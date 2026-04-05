7 Best New T.J. Maxx Spring Shoes Hitting Shelves This Week
For years, I have been hearing about the bougie T.J. Maxx stores in higher-income neighborhoods but had yet to experience one. Until last week. I hit one of the stores on the swanky Main Line outside of Philadelphia, and even I, someone who gets paid to shop, couldn’t believe what I found. There was a huge section of truly designer brands, including Burberry, Gucci, YSL, and Fendi, in addition to a shoe section filled with the most stylish finds. Are you on the hunt for spring sandals, heels, and sneakers? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx spring shoes hitting shelves this week.
1
These Ted Baker Sandals That Give Chanel Vibes
This pair of Ted Baker heels was so fabulous. I love the black-and-ivory color scheme and the oversized flower detail that gives it a Chanel vibe. You can’t beat the $59.99 price either, espcieally since the same pair is $185 at Nordstrom.
2
And, These Floral Strappy Heels
I also was majorly crushing on this pair of floral Ted Baker heeled sandals. I love the bow on them and their overall spring feel. They are also just $59.99. A similar style is at Nordstrom is $185.
RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.
3
These Puffy Stuart Weitzman Thongs
T.J. Maxx has a ton of Stuart Weitzman styles for well under the price they are selling at department stores. This cream pair of puffy thongs goes with everything. Get them for $39.99.
4
And, Lots of Heels and Sandals for $79.99
There were entire endcaps of in-season Stuart Weitzman heels and sandals, all just $79.99. The brand usually retails for hundreds more at department stores.
5
And, Even Nike Jordans
I have found so many adorable Nike Jordans at T.J. Maxx over the past few months. This red-and-cream pair is $69.99, but would probably cost you at least $130 at other stores.
6
Franco Sarto Leather Sandals
This pair of Franco Sarto leather sandals is a great example of an on-trend but cheap pair you can find at the store. The simple but sophisticated thong-style sandal is $29.99.
7
And, Even Cole Haan Sneakers
Yes, there are even designer sneakers at T.J. Maxx. I found a bunch of totally adorable options, incluing a few from Cole Haan. The brand’s styles usually cost up to $160 at department stores and their website, as they are made out of real leather and high-quality materials. But at T.J. Maxx this adorable pair of white and silver sneakers was just $49.99.