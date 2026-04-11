Shop 11 new Marshalls spring decor finds, from Morris & Co. pillows to faux topiary.

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Now that Easter is behind us, it’s time to take down all the bunny decorations and egg garlands and replace them with spring and summer decor. If you aren’t sure what to get to refresh your home this season, head to Marshalls! The discount store is getting in so much merchandise daily, ranging from small indoor decor items to major pieces of outdoor furniture. And, in true Marshalls’ style, everything is well under retail price. What should you shop for? Here are 11 best new Marshalls spring decor finds flying off shelves right now.

1 This Beach-Inspired Quilt Set

I used to pay hundreds of dollars for Calypso St. Barth bedding, including quilts, when the flagship store existed in Los Angeles. Now, there is a new, less expensive collection at Marshall’s. The CALYPSO ST. BARTH Cotton Floral Reversible Quilt Set is just $49.99 to $69.99, depending on size, and brings beach house vibes into your room.

2 Laura Ashley Collectibles Plates

Marshalls is such a great place to shop for china that looks expensive but isn’t. How gorgeous is this LAURA ASHLEY 4pc 10in Porcelain Stockbridge Collectibles Plates Gift Set, $16.99? The beautiful red floral pattern is so bougie looking, and will transform your place setting.

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3 Designer Throw Pillows for $15 Each

Get the designer look of Morris & Co. on a budget at Marshall’s. The store has so many items with iconic prints. I love this set of MORRIS & CO 20×20 Indoor/Outdoor Snakeshead Floral Print Pillows, which is priced at $29.99. That’s just $15 a pillow.

4 A Gorgeous Ranunculus Wreath

Just because Christmas and Easter are behind us doesn’t mean you have to retire your wreath hook. I love this FARMERS MARKET 26in Ranunculus Wreath, adorned with beautiful faux flowers and greenery that look so real. I can’t believe it is just $49.99.

5 Strawberry Thief Placemats

The Strawberry Thief is William Morris’ most iconic print, and interior designers go wild over it. While you might have to pay a pretty penny to wallpaper a room in the pattern, get this MORRIS & CO. Set Of 8 Strawberry Thief Placemats for $14.99 and dress your table up.

6 This Serena & Lily Looking Table and Chairs

I am obsessed with everything in the Serena & Lily catalog and had to do a double-take when I saw this SAGEBROOK HOME 3pc Woven Console Table With Two Side Tables Set on the Marshalls website. It is gorgeous, versatile, and looks way more expensive than $499.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Marshalls Gift Finds Hitting Stores This Week.

7 A Martha Stewart Faux Boxwood Partition

If you live in an apartment or condo and want to keep outdoor spaces separated, then you need to order this MARTHA STEWART 32in Outdoor Covered Porch Safe Boxwood Partition. I wish I’d had this years ago when I lived in a loft in Venice Beach. Get it for $169.99.

8 Patriotic Pillows

With Memorial Day and July 4th coming up, now is the time to start collecting patriotic decor. This BROOKS BROTHERS 16×24 Flag Printed Decorative Pillow is giving serious Ralph Lauren vibes but costs just $19.99.

9 A Bougie Taper Candle Holder Set

Mariposa is a brand behind some of the most gorgeous collector’s frames and decorations. I spotted this MARIPOSA 2pk 6.75in Pearled Recycled Taper Candle Holder Set in a few colors, including this pink. It makes a gorgeous keepsake gift at $49.99.

10 Coastal Wall Art

‘Tis the season for coastal wall art! The store has so many beach-house-inspired prints and photographs that will make your walls feel summery. I especially liked this STUPELL 16×20 Sailboat Wall Art, priced at hust $24.99.

11 A Striking Topiary

I am getting sick of having live topiary plants, especially after a brutal winter that left many of them in bad shape. This LUXE HABITAT 20.5in Single Ball Topiary In Magnesium Oxide Pot With Rocks is such a steal at $39.99, especially considering it comes in the gorgeous planter.