many pieces, ranging from outdoor furniture sets to smaller items, that look designer for less. This MARTHA STEWART 14.5in Braided Woven Outdoor Planter is one of my favorites. Get it for $29.99.

7 A Comforter Set That Will Transform Your Bedroom

There are some stunning spring and summer bedding options at Marshalls right now that look like they are from bougie designer brands but cost a lot less. This SHABBY CHIC Floral Toile Comforter Set is just $79.99 and gives LoveShackFancy vibes. I love the blue floral pattern.

8 Window Treatments for Just $25

Window treatments can be prohibitively expensive, but not at Marshalls! I love this set of LAURA ASHLEY 38×96 2pk Crochet Tab Top Window Panels, a bargain at just $24.99 for two panels. If you have four windows, the total price of window treatments will be under $100.

9 And, a Stunning Designer Chandelier

I am pretty obsessed with home design, and was caught off guard when I spotted a trademark designer lighting fixture at Marshalls. Get the AERIN 19×48 Hampton Grande Chandelier for just $1,499.99. The attention-grabbing fixture is currently selling for more than twice as much on the designer’s website.

10 Faux Boxwoods

There are tons of great faux outdoor plants that are a great investment for people like me who can’t seem to keep anything alive for longer than a season. I love these MARTHA STEWART 13.5in Uv Resistant Outdoor Safe Ministar Blossom Boxwood Floral Balls, $34.99. There are other boxwoods without blooms.

11 And, This Gorgeous Dresser

Don’t forget to check the Marshalls website for any pieces of furniture you need to buy. The store has so many designer looking pieces for less, like this TAHARI 50x16x32 6 Drawer Dresser. It’s just $399.99, but a similar piece at Pottery Barn or West Elm would probably cost triple.