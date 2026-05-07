11 Best Last-Minute Target Mother’s Day Gifts Selling Out Fast

Shop the best last-minute Target Mother's Day gifts, from a $5 mug to an Apple Watch Series 11.

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Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10, and if you haven’t sorted a gift yet, Target has you covered—same-day pickup, drive-up, and delivery options mean you’re not actually out of time. The store’s current Mother’s Day selection spans a genuinely wide range: a $5 mug, a $16 necklace, two very different takes on a tulip bouquet, a Skylight digital calendar, and an Apple Watch Series 11. Whatever the budget, Target has something your mom will love.

The items below are selling fast, and several are showing low stock online. Here are eleven last-minute Target Mother’s Day gifts worth grabbing before they’re gone.

1 Cupshe Women’s Sage Ribbed Pajama Set

A matching ribbed pajama set in sage green is the kind of gift that gets used immediately and consistently—comfortable enough for actual sleep, put-together enough to feel like a treat. This Cupshe sage ribbed long-sleeve top and pants pajama set is a step up from the average loungewear gift without requiring a significant budget. It’s $35.99.

2 A New Day “Mom” Puffed Heart Paperclip Chain Pendant Necklace

This trending “Mom” puffed heart necklace is a clean, wearable piece of jewelry that skips the generic and lands on genuinely sweet. It’s got a 14K gold-dipped heart charm, pretty paperclip chain and an antique look that no one will guess could come from Walmart. It’s also the right price point for a meaningful jewelry gift that doesn’t require a velvet box and a big reveal: the A New Day gold “Mom” heart pendant necklace is just $16.

3 LEGO Botanicals Tulip Bouquet

The LEGO Botanicals Tulip Bouquet has 576 pieces and features five varieties of tulips in various colors and stages of bloom, including green buds, purple closed tulips, and red, yellow, and pink opened tulips, with adjustable stems so you can arrange them into a bespoke bouquet. This LEGO Botanicals Tulip Bouquet is designed as a building set that becomes a permanent display piece—a gift that doubles as a hobby. It’s $59.99.

4 Good Little Garden Tulip in Pot Cover

A more classic take on a tulip bouquet, this Good Little Garden tulip in pot cover is a living gift that arrives ready to display. No assembly, no wrapping, no guessing whether she’ll like it. Cheerful in yellow and priced at just $8, it’s an easy add-on to any gift or a perfectly adequate standalone for a low-key celebration.

5 Room Essentials “Mama Needs Some Coffee” Shortie Mug

A mug with a message is the five-dollar gift that lands harder than it has any right to. This 14oz “Mama Needs Some Coffee” shortie mug in green is the kind of small, specific gift that shows you were paying attention. Pair it with a bag of good coffee or stuff it with chocolates, and you have a complete gift.

6 Lindt Lindor Pistachio Chocolate Candy Truffles

Filling the aforementioned mug? Lindt Lindor truffles are the chocolate gift that reliably lands—smooth, rich, and available in a pistachio flavor that feels seasonal and slightly unexpected. This Lindt Lindor pistachio chocolate truffles bag is the low-commitment, high-enjoyment addition to any Mother’s Day gift—or a standalone treat for the mom who just wants something delicious. It’s $6.99.

7 Spritz Mother’s Day Stationery Set with Pouch

A stationery set is the gift for the mom who writes notes, sends cards, or just appreciates having beautiful paper on hand. This Spritz Mother’s Day stationery set comes in a 10.5×7.5-inch format with a coordinating pouch—a thoughtful, practical gift that she’ll actually use. It’s $10.

8 Skylight 15″ Digital Calendar Touchscreen—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

The Skylight digital calendar is one of the most consistently recommended family organization tools available, and the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia version in antique brass brings a warm, considered aesthetic to the practical function. This 15-inch Skylight digital calendar touchscreen syncs with Google Calendar, iCal, Outlook, and more, and displays family schedules, reminders, and events in one glanceable place. It’s $319.

9 Threshold Metal Bow Table Frame

A picture frame in antique brass is a small, elegant home accent that makes a favorite photo feel more considered than a standard frame would. This Threshold metal bow table frame is a genuinely thoughtful $10 add-on to a photo gift—give it with a printed photo already inside for maximum impact.

10 Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Bundle

An Instax Mini 12 bundle is the camera gift that gets pulled out at every gathering—birthdays, dinners, vacations—because instant prints are still genuinely fun in a way that phone photos aren’t. This Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 bundle at Target includes the camera and accessories to get started immediately. It’s $89.99, and perfect for any mom who’s known the family photographer.

11 Apple Watch Series 11

The Apple Watch Series 11 includes hypertension notifications, sleep score tracking, Workout Buddy powered by Apple Intelligence, an ECG app for checking signs of atrial fibrillation, wrist temperature sensing for cycle tracking, and up to 24 hours of battery life with fast charging that delivers up to 8 hours from just 15 minutes of charge. This Apple Watch Series 11 at Target is $299.99—the Mother’s Day gift that covers health, fitness, and connection in one.