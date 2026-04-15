Shop the 7 best new Marshalls spring shoes, from Sam Edelman heels to Sperry boat shoes.

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I don’t know about you, but after this brutally long and cold winter, I am ready to stash my UGGs, boots, and closed-toed shoes in the closet for months. To celebrate the warmer seasons ahead, I am treating myself to a few new pairs of spring and summer shoes. And guess what? Marshalls has so many fabulous and fashionable finds at shockingly low prices that I can afford to do just that. What should you throw in your cart before the month is over? Here are the 7 best new Marshalls spring shoes hitting shelves mid-April.

1 These Nude Platform Sandals That Are Actually Comfortable

Clarks is a shoe brand known for making comfortable, high-quality footwear for men and women. I can’t believe these Nubuck Leather Nerisa Pace Comfort Heeled Sandals are both Clark brand and comfortable, since they are so on-trend. I also love the neutral color, which will go with everything in your spring wardrobe, and the fact that they are just $34.99.

2 And, These Gorgeous Blue Sandals

I don’t own many colorful sandals, but at $24.99, I can afford to indulge myself. I love this gorgeous blue and the dainty straps and knots on these made-in-Brazil AREZZO Pri Flats. They are such a steal and honestly look like are from a bougie designer.

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3 Sperry Boat Shoes

After a Ralph Lauren Christmas, the whole Americana look is still trending. Sperry boat shoes scream old school summer. I love the modern color of these SPERRY Authentic Original 2 Eye Boat Shoes. I also can’t believe they are just $34.99, as this style is usually at least double.

4 These Adorable Kitten Heels

I used to wear 6-inch stilettos, but now I can only handle a cute kitten heel. This pair of SAM EDELMAN Corrie Dress Heels is so dainty and versatile. I love the floppy bow. They are just $39.99 on the website, compared to $80 retail.

5 These Fun Kurt Geiger Slides

There are so many adorable slides for kids this summer. This pair of KURT GEIGER Leather Mini Meena Eagle Heart Slides are available in toddler and big kid sizes. What little one isn’t going to love the embellishments on these fun summer sandals? And the price is unbelievable, $19.99.

6 And, Super Mario Slides

If you have a Super Mario lover, then order this pair of NINTENDO Super Mario Pool Slides ASAP. The black slides are available in little kids’ sizes for just $12.99. They are black with the OG multi-colored lettering. And, because they are plastic, they will be perfect for pool season.

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7 And, These Boho Fringe Sandals

Looking for a versatile bohemian-feeling thong? This pair of FREE PEOPLE Leather Sadie Fringe Sandals, $34.99, brings festival season vibes to your feet. The bronze color is super versatile and will look great with everything from white to black and all colors in between.