Shop 11 new Target finds, from a sleek Solo Stove to chic Funboy inflatable mattresses.

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Spring is in full swing with the unofficial summer weekend kickoff, Memorial Day, just weeks away. I’m not sure if you have been to your local Target store recently, but it is overflowing with great merchandise to help you kick off the warm weather season. From bougie outdoor firepits and sunscreen to adorable swimsuits, sweet-smelling fragrances, and the cutest inflatable mattresses I’ve ever seen, I’m not sure where to even start. Here are the 11 best new Target finds flying off shelves right now.

1 A Sleek Solo Stove

I just go the Solo Summit 27″ Fire Pit and it is honestly game-changing compared to the old fire pit I used for year. While Target doesn’t carry the most upscale version that I have, a more advanced gadget that lights faster and has the tallest and brightest flames, you can get the Solo Stove Bonfire 19.5″ Smokeless Fire Pit and Stand, Stainless Steel, for $349.99, or the smaller Solo Stove 9″ Mesa XL Fire Pit, on sale for $89.99.

2 An Espresso-Slash-Cold Brew Machine

The new De’Longhi La Specialista Arte Evo Espresso Machine with Cold Brew EC9255M, on sale for $499.99 (from $699.99), is the perfect coffee maker for hands-on home baristas. It helps create espresso, cold brew, and milk-based drinks at home with precision and ease. It even has a built-in grinder with 15 settings for customizable brewing, and features De’Longhi’s Cold Extraction Technology, delivering smooth cold brew in under five minutes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Target Home Finds Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying.

3 New Fine’ry Fragrances

I am obsessed with fine’ry. Eau De Parfum Women’s Perfume, espcially the Athena fragrance. These perfumes smell bougie in expensive but retail for just $29.99. “I love this scent. I’ll put it on in the morning and can still smell it by 10pm. However I do not use it sparingly. I spray it all around including my hair, like a body mist. Smells like Baccarat!” writes a shopper.

4 And This UnEarth’d Jasmine Candy Perfume

I am also loving UnEarth’d Eau de Parfum – Jasmine Candy – 3.4 fl oz: Perfume Spray, $34.99. This one is so intoxicating, smelling like a trppical jungle filled with blooming jasmine flowers. “This scent is everything that is right in this world. As soon as mine was finished I purchased a new one. The durability is amazing. I recommend,” a shopper writes.

5 Heyhae Nails

All the cool girls, including my tween daughter, are obsessed with Heyhae nails. The Korean beauty product, $9.99, is an alternative to gel nails, hardening in the sunlight instead. Get the Heyhae Gel Nail Wrap – Hey Sunset Drive, a great colorful pattern for summer. “Bought for my preteen. She loved the glitter set that comes along. They were easy to apply and they set in less than 5 minutes with a UV index of 6. She could feel them tightening and once they were hard they filed down nicely. The website had helpful step by step instructions to also help with application,” writes a shopper.

6 Funboy Inflatable Mattresses

Funboy is my go-to brand for durable and to-die-for adorable pool floats. Target just started selling the sleepover mattresses, on sale for $39.99. The FUNBOY Light Pink Stripe 15″H Kids’ Sleepover Twin Air Mattress Bed with Electric Pump is an adorable option, but there are so many other colors and styles to choose from.

7 This Pretty Horse Decoration

I am loving all the spring and summer home decor collections. This Decorative Horse Statue – Threshold is such a pretty blue color, which makes it unexpected. “This is a stunning blue horse statue! It’s a great size – very versatile. It can easily fit on an entry table or mantle but it’s not too small. It has a lot of impact. It’s really well made and just beautiful. The blue is deep and rich. It’s dark enough to be moody and match with anything, but once it grabs your attention – wow! Such a steal of a price for this. Looks like it came from a high end designer,” one shopper says about the $25 item.

8 A Nautical Throw Blanket

I am also loving the whole nautical collection, which includes this Anchor Throw Blanket, Ivory/Blue – Room Essentials, on sale for $12. “This is a very soft blanket that looks like the more expensive brands. It is the perfect size for me to cover up with. It is a lighter weight blanket that feels like a sweater. this blanket will be great for summer or winter time. I will probably keep this in my motorhome for cooler nights around the fire,” writes a shopper.

9 A Pretty Faux Floral Arrangement

For $19.99, add some faux flower color to your space with the Medium Blue Flower and Leaf Arrangement – Hearth & Hand™ with MagnoliaHearth & Hand with Magnolia. Shoppers agree it looks super real. “f you are looking to add a touch of color to your space without feeling overly artificial, this is a fantastic choice. One of the hardest things to find with faux florals is something that doesn’t look plastic. This arrangement has a great weight and texture and the stems and leaves have a nice soft drape to them. Large enough to be a centerpiece on a table, but small enough it doesn’t clutter your space. I would think it fits perfectly into many design styles. It has a modern farmhouse look, but would work with contemporary or coastal themes as well,” writes one.

10 The New Andie Swim Collection

The new Andie Swim collection has arrived at Target, with most suits selling for $50.00, including the Andie Swim Women’s Copacabana Puckered Striped One Piece Swimsuit. “Very flattering,” writes a shopper. “Comfortable and love the off-white color! Love the mid-lower back and that the chest area is conservatively covered but still good for tanning. Sized up a size for maternity and works perfectly. Good booty coverage too,” adds another.

11 My Favorite Vacation Sunscreen

I am so happy that Target carries most of my favorite Vacation sunscreen products, including the nostalgia-inducing Vacation Orange Gelee Sunscreen Gel – SPF 30 – 3.12oz. It smells, looks, and feels like Bain de Soleil, the iconic sunscreen of the past. Only this one has SPF and actually protects you from the sun’s harmful rays.