11 Best Target Kitchen New Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the best new Target kitchen finds, from a $5 spatula set to a Breville espresso machine.

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Target’s kitchen section covers more ground than most people give it credit for. This week’s new arrivals include a $5 spatula set, a $550 Breville espresso machine, and everything in between worth clicking on. Whether you’re stocking a first kitchen, upgrading a specific appliance, or shopping for a gift, the current drop has kitchen options at price points that range from “impulse buy” to “serious investment.”

The lineup covers coffee, blending, air frying, baking, cookware, and storage—along with a retro compact fridge and a Frigidaire Gallery nugget ice maker that has been generating significant attention online. Here are eleven kitchen finds worth knowing about this week.

1 Nespresso Vertuo Next Standalone by Breville—Creamy White

The Nespresso Vertuo Next uses barcode-scanning Centrifusion technology to guarantee the perfect brew, produces coffee in 5, 8, and 18oz sizes as well as single and double espresso, has a slim 5.5-inch profile to fit tight countertops, and includes a starter set of Nespresso capsules. This Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville in creamy white is $132.99.

2 Frigidaire 1.6 Cu. Ft. Retro Compact Fridge

A retro-style compact fridge is the kitchen or dorm room appliance that draws the most comments of any appliance category—functional, visually cheerful, and available in colors that make a utilitarian item feel like a design decision. This Frigidaire 1.6 cu. ft. retro compact fridge is the right size for a bedroom, office, or secondary kitchen space. It’s $99.99.

3 Ninja BlendBoss 26oz Tumbler Blender

The Ninja BlendBoss tumbler blender is fast, reliable, and stylish, making smoothies and iced drinks a simple part of a morning routine, and has earned a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon and the Ninja website, with shoppers specifically praising the leakproof lid and the 26oz tumbler size. This Ninja BlendBoss 26oz tumbler blender is $109.99.

4 Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker—Black

Nugget ice—soft, chewable, sometimes called “Sonic ice”—has developed a devoted following that has turned countertop nugget ice makers into one of the most talked-about kitchen appliances online. For those who prefer nugget ice, the Frigidaire Gallery is recommended for most customers as a slimmer, simpler machine at a price point nearly half that of the GE Opal, with more than enough output per day thanks to its 33-pound capacity. This Frigidaire Gallery Nugget Ice Maker in black is $269.99.

5 Figmint 3-Pack Silicone Mini Spatula Set

A set of silicone mini spatulas is one of those kitchen tools that gets used every single day—scraping bowls, folding batter, getting the last of anything out of a jar. This Figmint 3-pack silicone mini spatula set is the lowest price point on this list and one of the most practical purchases in the kitchen section. It’s $5.

6 Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine—Light Silver

The Breville Barista Express is one of the most consistently recommended home espresso machines available—a semi-automatic machine with a built-in conical burr grinder that takes beans to espresso in one unit. This Breville Barista Express BES870XL in light silver at Target has a 4.4-star rating with over 2,000 reviews. It’s $549.99.

7 Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1—AF141

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro AF141 is a 4-in-1 appliance that air fries, roasts, reheats, and dehydrates—four cooking functions in a single countertop unit with a 5-quart basket. This Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 at Target is a reliable workhorse for anyone who uses an air fryer daily or is looking to make the switch. It’s $89.99.

8 KitchenAid 5Qt 10-Speed Stand Mixer with Copper Bowl—French Linen, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

The KitchenAid Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collaboration at Target produces some of the most visually distinctive stand mixer colorways available, and the French Linen with copper bowl is the combination that looks most at home in a farmhouse or transitional kitchen. This KitchenAid 5qt stand mixer with copper bowl in French Linen is a Target-exclusive colorway for $379.99.

9 Lux Decor 6-Pack Cotton Kitchen Towels

A six-pack of 100% cotton kitchen towels in assorted solid designs is the kitchen essential that always runs low faster than expected. These Lux Decor cotton kitchen towels measure 16×26 inches in an assortment of colors that coordinate with most kitchen palettes. They’re $23.99 for six.

10 T-fal Simply Cook 20-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set

A 20-piece cookware set covers every pot, pan, and lid a kitchen needs—and T-fal’s ceramic nonstick construction means no PFAS coating and easy cleanup. This T-fal Simply Cook 20-piece ceramic nonstick cookware set is a complete kitchen solution at a price that makes outfitting a new kitchen or replacing a worn-out set feel accessible. It’s $129.99.

11 GoodCook 11¾x17¾ Nonstick Steel Cookie Sheet—Gray

A nonstick cookie sheet that bakes evenly and releases cleanly is a kitchen staple that most people don’t replace until long after they should. This GoodCook nonstick steel cookie sheet in gray is a reliable, no-fuss baking essential at a price that makes replacing a warped or worn sheet a completely painless decision. Just $7.19.