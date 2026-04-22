11 Best New Dollar Tree Spring Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop the 11 best Dollar Tree spring finds, from Hulken bag dupes to July 4th decor.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Have you been to Dollar Tree this week? The store, where prices hover around $1.25, has been one of the coolest places to “hunt” for goodies, as my 10-year-old daughter would say. You never know what you might find hiding around the aisles of the store, ranging from the most talked-about beauty dupes to fabulous seasonal decor. This week, our favorite influencers have been sharing all of their top finds. What should you buy this week? Here are 11 Dollar Tree spring finds hitting shelves this week.

1 New Natural Hair Products

Dollar Tree Queen shared some natural hair products that are better than name-brand options. But good luck hunting! “NEW Natural hair product’s from Eco Style $1.25 At Dollar Tree,” she wrote. “I’m still trying to find this stuff thanks for sharing,” another follower added.

2 Dermasil Jet-Set Reset

Ashley Nicole Life reviewed Dermasil’s Jet Set Reset product. ” Another @dollartree release, yall wanted a review so here is my take on Dermasil’s new line Jet Set Reset. Wan hear your thoughts next!” she wrote. “I love the glow recipe pink bottle dupes. 🔥🔥 Everyone swears by the toner,” a follower commented.

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 Summer Decor, Including Lots of Watermelon

There are tons of summer decorations hitting stores. One influencer shared a slideshow, which included lots of watermelon-themed items, like a piñata. “Popped into Dollar Tree this morning & they are FULLY stocked with all the new summer finds!” she captioned the post. “So many cute & affordable goodies.”

4 Games

Livin’ Life in the Woods shared about lots of games. “Ran into Dollar Tree this week to grab a few things for summer travel and ended up finding SO many good little toys and games 👀 If you’ve got road trips, flights, or even just need something to keep the kids busy while you’re out, this is your sign to go check it out.

They had:

• Building Bricks to go

• magnetic travel games (no pieces everywhere 🙌)

• small puzzles + board games

• activity books and flashcards

Nothing fancy, but honestly perfect for throwing in a bag and pulling out when you need a minute. Definitely worth a quick stop this week before summer gets crazy,” they wrote.

5 July 4 Decor

Cassidys Cornder got everything needed for a July 4 bash. “Dollar Tree is my Target Fourth of July Party Edition. Dollar Tree has everything you need to throw an epic Fourth of July party this year! Look at this amazing Dollar Tree haul I did! You need to stock up early otherwise you won’t be able to get it!” she wrote.

6 Crocs Dupes

Wait, Dollar Tree even has Crocs dupes? “We can’t gatekeep these Spring finds 🌸👀 Head to the Meridian Crossroads @dollartree and see what must-haves you can score for the season!” wrote Meridian Crossroads.

7 Shimmer Oil Dupe

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about body oil shimmers that are a great dupe for Truly Beauty. “BEST DT BEAUTY DUPE?! 🤯

ok @dollartree came out with these gorgeous body oil shimmers that look just like @trulybeauty for only $1.25!!! 💕 the packaging?! just stunning!!! the scents are vanilla cake and creme brulee!!! which one did you choose?” she captioned the post. “I been on the hunt for those,” a shopper writes.

8 Hulken Bag Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie also shared about the Hulken bag dupes. “HULKEN BAG AT DT?! 👀 omg! @dollartree came out with their version of a hulken bag! those retail for like $125! 😱 who is gonna try this one out?!” she wrote. “Aww those are cute. Please stop tempting me😂 I spend my whole allowance already on Dollar Tree,” a follower commented.

9 Lemon Placemats to Turn Into Outdoor Seat Cushions

Cozy DIY bought these adorable lemon placemats and made outdoor cushions with them. “I saw these lemon placemats at Dollar Tree and immediately had a thought… what if these weren’t just for the table? So I turned them into the cutest little outdoor cushions for my porch… and honestly, they look turned out amazing!! This is one of those tiny upgrades that makes your whole outdoor space feel more styled, more layered, and way more you… without spending a fortune,” she wrote.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Gallery Wall Print Sets

Seasonally Crafty shared about the new Gallery Art Print sets. Choose from various themes and pick up some frames. “@dollartree has so many new art print sets, that you can easily give your space a little spring refresh on a budget!” she wrote.

11 And, So Much “Luxury for Less”

Grace Marchand shared her “luxury for less” picks. “Their outdoor solar lights make your patio feel so much more elevated at night and you would never guess the price 🌙 I always stop at the candlesticks because mixing a few different shapes together instantly gives you that layered high end look 🕯️ And their faux florals are actually so pretty. I love styling them in guest bedrooms and bathrooms to make the space feel finished without overspending 🌿 It really just comes down to how you style these pieces,” she captioned a post.