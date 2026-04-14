Shop 11 Marshalls spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less, from quilts to rugs.

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Pottery Barn is one of my favorite brands for everything home-wise. I am obsessed with everything, from the entire Pottery Barn Kids and Teens collections to the adult-centric home items. However, not everyone can splurge on name-brand bedding, furniture, and decor. Luckily, Marshalls has a pretty great selection of Pottery Barn-like merchandise for less. From bougie sheet sets and rugs to lighting fixtures and furniture, here are 11 Marshalls spring finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 The Prettiest Toile Tablecloth

The right tablecloth can transform your dining room or table. You don’t have to spend Pottery Barn prices to get one that has the look. This LAURA ASHLEY 60×84 Easy Care Toile Tablecloth is just $16.99 but still gives the name-brand vibes for less.

2 The Perfect Blue and White Striped Quilt Set

I am on the hunt for a new quilt set for summer. This BLUEBELLGRAY Seaside Stripe Quilt Set, starting at $49.99, comes with a quilt and sham that look super high-end. I honestly wouldn’t be surprised to find the same set in a really bougie beach town linens store.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Gingham Napkins

Pottery Barn usually goes big with ginham in the summer. I used to have the most classic navy-and-white gingham sheet set in my son’s room from PB Kids. This PETITE PLUME 4pk Signature Twill Gingham Napkins Set, $12.99, will trick guests into thinking you got them at the store.

I love Pottery Barn bar stools, but if you are buying four, expect to pay a pretty penny. This LILLIAN AUGUST 18.5×35 Upholstered Seat Counter Stool is gorgeously upholstered in a white linen look with a wood frame. It costs under $150, so a set of four would be around $600.

5 A Neutral Striped Jute Rug

If you want an expensive-looking rug that looks Pottery Barn neutral, gravitate toward natural fibers like jute. This LOLOI 8×10 Jute Blend Striped Weatherstaff Area Rug is $349.99, but if you ordered it from Pottery Barn, it would probably be $1,000 more.

6 Glass Lanterns

Every summer, I see lanterns in the Pottery Barn catalog that look identical to these. If you are inspired by the brand and want to get your outdoor spaces looking PB-ready, order some MERKURY7x21.75×7 Outdoor Extra Large Metal And Glass Solar Lanterns, $34.99 each.

7 Turkish Bath Towels

Turkish bath towels are such a simple luxury. I love this BROOKS BROTHERS Contrast Stripes Bath Towel. Each is $12.99 and looks and feels super luxurious without going too heavy on patterns and colors.

8 Outdoor Cushions

Transform the outdoor chairs you already have into Pottery Barn-looking ones by investing in the SUNBRELLA by Austin Horn Classics 24×23 Indoor Outdoor Deep Seat Cushion And Pillow Set for $99.99. This simple upgrade will make a big difference in both style and comfort.

9 Portrait Wall Frames

I have spent a small fortune on Pottery Barn frames over the years. This ISAAC JACOBS 18×24 Matted To 11×14 Extra Deep Wood Portrait Wall Frame, $24.99, is a near-perfect dupe. It will look great as part of a gallery wall if you purchase a bunch of them.

10 An End-of-Bed Storage Bench

This end-of-bed LILLIAN AUGUST 61in Cleo Storage Bench, $299.99, also looks straight out of a Pottery Barn catalog. Not only will it upgrade the look of your bedroom, but it will also add a place to stash some of your items.

RELATED: 7 Best New HomeGoods Gifts Under $10 Hitting Shelves This Week.

11 A Spindle Console Table

There are so many great furniture pieces that scream Pottery Barn at Marshalls. This CRESTVIEW COLLECTION 69in Wood Charleston Console Table, $399.99, looks like it would cost thousands at high-end furniture stores. I love the color and design.