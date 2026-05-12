Shop 11 new Target summer dresses, from chic corset sundresses to elegant maxis.

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Summer is my favorite season for getting dressed. Why? All you need are a few great dresses, flip-flops, and sandals, and you are dressed to impress. Sure, you can spend hundreds of dollars on designer dresses at fancy department stores and boutiques. But I am going to let you in on a little secret: A lot of the most fashionable women I know wear summer dresses from Target. Yes, the discount super store has some seriously on-trend and flattering fits right now. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best new Target summer dresses flying off shelves right now.

1 A Beaded Strap Maxi

This Women’s Beaded Strap Printed Maxi Dress – A New Day looks seriously designer to me, from the intricate strap detailing and beading to the gorgeously patterned skirt. Fans do recommend sizing down. “Love the overall tropical design of this dress. The back is elastic with a small opening on the front side and adjustable straps. Even with adjusting the straps, it was a little big on me. Will return to get a medium. I’m 5’2, 145 lbs. Would recommend sizing down. Otherwise, it’s perfect for summertime at the pool or the beach!” a shopper writes.

2 And, This White Apron Shirt Dress

Another hot new arrival? This KBB by KAHLANA Women’s The Apron Shirt Dress. “Super cute! I love that KBB designs are so different. The XL is a perfect fit for the size 14-16 range that I typically wear. I am obsessed with her fashion and now have quite a few pieces. I was afraid that it would be short but again, a perfect fit,” writes a shopper. “A versatile and lovely dress,” adds another. “Great texture, nice fit; sizing is the right amount of oversized for me. I wear a medium, and I’m 5 ,7 in height The length was also very appropriate. More colors in this style would be fantastic!”

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 A Button Front Mini

The Women’s Short-Sleeve Button-Front Mini Sundress from Universal Thread is a fun summer frock that can be dressed up or down. “Very beautiful,” one shopper writes. Another adds that it is nursing-friendly for new moms, while a third confirms it is “Awesome for summer!”

4 A Polka Dot Maxi Dress

The Women’s Open-Back Maxi Dress – A New Day is another powerful print and great style that shoppers swear is figure-flattering. “RUN AND BUY THIS DRESS,” writes one. “This dress is stunning and fits like a glove! For reference I am a curvy 160lbs 5’6 and a 34DD and a medium fit like a glove! Can’t wait to wear it on my upcoming vacation!”

5 And, a Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress

The Women’s Tiered Ruffle Maxi Dress – A New Day™ Navy Blue A New Day is so bougie-looking that nobody will know it is from Target. “This dress is amazing!!! Classy! You can dress it up or down!” one shopper writes. “Gorgeous dress, fits like a dream! I am over 40 and 5’3 with a larger bust. This dress is still super age appropriate for women of all ages. I sized up for comfort (L) and will likely also buy another in the smaller (Med) size for next season,” adds another.

6 A Corset Sundress

This Women’s Corset Sundress – A New Day™A New Day is another popular style that comes in a basic black and also bold colors and patterns. “I love, love this sundress! The colors are just beautiful and the fabric is really nice quality. It fit me perfectly and I will really enjoy wearing it. I even have a cute. short red sweater I can throw over if I want,” writes a shopper.

7 A Basque Empire Waist Dress

Wait, how is this Women’s Midi Lace Basque Empire Waist Dress – Wild Fable from Target? “This is the dress. It’s beautiful and I’m glad I went with my normal wild fable size cause it definitely wouldn’t have zipped if I went a size down,” writes a shopper. “Oh man. This dress was made for us, girls. I am wearing. size XL and I am a 38F, MY CHEST IS STAYING IN PLACE. NO BRA. SITTING NICE AND PRETTY. If anyone is on the fence, take this as your sign. Get the dress,” adds another.

8 And, a Casual Tie-Front Mini

I love an easy, casual dress I can wear with flip-flops, and this Women’s Short Sleeve Tie-Front Knit Mini Dress – A New Day checks the boxes. “Buy this dress! This dress is so comfortable! It’s T-shirt material and so soft,” writes a shopper. “Love the style and color – I got the blue one. It’s flattering around the tummy too,” adds another.

9 A Blogilates Ballerina Ruffle Dress

How flirty is this Blogilates Women’s Mommy & Me Ballerina Ruffle Dress? It comes in matching sizes for kids. “Love! I am a plus size girl and this is perfect. I am going to order in every color,” writes a shopper. “So cute! Me and my girls are excited to have matching outfits!!!” adds another.

10 A Lace Midi

This Women’s Lace Cami Midi A-Line Dress – Universal Thread can be dressed up or down and is giving serious Anthropologie. “Beautiful dress, very comfortable and pretty,” writes a shopper. “Linen dreams of a dress, love this pretty one. Fits true to size. I think it runs small in chest but with linen and a smocked back, it’ll be fine. Really pretty details on this,” another adds.

RELATED: 7 Best Target Home Finds.

11 And, a Satin Halter

Yes, Target even has special occasion dresses. This Women’s Satin Halter Maxi Slip Dress – A New Day is perfect for a summer wedding, graduation, or other dressy soiree. “I love the dress! It’s slimming and very comfortable 💕 true to size,” writes a shopper. “Extremely well made and super flattering. Wore to an awards dinner and got so many compliments,” another said, adding that “it fits like a high end dress.”