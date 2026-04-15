Shop the 11 best Dollar Tree new arrivals, from Hulken bag dupes to scalloped baskets.

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Have you been to Dollar Tree lately? The cheap but forever-viral store is getting in so much fantastic merchandise in every aisle, and some items are so popular that they are almost impossible to find. From Anthropologie-looking summer cups to Hulken dupes, you never know what you might find at your store. What should you be on the hunt for right now? Here are the 11 best Dollar Tree new arrivals hitting shelves mid-April.

1 Hulken Bag Dupes

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about the new Hulken bag dupe. “HULKEN BAG AT DT?! 👀 omg! @dollartree came out with their version of a hulken bag! those retail for like $125! 😱 who is gonna try this one out?!” she captioned the post. “That’s even a better price than the Costco dupe,” a follower commented.

2 Anthropologie Cups

There are also charm cup glasses that everyone is hunting for. “$1.50 ANTHRO CUPS AT DT?! 😍🍒,” Dollar Queen Dollie wrote in a post. “ok @dollartree we see youuuu saving us so much $$ with the trends!! 👀 just look at these absolutely adorable anthropologie icon inspired charm glass cups 🤯 !!!! i’m so obsessed! which one do you need asap?!”

RELATED: 6 Best New Dollar Tree Clothing Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 And, Mackenzie Child Dupes

There are also lots of bougie-looking home goods. “MACKENZIE CHILD FOR $1.50?! 😍 Wow! @dollartree does it again! 💕 these gorgeous checkered plates and glass cups are actually a spot on lookalike for the $180 mackenzie child kitchenware! they look gorgeous as a table setting! which color are you picking up?!” Dollar Tree Dollie wrote. “Can’t wait to find these!!” a shopper commented.

4 Beauty Goodies

Dollar Tree Dollie shared about lots of beauty goodies. “AMAZING $1 TREE BEAUTY!! 😍 🌳 Wow! I can’t believe all the beauty goodies I found at @dollartree this week! I even found @daisebeauty lip balms!” she captioned the post. “I picked up those beauty blenders,” one of her followers commented. “Mine finally brought the Alice in wonderland collection!!” another commented.

5 Viral Baskets

Liz Fenwick DIY is sharing about the greatest baskets. “This Dollar Tree find is going VIRAL! 🤩 $5 rope baskets with the prettiest scalloped detail! Gray or green… which one are you grabbing? Send this to a friend who needs one!” she captioned a post. “Oh these are so pretty!” a follower commented. “Love the scalloped,” another writes.

6 Outdoor Lights

Liz Fenwick DIU also shared about some outdoor lights. “Dollar Tree outdoor hack! All you need is a broom and a solar light. 🤩 Would you try this one out?” she captioned the post. “Such a great hack!” a follower commented. “Such a cute idea. Thanks for sharing,” added another.

7 A Crafty Craft Organizer

Liz Fenwick DIY shared a craft organizer. “Dollar Tree travel hack! 🤩 This craft organizer is perfect for storing earrings in your suitcase. It has 9 slots and the clear case makes it easy to see everything! What would you use it for??” she wrote. “I’d put a different liquid in each little jar – shampoo, conditioner, body wash, lotion, etc,” a follower commented. “What a great idea!” added another.

8 Glass Organizers

Liz Fenwick DIY also shared about game-changing glass organizers. “New at Dollar Tree! 🤩 Large glass pantry organization that looks so high-end 🙌 have you spotted these yet?” she captioned a post. “I can use one of these for yarn scraps and make a yarn time capsule!” a follower commented.

9 The Prettiest Dishes

There are so many gorgeous coastal-themed dishes at the store. “Calling All… Dollar Tree has brought some amazing plates 🍽️ What are your thoughts on this design ? Let me know down in the comments and follow for more finds and deals,” Calling All Toronto shared in a post.

RELATED: I’m a Shopping Influencer and These Are 10 Dollar Tree Products I Buy Again and Again.

10 Shimmer Body Oil

Dollar Tree Queen 76 shared about a hot new body oil in the cosmetics aisle. “Found the New Lux Shimmer body oils from Orchid At Dollar Tree $1.25,” she wrote. Shoppers confirm they are amazing. “Vanilla cake smells like buttered popcorn and I haven’t found the other scent yet,” one commented. “I need this! I will be on the lookout!” adds another.

11 And, This DIY Craft

Looking for a great craft, with all the items you need available at Dollar Tree? An influencer shared about an “easy dollar tree spring decor idea,” in a viral post. “I cannot believe how cute this turned out for so cheap!” she wrote. “This is so beautiful,” a follower commented. “It turned out beautiful,” added another.