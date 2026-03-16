7 Best New TJ Maxx Home Decor Finds This Week

Shop the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home decor finds this week, from Easter statues to chic lamps.

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Have you been to your local T.J. Maxx store this week? Like Marshalls and HomeGoods, the discount store is filling up with so many amazing spring and summer products for your home. From Easter decor to lamps that will light up all your spaces, there are tons of great home decor items that shoppers are snapping up. What should you shop for before the best items are gone? Here are the 7 best new T.J. Maxx home decor finds this week.

1 So Much Easter Decor

If you haven’t gotten your Easter decor up yet or still need some new items, run to T.J. Maxx. There are so many amazing finds. Influencer Maddie East shared about a bunch of them. “Spring Tj Maxx + HomeGoods haul 🌷🐰 @tjmaxx @homegoods

Loving a pink and green combo,” she wrote.

2 Faux Flowers and Wreaths

T.J. Maxx has so many real-looking faux flowers and gorgeous wreaths. “The best part of Spring are the flowers. I throughly enjoy shopping in the flower aisle at TJ Maxx. The wreaths are beautiful,” Crystal Stacey Designs wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: 11 Best New TJ Maxx Finds That Just Arrived Overnight.

3 Coffee Table Decor

There are tons of coffee table finds, according to Farmhouse on Oakridge. “Let’s dress the coffee table for Spring today! Using some of my favorite yard sale finds… this tray, a XL metal flower frog, a FBMP score the vessel, Thrifted books, a ironstone dish, a bunny statue from TJ Maxx and about five dozen tulips! My coffee table has to be easy… we eat dinner most nights here and this has to be moveable. Everything is lightweight enough on the tray and easy peasy… using handles on the tray…scoot it over when needed. I added a sisal runner down the table because I seem to have a thing for texture…😆 this helps ground everything and tie it all together. Hope your week is going splendid!” they wrote.

4 Little Easter Figurines

Looking for little statues or figurines for Easter? Run to the store. “New Easter Finds @tkmaxxau Spotted so many cute finds decor Easter piece,” an influencer captioned a video.

5 Little Furniture Pieces

While HomeGoods is a better resource for larger furniture items, T.J. Maxx has a great selection of smaller accent pieces. One influencer showed off a few items, which included marble-topped side tables.

6 St. Patrick’s Day Decor

Hurry to T.J. Maxx, and you might get lucky! The store has a ton of St. Patrick’s Day decor, which will likely get marked down this week after the annual Irish holiday. There are even nutcrackers! “Those nutcrackers are cutiessss,” one shopper commented.

7 And, Lots of Little Lamps

There are always lots of adorable little lamps at the discount store. “We’ll always take more light,” the store captioned a video, highlighting some of the options.