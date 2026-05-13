Shop 11 new DSW summer shoes, from pink Birkenstock slides to chic Louboutin dupes.

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Have you been to DSW lately? The designer shoe warehouse is filling up with fantastic footwear options for summer, ranging from casual, comfortable beach shoes to special-occasion heels. And, in true DSW fashion, the prices are so low, and many styles are even on sale. What should you shop for this week before the best styles, sizes, and color combinations sell out? Here are the 11 best new DSW summer shoes hitting shelves right now.

1 Pink Birkenstock Slides

The Birkenstock Barbados Essential Slide Sandal is so popular that lots of sizes are already sold out. A great EVA option, as they are comfy and waterproof, and just $34.96. “I bought these to slip on after a gym workout in the warmer months. They are more comfortable than typical slides,” one shopper says.

2 This Celebrity Endorsed Heel

Even celebrities love DSW. Lauren Conrad wore this strappy sandal to “The Today Show” in New York City. The Steve Madden Jypsey Sandals, $109.99, also come in gold metallic, black, and a mint-green croc-print leather. “Love these shoes they’re so cute,” a shopper exclaims.

3 The Perfect Jessica Simpson Pump

Jessica Simpson’s footwear line at DSW is stunning, and the styles look high-end for less. The Jessica Simpson Lyrik Pump is the perfect nude patent-leather heel and goes with anything. There are black and pink options as well. Get it for $59.99. “These shoes are so pretty. I was looking for a classic and elegant black pump to wear all year long and I finally found what I was looking for. I highly recommended them!!” a shopper writes.

4 These Chic Basket Mules

These square-toe Azalea Wang Kismet Mules feature a woven-like upper with a crafty appeal, a low-block heel for all-day support and comfort, and a casual yet cool vibe. Get it for just $48.99 and start wearing it now through the summer months.

5 The Cutest Christian Louboutin Dupe

I recently got a pair of Christian Louboutin Just Nothings that cost nearly $800. This Mix No. 6 Liliete Sandal dupe is on sale for just $44.99. “These are the most comfortable heels I own and they go with everything!! They’re simple, cute, comfortable, easy to dress up or down, and NOT cheap looking like other brands out there,” writes a shopper.

6 Gorgeous Floral Heels

Looking for the perfect special occasion shoe? This Kelly & Katie Relira Pump has one of the prettiest floral prints, and also comes in solids, and is currently on clearance for $44.99.”Classy and comfortable pumps! These are just great for work with the perfect heel heights,” writes a shopper. “I bought these for an interview that I had coming up and they are comfortable for a pump. The beige goes with anything. These can be dressed up with a dress or pants,” another writes.

7 My Favorite Summer Birks

I have been wearing the waterproof EVA version of the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal on repeat, which is just $59.96 at DSW. “Beautiful eggshell color sandals, can be dressy,” writes a shopper. “Love the elevated elegant look of this beach worthy Birk. Runs true to size. It’s a soft winter white, not a true white. Very comfortable. Looks good on the beach and dressed up with my linen pants or white jeans,” writes another.

8 And, These Jelly Slides

I am also obsessed with the Dolce Vita Julisa Sandal tortoise-shell sandals, just $69.99 at DSW right now. “These are nicer online than in person,” writes a shopper. They go with everything and are such a fun alternative to regular flip-flops for the beach.

9 Reef Platform Sandals

The Reef Water Vista Higher Platform Sandal is another elevated beach-and-pool shoe option for summer. It is available in various colors for $79.99. “These are so cute and I love that they are fully water resistant – love them for everyday wear, especially rainy days! The height they provide makes me feel like a million bucks; they are relatively sturdy (tho not fool proof careful with those ankles). 10/10 would recommend,” a shopper writes.

10 Elevated Gladiator Sandals

The Kenneth Cole New York Ruby Stones Gladiator Sandal, on sale for $129.99, is an elevated gladiator sandal that shoppers love. “My new favorite shoes,” a shopper writes. “These are gorgeous and eye catching, I was weird about them hurting but they are more comfortable than I thought. Super happy with my purchase!”

11 And, This Lightweight Suede Clog

This oyster-hued Birkenstock Lutry Clog, $154.96, is a brand-new style from the comfort-oriented European footwear brand that is becoming a new classic. It has a durable suede design that features a pivoting slingback strap for all-day comfort. It features the brand’s trademark contoured footbed for daylong support.