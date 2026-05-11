11 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop 11 new Dollar Tree clothing finds, from Ugg slipper dupes to chic sun hats.

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The bad news about shopping for clothes at Dollar Tree? You probably won’t be able to buy your whole wardrobe there, as the apparel section isn’t extensive. The good? What the dollar store does carry is super cheap but also good quality, according to shoppers. This week, I found a number of clothing, shoes, and accessories at Dollar Tree, all priced well under what you would expect to pay. What should you shop for? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree clothing finds hitting shelves this week.

1 Soft Plus-Size Leggins

Dollar Tree sells clothing for all sizes. This style of Juncture Collections by Juncture Super Soft Black Plus-Size Leggings, $6.00 a pair, and shoppers buy them on repeat. “I bought these when you had them at Halloween and now wear them every day!” Great product! So happy that I can still buy them – year-round!” one writes. “These are so soft & comfy. Fits true to size. Great for spring or fall. I wear them under pants in winter for extra warmth,” another adds.

2 Tube Socks

Another clothing item you should always buy at Dollar Tree? Tube socks. This five-pack of Juncture Men’s Arch Support Crew Socks is $6.00, and comes in assorted color options, including solid white or grey and black. “Great socks, 5 for $5.00. Good deal. Not too thin and not too thick. I have thin legs and size 8.5 narrow feet. Perfect on me. I think if you have wide ankles and wide feet, these socks would be too tight on you unless you like tight socks,” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Bandanas

Summer is almost here, which means it is bandana season! This Paisley Polyester Bandana 2-pack comes with two different colors for just $1.50. Shoppers confirm they are “good quality at cheap price… 2 pieces for just $1.50… size is big texture is okay.”

4 Sun Hats

I’m shocked that these bougie-looking sun hats are just $3! The Ladies Straw Hat is one of those random, “I can’t believe it’s Dollar Tree” items. “Love the hats,” a shopper wrote. “I wish my store got these, I bought one from a neighbor store and I wanted to make some for the neighborhood nursing home but my store didn’t have them.”

5 Toddler Character Clogs

Crocs-like shoes for $6? Yes, please. Kids will love the Character Toddler Clogs, available in assorted characters and branded by Bluey, Marvel, and more. “Absolutely love these bought them for my daughter for her Easter basket huge hit! And she’s able to put them on herself at 2 1/2 years old, which is even a bigger deal! Great for hanging in the yard playing at the water table or the front porch,” a shopper writes.

6 Women’s Socks

Again, why pay the big bucks for name-brand socks? Save the money by getting them at Dollar Tree for $1.50. The Juncture Women’s Athletic Low Cut Socks. “Love the black ankle socks and we buy so many pairs throughout the years,” writes a shopper. “I’m always so excited when I go into a store to see what store has what socks especially ankle socks! High socks are too tight or they fall down but the ankle socks are perfect. Will continue to purchase for our little house and to give to food banks.”

7 Ugg-Like Slippers

Why spend over $100 on a pair of slippers to walk the dog? The Ladies Classic Scuff Slippers look similar to UGGs but cost just $6.00. “I bought these slippers to try out. I’m normally a size 8 in shoes but I sized up from a 7-8 to a 9-10. You might need to size up so keep that in mind. The slippers look really cheap but I was expecting they would look that way. But, they have cushy soles. They are not amazingly cushy but they are definitely cushy which I find very surprising. They do have a drawback in my opinion. They have hard soles that are extremely slippery on any type of smooth flooring, so be careful. I bought them to just wear around the house and out of curiosity of how they would feel. I’ve only had them 2 days but so far they are really nice for only $5.00,” writes a shopper.

8 Flared Leggings

I am also obsessed with the Collections Ladies’ Super Soft Flare Legging, $6.00, and so are other shoppers who snap them up in mass quantities. “I bought these on a whim, so glad I did! I bought a size small, they fit great but they are a little short. Going back for a medium and backup pairs! So soft & comfortable! They are not see through!” writes a shopper. “I bought these yesterday – I have no idea how long they are going to last but they are so soft – I am short, 5’3″ and 220 lbs and the xl fit me perfectly. I am buying more – totally worth the price,” another adds.

9 Croc Dupes for Women

There are also Croc-like shoes for women! The Mysoft Ladies Clog comes in assorted colors and is just $6.00. Like the name-brand, they are super comfortable, vented, and waterproof, perfect for wearing on walks, gardening, or wearing to the beach.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 The Cutest Tote Bags

Looking for a fun beach bag? Dollar Tree has those, too. The Stylish Beach Tote Bag is just $5.00. “I love this bag! It can hold so much, and so far, it is made of thick durable material. It feels like higher quality than $5. The thick rope handle is long enough to put on my shoulder, and it is big enough for a large beach towel and more. I have the one with green leaves, and I also bought the matching makeup bag that fits inside the tote and was also $5. I will definitely be using this bag this summer, and if I come across the other version I will buy more. I might get one to use as a gym bag,” writes a shopper.

11 And, Nylons

Another must-buy at Dollar Tree? The nylons. These Queen-Size Pantyhose are just $1.50 per pair, and shoppers buy them in bulk. The only complaint? They are hard to find. “These are great.I just wish more stores kept them in stock,” writes one shopper. “I love these, they fit great QUEEN Size I’m 190 lbs and 5’3″ . I hunt for them at all dollar tree stores cause they are not enough in the stores near me. Love them and they wash well in the washer wow,” another adds.