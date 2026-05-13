11 Best New Target Deals Hitting the Store Right Now

Shop 11 new Target deals, from $200 off De'Longhi espresso makers to cheap Beats headphones.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A new week, a new amazing batch of Target sales! Now that it is mid-May, the superstore is here to get you ready for summer. There are lots of great deals this week on everything from outdoor pools and swimwear to espresso machines and sunscreen. The good news is, you have a few more days to save. The bad? If you wait too long, the deals will expire, and all the items will return to full price. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are the 11 best Target deals hitting the store right now.

1 Subhead Goes Right Here

The new De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine with Cold Brew EC9255M, on sale for $499.99, a whopping $200 off from the original price, $699.99. It helps create espresso, cold brew, and milk-based drinks at home with precision and ease, with a built-in grinder, 15 settings for customizable brewing, and features De’Longhi’s Cold Extraction Technology, delivering smooth cold brew in under five minutes.

2 My Favorite Jasmine Fragrance Is 10 Percent Off

UnEarth’d Eau de Parfum – Jasmine Candy – 3.4 fl oz: Perfume Spray, normally $34.99, is 10 percent off right now, which smells like a tropical jungle filled with blooming jasmine flowers. “This scent is everything that is right in this world. As soon as mine was finished I purchased a new one. The durability is amazing. I recommend,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 My Daughter’s Favorite Nails Are BOGO 25 Percent Off

My daughter is obsessed with Heyhae nails. The Korean beauty product, $9.99, is an alternative to gel nails, hardening in the sunlight instead, is part of the buy one, get one 25 percent off deal, including Heyhae Gel Nail Wrap – Hey Sunset Drive, a great, colorful summer pattern. “Bought for my preteen. She loved the glitter set that comes along. They were easy to apply and they set in less than 5 minutes with a UV index of 6. She could feel them tightening and once they were hard they filed down nicely. The website had helpful step by step instructions to also help with application,” writes a shopper.

4 The Funboy Sleepover Mattresses Are $10 Off

Funboy is my go-to brand for durable and to-die-for adorable pool floats. Target just started selling the sleepover mattresses, on sale for $39.99. The FUNBOY Light Pink Stripe 15″H Kids’ Sleepover Twin Air Mattress Bed with Electric Pump is an adorable option, but there are so many other colors and styles to choose from.

5 Save $10 When You Spend $50 on Women’s Clothing

Target Circle members can take advantage of a one-time bonus: Save $10, when you spend $50 on Women’s clothing and shoes. This includes the new Andie Swim collection, like my pick, the Andie Swim Women’s Copacabana Puckered Striped One Piece Swimsuit. “Very flattering,” writes a shopper. “Comfortable and love the off-white color! Love the mid-lower back and that the chest area is conservatively covered but still good for tanning. Sized up a size for maternity and works perfectly. Good booty coverage too,” adds another.

6 Vacation Sunscreen Is BOGO 25 Percent Off

I am going to stock up on Vacation sunscreen. It is part of the buy one, get one 25 percent off select sunscreen and skincare deal. This means the nostalgia-inducing Vacation Orange Gelee Sunscreen Gel – SPF 30 – 3.12oz is on rare sale. It smells, looks, and feels like Bain de Soleil, the iconic sunscreen of the past, giving you a glow while protecting you from damaging rays.

7 This Outdoor Water Park Is 15 Percent Off

Waterparks and pools are 15 percent off, and some are even eligible for deeper discounts. This H2OGO! Garden Party Mega Water Park is $60 off, down to $399.99. “This H20GO! Water park provides hours of fun. I was impressed by the blower fan that is keeping it inflated and holding water. The resulting size is what I expected. It has held up for over a day on sandy ground, and grass would be even easier,” writes a shopper.

8 Beats Headphones Are Over Half Off

There are lots of Beats headphones on sale, including the matte pink Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $159.99 down from $349.99. “I love them so much. I was extremely excited to receive them, and I’m so glad they finally came. They’re extremely loud, and I’m so ready to wear them at school and fully test out the noise cancellation. I definitely recommend them,” a shopper writes.

9 A Ninja Air Fryer for 30 Percent Off

On the market for a new air fryer? The Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 AF141: 5-Quart is on sale for $89.99 from $129.99. “I waited a long time for this air fryer to be back in stock, and it was worth it. It is the perfect size for our needs and works really well. It is relatively small (as far as air fryers go) and easy to store in a cupboard or drawer. My daughters and I tried half a dozen recipes in the first 2 days and everything was quickly done and delicious. How did we manage before?!” writes a shopper.

10 Cleaning Gadgets for $50 Off

There are lots of cleaning gadgets on sale, including the Shark StainForce Portable Cordless Spot & Stain Cleaner with Dual-Activated Cleaning Solution HX101 Gray, 25 percent off. Get it for $149.00, down from $199.99. “This is the absolute best purchase we have made. We have 5 dogs who have accidents and this little guy cleans messes up in a jiffy!” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 20 Percent Off Hot Wheels

And, get toys. Hot Wheels City Sto & Go Refresh Toy Vehicle Playset – 6pk, a perfect summer gift, is 20 percent off. “My husband still has his from the mid 80’s and it is still played with at grandparents’ house so we had to buy the new version as a gift for our nephew. Love all the different ramps and buildings,” writes a shopper.