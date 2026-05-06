Shop 11 Target summer finds that look like Pottery Barn, from wood benches to chic pillows.

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No, it’s not your imagination: Target is having a Pottery Barn season. All the influencers I follow have been sharing about home-brand dupes currently at the superstore, claiming they look just as gorgeous and offer more bang for the buck. From big furniture pieces to small accessories and accent pieces, you won’t believe the current inventory. The bad news? Some of these items are selling out fast. Here are 11 Target summer finds that look like Pottery Barn for less.

1 A Framed American Flag

Pottery Barn usually drops an Americana collection every spring and summer, and it’s not cheap. This $20.00 12″x9″ Framed Burlap American Flag Wall Decor – Threshold looks like it could be straight from the latest collection. It’s timeless and patriotic.

2 Hurricane Candle Holders

I will never pay PB prices for hurricane candle holders, because the Threshold ones are just as nice. This Large Wood and Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Tan Threshold, designed by Studio McGee, is a customer favorite. Beautiful and excellent craftsmanship,” one writes. “Okay, I’m obsessed with these candle holders! Seriously, they’re so pretty! The glass and wood is super beautiful, and they’re built really well. Makes my room feel so cozy and inviting.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 Chambray Pillows

Another item I see every year in the Pottery Barn catalog? Denim and chambray pillows. You can pay $100 a pop or buy the Target version for just $25.00. I love this Square Chambray Indoor Throw Pillow with Flange Blue – Threshold™Threshold.

4 And, This Denim-Feeling Patchwork Quilt

I feel like Pottery Barn has a version similar to this Patchwork Quilt Set Blue – Threshold every year around this time. It has such a great summer vibe, and is actually affordable at Target. Get it for $89.00 – $109.00, depending on bed size.

5 And, a Denim Blue Bath Mat

Continuing with the denim and chambray vibe is this $20.00 20″ x30″ Americana Denim Bath Rug, Blue – Threshold. “I really liked this bath rug. It washes very well and cuts it into shape. Would definitely recommend for someone who has kids as it is super durable. Great or any small bathroom. The colors are very vibrant and the texture is very soft. Would definitely recommend for anyone remodeling their bathroom,” writes a shopper.

6 An Upholstered Accent Chair

This Upholstered Accent Chair with Braided Arms and Legs Natural – Threshold™, designed by Studio McGee, looks super designer with its wood frame and linen-looking upholstery. It is currently on sale for $340 online and is not available in stores.

7 And, This Great Bench

The Elden Wood Bench with Woven Back and Loose Cushion Seat is another designer-looking piece for less. “Awesome! Beautifully made, great quality! This bench would look great in any room!” writes one. “The perfect entryway bench,” adds another. “Absolutely love this bench and it’s perfect for our narrow entryway! Looks very clean and the cushion is a nice added touch.”

8 A Wood Vertical Dresser

I can’t believe this Classic 3 Drawer Wooden Vertical Dresser – Hearth & Hand™ with MagnoliaHearth & Hand w/Magnolia Furniture is just $349.99 at Target because it looks like something you would pay thousands for at Pottery Barn.

9 A Natural Looking Console

The Natural Linen Console Table with Shelf, Mahogany Brown, is another new furniture item only available online that looks like it should cost triple as much. Get it on sale for $240 and transform your hallway.

10 An Arched Cabinet

I can think of a million ways to style this gorgeous Grooved Wood with Glass 4 Door Arch Cabinet, Sage Green – Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia, Hearth & Hand. The massive piece, which will upgrade your space, is $599.99.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, a Farmhouse Dining Table

Don’t spend over $1,000 on a dining table when this farmhouse-style Target version is on sale for $213.50. The 71″ Long Farmhouse Wooden Rectangular Dining Table for 6-8 is simple and functional, but really refined looking. The chairs are sold separately.