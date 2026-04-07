Shop the 7 best Marshalls spring dresses, from Free People minis to Tadashi Shoji gowns.

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One of my favorite things about dressing for spring and summer? It is super easy to wear dresses. I much prefer dresses over skirts and tops, as they are super easy to throw on and you don’t have to worry about matching. And, luckily for me, Marshalls has endless adorable styles this season. From super-casual cotton dresses that can be worn with flip-flops to formal wear, there is a wide range of options. Here are the 7 best Marshalls spring dresses flying off shelves right now.

1 A White Lace Collar Mini

If you are looking for something chic enough for a cocktail party but conservative enough for church, order the SOLITAIRE Short Sleeve Lace Collar Tiered Mini Dress. Wear it with the right shoes, and nobody will believe that you paid just $39.99 for it and that it’s not a designer frock.

2 Or, a Fun White Free People Mini

Marshalls has so many Free People clothing items right now, well under retail. This fun and playful frock, the FREE PEOPLE Forever Fancy Mini Dress, is just $24.99. It originally cost $78, so it is quite the steal.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 A Really Pretty Short Dress

I love this ELLEN TRACY Linen Blend Belted Shirt Dress With Embroidered Details. Again, this dress looks seriously designer and can be dressed up or down, but costs just $34.99. I love how sophisticated it is, but it’s also super easy and comfortable to wear.

4 A Floral Strapless That Can Be Dressed Up

A special occasion dress doesn’t have to cost hundreds of dollars. I love this gorgeous blue-and-pink PAPERHEART Strapless Placed Floral Satin Maxi Dress. I’m not sure how it is only $24.99, because it looks like something you would find at Saks Fifth Avenue for way more. It’s fancy enough to wear to a formal event or wedding.

5 A Designer Strapless Gown for Half Off

I have been covering fashion forever, and I have never seen a Tadashi Shoji gown for this price. The TADASHI SHOJI Strapless Embroidered Flower Lace Gown is on sale at the store for $179.99, but it should cost at least twice that. I love the very feminine pattern and the drapey style.

6 And, This Gorgeous Pink Flutter Sleeve Frock

Another dress for half off that looks designer? The SAIL TO SABLE Flutter Sleeve Seashell Printed Maxi Dress, just $59.99. This dress is so country-club chic, sophisticated, fashionable, and ultra-feminine. The flutter sleeves make it so attention-grabbing.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 And, This Sleeveless Tight Dress

I have been a fan of Michael Stars’ cotton collection for decades. This MICHAEL STARS Marni Racerback Mini Dress, $24.99, is just as comfortable as wearing a sweatsuit but looks polished and put together with the right shoes. Again, wear it with heels to dress it up, or throw on sandals or flip flops for a casual outing. Either way, it is half off at T.J.