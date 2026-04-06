Shop the 11 best new Marshalls spring shoes, from Larroude sandals to New Balance sneakers.

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In case you were planning to pay full price for spring and summer shoes, just don’t. The Marshalls shoe department is exploding with new arrivals right now, with styles for the whole family. From sandals to sneakers, cheap-but-chic items to designer finds, there is no lack of something for everyone at the discount store and on its website. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Marshalls spring shoes in stores now.

1 Larroude Sandals

All my stylist friends swear by Larroude sandals for the perfect intersection of luxury and value. This black-and-silver pair of LARROUDE Milan Flat Sandals is a steal at $79.99.

2 Woven Mules

Every girl needs a pair of woven mules for summer. I am really digging this pair of SAM EDELMAN Linnie Flats, just $39.99. They will look great with slacks, shorts, and dresses.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Toddler Sandals

Marshalls is a great place to shop for kids’ sandals, with adorable, affordable options. I can’t believe these white L’AMOUR Leather Suzanne T-strap Flower Sandals are only $19.99, a price so good you won’t care that they will grow out of them by the end of the season.

4 These Silver T-Strap Sandals

I also love metallic sandals because they basically match everything. This chic pair of MARC FISHER LTD Leather Maycee Flat Sandals in silver is just $39.99.

5 New Balance Sneakers

There are so many name-brand sneakers in sizes for everyone, including toddlers and little kids. This pair of NEW BALANCE 9060 Lifestyle Sneakers is just $49.99, down from $75 retail.

6 And Mini Melissa Jelly Sandals

Another brand I love in the summer? Melissa, and Mini Melissa for kids. These MINI MELISSA Mar Jelly Sandals, $16.99, are not just cute, but they are scented too.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 Sperry Sneakers

There are tons of Sperry deck shoes, sandals, and sneakers arriving in stores. This pair of SPERRY Leather Bermuda Shoes is half off retail, just $24.99. It’s the perfect summer sneaker.

8 They Even Have Natives

My kids lived in Native Jefferson’s when they were younger. And, for $24.99, you can get the NATIVE Jefferson Slip On Shoes, $20 under the regular retail price.

9 These Valentino Vibe Thongs

If you don’t want to pay Valentino Rockstud prices, head to Marshalls. This pair of YOSI SAMRA Rivington Studded Thong Sandals is just $19.99.

10 Suede Boots

Shopping for music festival fashions? Head to Marshalls. There are a lot of cowgirl boots, including this pair of KELSI DAGGER Suede Benson Western Boots, just $79.99.

11 Dressy Men’s Sneakers

And, there are new Cole Haan styles for men as well. This pair of COLE HAAN Men’s Original Grand Remastered Stitchlite Sneakers is dressy and comfortable for $79.99.