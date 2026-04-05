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7 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
April 5, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop the 7 best new T.J. Maxx spring shoes, from designer heels to discounted Nike Jordans.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
April 5, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

For years, I have been hearing about the bougie T.J. Maxx stores in higher-income neighborhoods but had yet to experience one. Until last week. I hit one of the stores on the swanky Main Line outside of Philadelphia, and even I, someone who gets paid to shop, couldn’t believe what I found. There was a huge section of truly designer brands, including Burberry, Gucci, YSL, and Fendi, in addition to a shoe section filled with the most stylish finds. Are you on the hunt for spring sandals, heels, and sneakers? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx spring shoes hitting shelves this week.

1
These Ted Baker Sandals That Give Chanel Vibes

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Leah Groth

This pair of Ted Baker heels was so fabulous. I love the black-and-ivory color scheme and the oversized flower detail that gives it a Chanel vibe. You can’t beat the $59.99 price either, espcieally since the same pair is $185 at Nordstrom.

2
And, These Floral Strappy Heels

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Leah Groth

I also was majorly crushing on this pair of floral Ted Baker heeled sandals. I love the bow on them and their overall spring feel. They are also just $59.99. A similar style is at Nordstrom is $185.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3
These Puffy Stuart Weitzman Thongs

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Leah Groth

T.J. Maxx has a ton of Stuart Weitzman styles for well under the price they are selling at department stores. This cream pair of puffy thongs goes with everything. Get them for $39.99.

4
And, Lots of Heels and Sandals for $79.99

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Leah Groth

There were entire endcaps of in-season Stuart Weitzman heels and sandals, all just $79.99. The brand usually retails for hundreds more at department stores.

5
And, Even Nike Jordans

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Leah Groth

I have found so many adorable Nike Jordans at T.J. Maxx over the past few months. This red-and-cream pair is $69.99, but would probably cost you at least $130 at other stores.

6
Franco Sarto Leather Sandals

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Leah Groth

This pair of Franco Sarto leather sandals is a great example of an on-trend but cheap pair you can find at the store. The simple but sophisticated thong-style sandal is $29.99.

7
And, Even Cole Haan Sneakers

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Leah Groth

Yes, there are even designer sneakers at T.J. Maxx. I found a bunch of totally adorable options, incluing a few from Cole Haan. The brand’s styles usually cost up to $160 at department stores and their website, as they are made out of real leather and high-quality materials. But at T.J. Maxx this adorable pair of white and silver sneakers was just $49.99.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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