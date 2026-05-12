11 Best New CVS Deals Hitting Shelves This Week

Prepare for summer with incredible savings on cosmetics, over-the-counter medicines, and more.

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While we’ve been super busy preparing our homes for summer, we’ve almost forgotten to start stocking up on seasonal essentials. Fortunately, we were reminded when we came across the latest sales at CVS, and we are fully back on track for way less money than usual. That’s because the ubiquitous drugstore chain has just temporarily slashed prices on prime products, including cosmetics, beauty supplies, essential summer over-the-counter medicines, and more. So get ready to refill those medicine cabinets as we go through the best new CVS deals available this week.

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1 Cortizone-10 Itch Relief Cooling Spray

We’re personally looking forward to all that outdoor time that comes with summer—but along with that also comes bug bites, run-ins with poison ivy, and more. Thankfully, this Cortizone-10 Itch Relief Cooling Spray ($8.99) can bring instant relief, all without having to fumble with tubes or sticky ointment.

Customers tend to agree that this format is particularly ideal for cortizone. “This spray really helps with itchiness and provides fast relief,” writes one on the CVS website. “It’s not super messy at all [and] it has a nice cooling feel when you spray.”

2 one+other Wide Eyelash Curler

If you’re replacing your beauty tools, CVS is providing plenty of reasons to shop there for your items. This one+other Wide Eyelash Curler ($5.59) is currently on discount for ExtraCare card members, but is also available as a buy two, get one free deal. Customers who’ve purchased the product say they appreciate the comfort grip that makes it easier to hold and use, while others point out that there’s a convenient refill pad included for an even longer lifespan.

Did somebody say “self-care day?!” Now that this one+other Foot Mask ($4.99) is on sale, you can easily pamper yourself at a fraction of the cost of a spa day. And with the “buy two get one free” currently available, it can be an entire group affair!

And if you’re really taking care of your extremities, you can also pick up a similar hand mask version at the same price and quantity deal.

4 one+other Jumbo Face & Body Blending Sponge

While we’re on the topic of cosmetic supplies, CVS is also going big with another essential: This one+other Jumbo Face & Body Blending Sponge ($8.99). Similar to the other products from the lineup, this is also a “buy two, get one free” bargain at the moment! Shoppers are also gushing in the reviews about how well this simple yet essential item works, too.

“I’m in love with this sponge,” writes one. “It replaced my other blending tools, and it’s a nice, large size, shape, and has different angles, so you can use it for under eye concealer and can sculpt using bronzer and baking powder as well. The large size is convenient for blending foundation and primer quickly.”

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5 Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent, 80 oz.

When the washing machine cycle never stops running, it can really pay to find a great deal on detergent. And that’s exactly what’s available at CVS right now, with Tide Liquid Laundry Detergent ($12.99) currently $6 off! We’d suggest loading up on the mainstay product while the price is this good.

6 Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets, 80 Count

…And on the topic of never-ending laundry cycles, you can also stock up on Bounce Fabric Softener Dryer Sheets ($5.49) for a lot less right now! They’re down from $7.29, thanks to the current sale, and are absolutely key to getting that invigoratingly fresh scent every time.

7 one+other Gel-Like Nail Polish

Who needs to run to the nail salon with deals like these? Right now, CVS is selling its in-house one+other Gel-Like Nail Polish ($4.99) with the same “buy two, get one free” deal that hits especially hard for manicure materials. It’s the ideal way to expand your color options! And shoppers also appear to agree that it’s a nice at-home alternative.

“This nail polish delivers rich color and a glossy, gel‑like finish without needing a UV lamp,” writes one in a review. “Its long‑wear formula resists chips better than regular polish, and the paired couture top coat helps lock in shine for days. It’s easy to apply and comes in a wide range of shades, making it a solid choice if you want salon‑inspired nails at home.”

8 Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo

Looking to change up your hair care routine? This Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo ($15.79) is biotin-infused to both cleanse and nourish drier hair while also invigorating the scalp. And of course, you can also pair it with the Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Conditioner ($10.99)!

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9 one+other Keratin 3 Day Growth Treatment

It’s not just about what color you choose to paint your nails. This one+other Keratin 3 Day Growth Treatment ($4.99) helps to strengthen them in just half a week, providing a naturally shinier look that will go a long way.

10 Nasacort Non-Drowsy Multi-Symptom Allergy Nasal Spray

Hay fever sufferers may be among the few who actually dread the arrival of summer. But if you’re equipped with some Nasacort 24HR Non-Drowsy Multi-Symptom Allergy Nasal Spray ($19.99), you can finally get rid of that seasonal sickness and get back to enjoying the outdoors. And with a major price decrease down from $27.99, it’s also not a deal to sneeze at (pun intended).

11 Skintimate Sensitive Skin 4-Blade Disposable Razors, 4-Pack

Shaving equipment is yet another one of those items you love to see go on sale simply because of how often you need to replace them. These Skintimate Sensitive Skin 4-Blade Disposable Razors ($8.59) are currently at a discounted price, but you can also score an even better deal by buying two for $14.